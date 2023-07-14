From Season 2 has just concluded, and there are more questions now than ever because the unknown horrors are starting to reveal themselves. With this in mind, one of the biggest questions is about Fatima’s (Pegah Ghafoori) unborn child: is this supernatural or not? It was revealed mid-season that Fatima was pregnant — but instead of joy, she felt terrified because she had been previously told that she was infertile by doctors. Could this Season 2 reveal be some sort of supernatural terror meant to torment the town, or is it a bundle of joy that should be celebrated?

To recap, things have only been getting worse since the end of From Season 1. For the longest time, the only thing that the town’s people needed to really worry about came out at night and could be warded off with talismans placed within an indoor space. Sure, there was the occasional hallucination, but they were unknowns that were not always scary and sometimes even helpful. In Season 2, however, Boyd (Harold Perrineau) brings back a new horror that attacks the town inside their homes.

There Are Many Other Supernatural Horrors Outside the Town in 'From'

While searching for a way out, Sarah (Avery Konrad) and Boyd climb through one of the trees and get transported to different locations. Boyd meets a man chained to a wall who warns him that the town is pretty tame compared to the other many unknown horrors. He then transfers the creatures in his blood to Boyd through a cut. He bravely does this same transfer to one of the creatures that haunt the town — and so far, this has been the only thing to kill one of them on screen. Cicadas flourish out of the dead monster, creating a new horror to terrorize the town.

Once the cicadas are released, people start to hallucinate a music box, but these hallucinations can actually harm them. One character even dies in a dream because of it. Obviously, the townspeople are terrified and figure that just not sleeping will protect them, but three people still succumb to the supernatural entity. One of those three people is someone that the town medic, Kristi (Chloe Van Landschoot), knew before her unfortunate arrival to a living hell: her fiancé, Marielle (Kaelen Ohm).

Another 'From' Season 2 Arrival Could Signal Trouble

Like Fatima’s pregnancy, the arrival of Marielle seems like more than coincidence considering all the unknowns about the series. Marielle is not exactly in good shape when she arrives. She relapsed after Kristi disappeared and is going through withdrawal throughout Season 2. The one thing that people can trust about their new, unwanted home is that it works to wear down its residents in one way or another, and Marielle’s untimely arrival is likely a part of that to wear down the town’s only medic.

Considering the circumstances of Marielle’s arrival and the fact that Fatima had been diagnosed with infertility, it is more certain than ever that Fatima's conception is of supernatural origin. Pregnancies do happen with no supernatural circumstances all the time, and it is shocking that they have not happened yet in the series, but Fatima is right to be worried. To make it worse, one of the newcomers, Elgin (Nathan D. Simmons), started off the season waking up from a bad dream, likely a premonition, which remembers upon hearing the news of Fatima’s pregnancy.

Evil Babies Are Not Uncommon in Horror

Like Elgin, there is another resident that clues into the hint that bigger horrors are on the way. Victor (Scott McCord) has lived most of his life in the town starting when he was a child. He is the only resident to live a long life as no one else from his original group is left, and this has made him more in tune with the inner workings of the supernatural allowing for his survival. Throughout Season 2, he has been mentioning signs within the climate that something horrible is on the horizon (i.e. the change in weather). This could have hinted at the music box, but it is more likely that it involves Fatima’s baby because the people of the town escaped the phenomenon relatively unharmed.

In popular culture in general, the horror genre often has stories involving an evil baby to carry out some sort of plot (usually an apocalypse). Including the detail of Fatima’s infertility, it seems as though From is heading in that direction like many TV series and films before it. There are so many unknowns in the series because of its unique premise that anything is possible. With Tabitha’s (Catalina Sandino Moreno) recent escape back to society, the idea of an apocalypse baby is not out of the question — because the supernatural phenomenon is not contained to a single outer realm.

