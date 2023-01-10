During the Television Critics Association’s 2023 Winter Press Tour, MGM+ has revealed an April release date for Season 2 of From. The sci-fi horror series premiered on EPIX last year, before the streamer was rebranded as MGM+.

From is set in a mysterious small town in the United States that traps everyone who dares to cross its borders. Inside the town, residents are forced to confront their inner demons, while also surviving the attacks of strange creatures. Season 1 also explored the workings of the town itself as some residents tried to escape the boundaries of the supernatural trap.

Season 2 of From should take us deeper into the rabbit hole as the series explores the origins of the macabre town. At the time of the series renewal, a press release told us that in Season 2, “hidden truths about the nature and terrifying origins of the town begin to emerge, even as life for its residents is plunged into chaos by the arrival of mysterious newcomers.” The newcomers will probably be played by Nathan D. Simmons and Kaelen Ohm, as well as Angela Moore, AJ Simmons, and Deborah Grover, who joined From’s cast as series regulars. Some of these new faces already show up in the new Season 2 images, which also feature returning Season 1 cast members.

Season 1 of From starred Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Shaun Majumder, Scott McCord, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Pegah Ghafoori, Corteon Moore, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Avery Konrad, Paul Zinno, and Elizabeth Moy.

When Is From Coming to MGM+?

Created and executive produced by John Griffin, From has been drawing comparisons with Lost, another show that mixed personal drama with fantastic mysteries. That shouldn’t be a surprise since the series is executive produced by Jack Bender and Jeff Pinkner, who both worked with Lost. Season 1’s finale received some fair criticism regarding how it put twists and turns ahead of character development. Still, the series remains one of the most successful MGM+ productions, and we can’t wait to see what the show brings us for Season 2.

From is a co-production between EPIX Studios and MGM International Television Productions. Alongside Pinkner, Griffin, and Bender, serving as executive producers are Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Scott Rosenberg from Midnight Radio, Anthony & Joe Russo, and Mike Larocca from AGBO and Lindsay Dunn. Midnight Radio’s Adrienne Erickson serves as co-executive producer.

Season 2 of From premieres exclusively on MGM+ on April 23. Check out the first-look images below:

