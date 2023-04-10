MGM+'s hit sci-fi horror series From is returning with an all-new second season to scare and terrify you more than it did in its first one. Because when Stephen King describes anything as “…Believable and scary as hell…”, you don’t question that. You believe and you get scared.

Created by John Griffin, From follows the story of residents in a small town in America where mysterious forces trap anyone who enters the town, and as you would expect, the dark forces would never let you leave. The contemporary sci-fi horror series was released in February 2022 and ahead of the season finale in April 2022, it got greenlit for another frightful season, set to release in April 2023.

Helmed by Lost alum Harold Perrineau, the first season of From sees the protagonists trying to stay alive and looking for a way out. And now, in the upcoming second season, the residents will unravel hidden secrets and the terrifying history of the town, while a bunch of newcomers creates more chaos for them.

On its release, From became the network’s most-viewed original series premiere, and is on track to become EPIX’s second-most-watched original programming after the Emmy-winning series Godfather of Harlem. At the time of its running, it was the fourth-most watched series on the network after Godfather of Harlem, Billy the Kid, and War of the Worlds Season 1.

The renewal for the series’ second season was announced at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, and for those who are already hooked on to the show, the good news is that a third season is already said to be in “active development.” With the second season set to arrive this April, here’s everything we know so far about From Season 2, including plot, trailer, release date, cast, and characters.

From Season 2 is set to premiere on Sunday, April 23, 2023, on MGM+. The series is also available to stream on MGM on Amazon Prime Video. From is available on Sky Si-Fi in the UK and on Paramount+ in Canada.

How Many Episodes Are There in From Season 2?

From Season 2 has been ordered for 10 episodes, with each episode running for 45-55 minutes, which is the same format as the series’ first season, which also had 10 episodes. After the season premiere, each new episode will release weekly on the streamer.

Check out the available details of the episodes of From Season 2 –

Episode 1: Strangers in a Strange Land, written by John Griffin and Jeff Pinkner, April 23, 2023

Episode 2: The Kindness of Strangers, written by John Griffin and Jeff Pinkner, April 30, 2023

Episode 3: Tether, written by John Griffin and Jeff Pinkner, May 7, 2023

Episode 4: This Way Gone, written by John Griffin and Jeff Pinkner, May 14, 2023.

The final episode of the season will stream on June 25, 2023.

Jack Bender and Brad Turner are credited as directors for various episodes of the second season.

Is There a From Season 2 Trailer?

With the reassurance of a good scare from the master of scary stories, Stephen King, the trailer for From Season 2 is packed with jump scares. The nearly three-minute promo clip picks up from where the first season left.

The clip opens with Perrineau’s character, Boyd experiencing mysterious things and sensing the presence of dark forces. The newly arrived residents in the community seem very odd and frightening as one of them scares an old couple to their bones. The scene cuts right there and there’s no way to tell if these new strangers are also some similar creatures from the forest or just another bunch of monsters who also want to feed on the community people.

Dead birds, twisted bodies, and creepy characters dominate the trailer in the background of the most ominous rendition of Doris Day’s "Dream A Little Dream of Me." Be sure that you’ll never hear the song in the same way again.

Who Is in the From Season 2 Cast?

The ensemble cast of From is headlined by Lost alum Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens, the sheriff and de facto mayor of the township who tries to help the townsfolk; Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace) as Tabitha Matthews; Eion Bailey (Once Upon a Time) as her husband Jim Matthews; Hannah Cheramy (Van Helsing) as Julie Matthews, Jim, and Tabitha’s daughter; Simon Webster (Strays) as Julie’s brother.

The cast also includes Ricky He (The Good Doctor) as Kenny Liu, the community’s deputy sheriff; Chloe Van Landschoot (Skin) as Kristie, the community doctor; Corteon Moore (Utopia Falls) as Ellis Stevens, Boyd's son; Pegah Ghafoori (The Perfect Wedding) as Fatima; David Alpay (Castle Rock) as Jade, a new resident who arrives with the Matthews family; Scott McCord (The Sinner) as Victor, the earliest surviving resident of the community; Elizabeth Saunders (Clarice) as Donna; Shaun Majumder (Detroit187) as Father Khatri, the community priest; Elizabeth Moy as Tian-Chen Liu, Kenny's mother, and Avery Konrad as Sara.

Most of these main cast members are set to reprise their roles in the second season as well. McCord has been promoted to a series regular and will continue to play the role of Victor. Additionally, From Season 2 will also see a few additional characters, with A.J. Simmons (Reacher), Angela Moore (Nancy Drew), Deborah Grover (Anne With an E), Kaelen Ohm (Hit & Run), and newcomer Nathan D. Simmons, appearing in various roles.

Who Are the Creators of From Season 2?

This contemporary, sci-fi horror series comes from John Griffin who has previously written for The Twilight Zone. Jeff Pinkner, television writer and producer and the creator of the hit Fox series, Fringe, serves as the showrunner. Pinkner has also written for films like The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and Venom, among others. Director, producer, and actor Jack Bender is credited as the director for the first four episodes of the second season. He is best known for his work on hit television series like Lost, Alias, The Sopranos, and Game of Thrones, among many others.

Griffin, Bender, and Pinkner also serve as executive producers for From, along with MCU directors Russo Brothers and Mike Larocca, who produce under their production banner AGBO. Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec, Rola Bauer, Lindsay Dunn, Michael Wright, and Nancy Cotton, also executive produce. Adrienne Erickson serves as co-executive producer and Scott Rosenberg as executive producer under the Midnight Radio banner.

When Is From Season 2 Filming?

The filming for From Season 2 took place in Halifax, Nova Scotia in August 2022, where the first season was also filmed.

What Is the Story of From Season 2?

From is essentially a sci-fi horror set in a small town in middle America. The said town seems to be shrouded in mystery and strange, dark forces keep imprisoning every person who sets foot there. The first season follows the main characters, led by Jim and Tabitha Matthews who arrive in the town with their family, among other residents who struggle to find a way to escape the terror, but of course, they can’t. The nightmarish place gets even scarier with further threats from the forest that surrounds the town. Did we mention there are strange and scary creatures too? Well, there are, and they only come out after sundown. The first season ends with a busload of newcomers arriving in the town. In the second season, the protagonists will not only have to deal with these strangers but also continue to deal with the town’s sinister energy and the chaos that it causes to their lives, while also searching for a way to escape.

Here’s the official synopsis of From Season 2 –