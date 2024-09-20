Have you ever noticed how Harold Perrineau has made a career out of starring in groundbreaking one-word shows that have four letters or less? And he is trapped in each of them. From HBO's revolutionary prison drama Oz at the turn of the century to the game-changing epic adventure phenomenon Lost from 2004-2010, and finally to the most underrated of all three, From, now streaming on MGM+. The third season of the show about a cursed town that traps its residents has already turned in two phenomenal seasons, and a third is set to debut on September 22. Perrineau leads a terrific ensemble, including Catalina Sandino Moreno, Chloe Van Landschoot, Eion Bailey, Avery Konrad, Elizabeth Saunders, and Scott McCord. If you haven't watched the first several seasons of the thrilling horror series, it is bingeable, appointment viewing. If you're eagerly awaiting the new season to drop, then keep reading to get caught up on what happened in the second season, and how it will read in to the new batch of ten episodes.

What Is 'From' About?

Set in a remote, small town somewhere in Michigan, From is a fascinatingly horrifying tale of perpetual existential dread. The town traps all who come upon it, and every night, a mysterious group of bloodthirsty creatures emerge from the foggy, barren pines killing whoever is not adequately hidden and protected. They walk slowly in human form, almost like zombies, and they are always grinning and friendly before they turn into mutants with extra wide jaws and rows of dagger-like teeth that rip their victims apart from the inside out.

If you're lucky enough to survive to sunrise, then very real issues like a shortage of food are a threat, but the most pressing problem is the populace of the town and how their deteriorating psychological state impacts each other. Kind of like The Walking Dead, most of the time the worst problem isn't the zombies, but the impaired human beings that threaten their survival. Perrineau plays Sherriff Boyd Stewart, and most of the time, he is the only thing standing between the creatures and humans, but also the deteriorating fabric of a very loosely knit society. The addition of over a dozen new residents on a bus that arrives at the cliffhanger ending from Season 1 only adds to the tension.

What To Remember From Season 2 of 'From'

Season 2 ends with a jaw-dropping cliffhanger. Tabitha Matthews (Moreno) finally gets to the mysterious lighthouse and climbs to the top, only to be pushed out of a window by a ghostly boy falling 50 feet to the ground. When she awakes, she is in a modern hospital room and pulls the curtains back to reveal that she is in a new, normal town. How was she able to leave the town, and how will she return to her husband Jim (Bailey) and daughter Julie (Hannah Cheramy) and young son, Ethan (Simon Webster)? The doctor explains that she was found near a walking path by two hikers who took her in unconscious. This is the twisty ending to Season 2 that will need to be addressed quickly in Season 3.

'From' Delivers Another Major Revelation in Season 2 That Will Be Followed Up Immediately

After struggling for the entire second season with the meaning of a set of strange symbols that only the town's oldest and most eccentric resident, Victor, (McCord) can explain, the boozy and tormented Jade (David Alpay) finally gets a big reveal. He, like many of the other residents, is having a string of bizarre nightmares that threaten to drive him mad. But in the finale, he puts the clues together and summons the courage to venture down into the shadowy caves where the signs have been written on the walls. He finally makes his way into the center of a circular group of emaciated ghost children who are staring up and repeating the strange word, "Uncooey". What does "Uncooey" mean, and what does it mean when Jade looks up to see that they are chanting it in the direction of the symbol he has been obsessing over for so long? Jade has been working closely with Tabitha on deciphering the symbols as she has been tormented by these ghost children throughout Season 2 as well.

Did Boyd Do a Good Thing or a Bad Thing, Destroying the Ballerina Chime Box?

Boyd's story interweaves in and out of the other subplots going on in Season 2. But the one that drives him is the possession of several of the town's residents by a disturbing dream that is triggered by the chime coming from a spinning ballerina figurine. He has been haunted by a real ballerina who appears whenever he drifts into an ethereal dreamlike state separate from reality. Bad things have happened throughout Season 2 when the chime box plays. Three of the towns residents have been caught in a coma-like transfixed state that is slowly killing them, and it all revolves around the black, ballerina chime box. In the final episode, the sheriff uses a heavy torch and destroys the chime box. The spell is lifted, and Julie, Marielle (Kaelen Ohm), and Randall (A.J. Simmons) all awaken from their death spiral. But the question remains, was interfering with the process the mysterious town has set in motion a good thing? His late wife Abby (Lisa Ryder) visits him in ghost form, warning him not to do it, but he doesn't agree and smashes the box. There could be something worse in store because of Boyd's actions.

A Fan Favorite Theory Needs To Be Continued in 'From'

Maybe the most intriguing storyline that emerges in Season 2 is the conspiracy theory laid out by Jim Matthews (Bailey) concerning how the whole town and everything that happens there is some sort of elaborate test. He claims that a test to see how far you can push a person before they break is done "all the time," and that he believes that is what is happening. This subplot makes a lot of sense and has the conspiracy fans in a tizzy. It requires you to take a look at all the residents and determine who might be a plant to keep the test going properly. In Season 2, the motherly figure Donna (Saunders) comes under a cloud of suspicion simply because she is the character who seems to have her hand in everyone else's business all the time. When Jim recruits the severely unstable Randall to help him explore the possibilities, it doesn't go well, and the storyline fades in the final few episodes. This possibility has to be looked into again with a fresh set of eyes in Season 3!

We also need to see if the bile silver bullets from the dead monster can be used to kill their deadly predators. The breakout performance of Avery Konrad as Sara needs to be recognized, along with whether she really has some sort of special connection to the town and the things that haunt it, like John Locke in Lost. All of these open-ended questions need to be addressed as the fantastic show is set for a third season on September 22.

