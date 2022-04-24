EPIX, the premium satellite and cable network from MGM, today announced the renewal of their hit new series From, the creepy creation of Crater's John Griffin. Set in a clandestine town that traps all of those who enter — think Lost, also produced by series heads Jack Bender and Jeff Pinkner — the series has been one of the network's most popular original series, achieving a strong 94% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences have taken to the series, too, with an 87% aggregate score from over one hundred individual ratings.

According to a press release, "In Season 2, hidden truths about the nature and terrifying origins of the town begin to emerge, even as life for its residents is plunged into chaos by the arrival of mysterious newcomers". The release further notes that production is expected to commence this summer in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with an air date pinned for some point in 2023. No doubt fans will be eager to get back into the action sooner rather than later, as the renewal announcement comes just two weeks after the Season 1 finale.

The release further notes that the series premiere of From was EPIX's most-viewed original series premiere "in the history of the premium network," and that "current performance analytics track that the entire series is on pace to be EPIX's second most-watched original behind Emmy-winning series Godfather of Harlem, executive produced by and starring Forest Whitaker".

Michael Wright, president of EPIX, said:

"The first season of From mystified, enthralled, and terrified fans and critics alike with its haunting world, vivid characters and thrilling scares. We have been delighted by the social conversation generated by the From community and can't wait to unravel more of this mysterious story with our passionate fans in season two."

Executive Producer, Jeff Pinkner, said:

"On behalf of the producers, writers, our insanely talented cast and crew,we are thrilled and grateful to both EPIX and our audience for the opportunity to continue exploring the world of From."

From is a co-production between EPIX Studios and MGM International Television Productions. Alongside Pinkner, Griffin and Bender, serving as executive producers are Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Scott Rosenberg from Midnight Radio, Anthony & Joe Russo, and Mike Larocca from AGBO and Lindsay Dunn. Midnight Radio’s Adrienne Erickson serves as co-executive producer.

