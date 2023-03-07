MGM has already set its eye on Halloween. Beginning late next month, the channel is celebrating a “Halfway to Halloween” nocturnal event that takes place across a full night of horror programming. One of the contents of this fright night will be the premiere of FROM Season 2, a series that has its share of spooky and mysterious elements and takes place in a nightmarish town that traps its inhabitants. MGM also teased Amityville: An Origin Story, a four-part docuseries that explores one of the scariest real-life stories the world has ever seen.

The trailer for Season 2 of FROM indicates that the series will continue to challenge viewers' notions of what is real and what is going on in the town. First, Boyd Stevens (Harold Perrineau) walks around town with a bell that insists on ringing itself, only to immediately after being thrown in a rainy scenario that comes out of nowhere.

Where Are All These Creepy Things Coming From?

The trailer also dedicates some time to showcasing the horrors of the mysterious newcomers who are nothing short of eerie and whose presence threatens the safety of all inhabitants of the town. Then it’s all hell breaking loose with dead animals, creepy pale kids roaming the woods, blood everywhere, and people trapped in wells… if Season 2 is looking to top what was done in the acclaimed Season 1 — which became MGM+’s most-viewed original series ever — the trailer certainly makes it seem like the task will be accomplished.

Image via MGM+

RELATED: Stephen King Stories That Haven’t Been Adapted, But Should Be

FROM is co-created by Lost producers Jack Bender and Jeff Pinkner. The series is created by John Griffin (Crater), and the star-studded cast also features Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace), Eion Bailey (Once Upon a Time), Hannah Cheramy (Van Helsing), Simon Webster (Strays), Ricky He (The Good Doctor), Chloe Van Landschoot (Charity), Corteon Moore (Utopia Falls), Pegah Ghafoori (The Perfect Wedding), David Alpay (Castle Rock), Elizabeth Saunders (Clarice), Elizabeth Moy, and Avery Konrad (Honor Society).

There Are Still Untold Stories From Amityville

For Amityville: The Origin Story, MGM+ is traveling back to the 1970s in order to look at every aspect of the haunted house tale that saw a family of six get brutally murdered for no apparent reason. The docuseries will bring forward witnesses that never spoke out, exclusive archive footage, and new takes that factor in both supernatural and organized crime elements that could provide answers as to what went down in the spooky house.

MGM premieres Season 2 of FROM on the night of April 23. Amityville: The Origin Story debuts on the same night.

You can watch the trailer for FROM below: