Better close your doors and shut your windows tight - MGMT+’s sci-fi thriller series From is set to return for Season 3. Township opens its roads once again and doesn’t hesitate to trap its inhabitants in mere seconds. Set in a creepy, small American town in the middle of nowhere, From follows a group of people who get stuck there, and no matter what they do, they can’t leave. If that isn’t bad enough, once the sun sets, terrifying creatures emerge from the woods, turning every night into a fight for survival.

Boyd Stevens (Harold Perrineau), an Iraq War vet, steps up as the unofficial leader, trying to keep everyone alive while they figure out what’s going on. But the more secrets Boyd digs up, the more trouble he finds himself with the flesh-eating creatures surrounding town. Season 3 of From is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, September 22. In the meantime, check out who’s back in town in the cast and character guide below.

Harold Perrineau

Boyd Stevens

Harold Perrineau stars as Boyd Stevens, the no-nonsense Sheriff and de-facto Mayor of the mysterious Town. Boyd’s military background as an Iraq War veteran shapes his leadership, as he works to keep the Town organized and its residents safe from ever-growing dangers. Haunted by the memory of losing a fellow soldier in combat, Boyd’s past trauma fuels his determination to protect those around him. Perrineau previously starred in Lost, Oz, and The Matrix franchise, making the actor a household name in all things thriller and suspense.

Eion Bailey

Jim Matthews

Eion Bailey stars as Jim Matthews, a protective father and former amusement park engineer who, along with his family, gets stuck in a mysterious town. Jim and his family endured a personal tragedy that has left them scarred - he and his wife lost their infant son, Thomas, in a heartbreak incident that almost led to divorce. As a last attempt to keep the family together, they planned a road trip, only to end up trapped. Besides From, Bailey is best known for his performances in Ray Donovan, Once Upon a Time, and Band of Brothers.

Catalina Sandino Moreno

Tabitha Matthews

Catalina Sandino Moreno stars as Tabitha Matthews, a fiercely protective mother trapped with her family in Township. Despite feeling hopeless about her circumstances, and determined to keep her children safe, Tabitha relies on her maternal instincts to protect them from deadly monsters. A seasoned actress in her own right, Moren earned an Academy Award nomination for her performance in Maria Full of Grace. She’s also racked up accolades from Sundance, Berlin, and more. Moren is set to appear in the John Wick spinoff Ballerina, starring alongside Ana de Armas.

David Alpay

Jade Herrera

David Alpay stars as Jade Herrera, a software developer who gets trapped in Township the same day as the Matthews family. Coming from a wealthy background, no money could ever save him from the monstrous, flesh-eating beings that hide in the woods. Because of his affluent upbringing, Jade tends to be aggressive and demanding towards the rest of the trapped residents. Although his personality puts him in an unfavorable light in the eyes of the Townsfolk, Jade has proven to be useful to the community, utilizing his intelligence and logic to dig up the town’s hidden mysteries. Before his role in From, Alpay appeared in projects like Red Rooms and Man of the Year.

Elizabeth Saunders

Donna Raines

Elizabeth Saunders stars as Donna Raines, the leader of Colony House. On the outside, she comes across as hard-hearted and intimidating, doing whatever she can to protect the town’s innocent residents from any harm. But despite her gruffness, Donna is just as scared and clueless about what to do. Amidst her uncertainty, one thing’s for sure: any monster planning to harm anyone will have to get through her first. Saunders’ previous acting roles include Mary Kills People, Orphan Black, and IT. Apart from film and television, she’s also starred in leading roles in theater productions.

Hannah Cheramy

Julie Matthews

Hannah Cheramy stars as Julie Matthews, the teenage daughter of Jim and Tabitha Matthews. Together with her entire family, she’s trapped in the elusive Township while they are on a road trip. As a young girl growing up, the reality of having to spend her teenage years lost and confused in a mysterious land has drained her carefreeness out of her. Luckily, she eventually befriends Ellis Stevens and Fatima Hassan, making the best out of her bleak, horrifying situation. With her roots in theater productions, Cheramy first developed her acting career by starring in commercials and playing the lead role in a horror flick.

Ricky He

Kenny Liu

Ricky He stars as Kenny Liu, the son of Chinese immigrants Bing-Qian and Tian-Chen Liu. Originally from College Station, Texas, Kenny is responsible for taking care of his aging parents, especially his father who suffers from dementia. In the Township, Kenny is appointed as Boyd’s trusted Sheriff’s Deputy, as well as his right-hand man. With the weight of his responsibilities on his shoulders, it’s only a matter of time before Kenny starts to crack. With a regular presence in television, He has also starred in ABC’s Good Doctor and played the lead role in Disney Channel’s Freaky Friday musical movie. He’s also involved in projects like Arrow, A Million Little Things, and Trial & Error.

Scott McCord

Victor Kavanaugh

Scott McCord stars as Victor Kavanaugh, a long-time resident of Township. Unlike the others, Victor has been trapped in the area ever since he was a young boy, completely alone. Having spent the majority of his life trapped, Victor possesses far greater knowledge about the mysteries of the town and the murderous creatures that lurk around it at night time. However, his knowledge comes with a cost, particularly due to a childhood incident that involves direct contact with the Creatures and the death of his close sibling. McCord's acting portfolio includes Jupiter’s Legacy, Lost Girl, and Murdoch Mysteries.

Chloe Van Landschoot

Kristi Miller

Chloe Van Landschoot stars as Kristi Miller, a third-year medical student who got separated from her fiancee after being trapped. Like the others, Kristi got pulled into the Township while she was traveling. She was supposed to make the trip from Detroit to Grand Rapids, only to be trapped against her will. With her professional background, Kristi serves as the town’s doctor for other residents. Previously, Landschoot appeared in Lune and Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer.

Avery Konrad

Sara Myers

Avery Konrad stars as Sara Myers, Nathan’s sister. Before getting trapped in the Township, Sara suffered from domestic abuse from her boyfriend. After being rescued by Nathan, the two packed their bags and hit the road. While they were driving from Pennsylvania back to Boston, they unexpectedly became trapped in Township. Life for Sara isn’t so dull - she spends her time working at the Diner taking orders and serving tables at the Diner. But it seems like Sara has a deeper connection to the town than she realizes. Often, Sara would experience unwanted hallucinations or visions, which often lead to consequences that not only her but her loved ones as well. Most recently, Konrad appeared in the Paramount+ movie Honor Society, starring alongside Angourie Rice, Gaten Matarazzo, and Christopher Mintz-Plasse.

Simon Webster

Ethan Matthews

Simon Webster stars as Ethan Matthews, the younger brother of Julie and Jim and Tabitha Matthew’s young son. Despite his family’s tragic backstory and the grim reality of being trapped in an unknown town, Ethan sees through rose-tinted glasses. With his child-like imagination, he sees the grim world around him as if it’s something straight out of his favorite books. By treating real-life situations like a whimsical quest, Ethan is far better at adapting to unforeseen situations. Having started his acting career at only six years old, Webster’s earlier roles included playing the young orphan Fred in nine episodes of Hallmark Channel’s When Hope Calls. He’s also appeared in several series, including Most Dangerous Game, and notably Syfy’s Chucky.

Corteon Moore

Ellis Stevens

Corteon Moore stars as Ellis Stevens, the son of Sheriff Boyd Stevens and a skilled artist by trade. Due to the nature of his father’s work, Ellis has a hard time breaking into his father’s shell. Despite being raised in Boyd’s strict, no-nonsense household, Ellis is still willing to put his heart on his sleeve. In the show, Ellis falls head over heels with fellow Colony House resident Fatima Hassan, whom he later forms a relationship with. Apart from From, Moore is also active in cinematic curation, with his film festival “Marmalade”. He’s also best known for his award-winning short film, Where There’s Smoke.

Pegah Ghafoori

Fatima Hassan

Pegah Ghafoori stars as Fatima Stevens, a resident of Township who’s currently residing in Colony House. Originally born in Iran, she is the daughter of a cleric whose outspoken beliefs and values have gotten him into trouble with the government, to the point he got abducted. After the unfortunate incident, Fatima and her family relocated to the United States to escape the troubles of her home country. Despite feeling trapped in the Township, Fatima is one of the few residents who is still able to bring a ray of sunshine to the gloomiest situations. In dire times, she still manages to develop a loving relationship with Ellis and ends up getting married. Ghafoori previously appeared in One Must Was Eyes and Hello Au Revoir.

Robert Joy

Henry

Robert Joy stars as Henry, a new character in Season 3. While his origins are still kept confidential, rumor has it that Henry has one bad temper that others shouldn’t mess with. Joy is best known for his performance as medical examiner Sid Hammerback on the long-running series CSI: NY. He has also appeared in movies like Land of the Dead and The Hills Have Eyes.

Samantha Brown

Acosta

Samantha Brown stars as Acosta, another new character appearing in Season 3. Although not much is known about her yet, Acosta is reported to be a cop whose plans don’t always go her way. Previously, Brown starred in projects like Holdout and Blackberry.