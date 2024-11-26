Well, that sure was a mind-bending end to the third season of the MGM+ hit psychological horror thriller From. There is quite a bit to unpack in a finale that saw the conclusion of Fatima's (Pegah Ghafoori) mysterious pregnancy, a clue about Tabitha (Catalina Sandino-Moreno), and Jade's (David Alpay) strange visions involving the "Anghkooey" ghost children, Julie's (Hannah Cheramy) critical role as a "Storywalker," and an ugly end for one of the show's most prominent characters at the hand of a brand-new character. By the end of the episode, the two main storylines are brilliantly interwoven. In this article, we will first address and explain the bigger, more convoluted picture of the Season 3 finale and then micro-analyze what the final few scenes mean going forward for the doomed people of Fromville.

What Was the Thing That Fatima Gave Birth To?

During Season 3, Fatima deals with a bizarre pregnancy that culminates in the final few scenes of Episode 10. Elgin (Nathan D. Simmons) has taken her as a prisoner and is holding her in the root cellar. As she goes into labor, she is met by the Kimono ghost woman. She delivers a pulsating larval sack that the spirit immediately takes into a trap door beneath the cellar and places it in the center of a ritual chamber surrounded by the town's night creatures. Slowly, a human figure begins to form within the sack, and when it breaks through the lining, we see that it is the Smiley-Faced night creature reincarnated.

This means that Fatima was somehow impregnated by the town and used as a vessel to replace the Smiley-Faced creature. It confirms that the town uses the people trapped there to replenish themselves and has likely been doing so for decades. Boyd (Harold Perrineau) witnesses the macabre birth in his final scene of Season 3. This development also confirms/debunks a fan-favorite theory that Fromville is some twisted, organized psychological experiment designed to push the residents to an emotional break. The town has trapped them in an endless time loop, explained further by what Tabitha, Jade, and Julie discover later.

What Do Tabitha and Jade Find Out About the "Anghkooey" Ghost Children?

Image via MGM+

Tabitha and Jade have been working together in Season 3 to discover why they are plagued by visceral and disturbing visions of a group of emaciated ghost children who repeatedly repeat the word "Anghkooey." Piecing together what we know from previous seasons and this one, it is clear that these apparitions are the children of the first settlers of Fromville, and they were sacrificed as part of a deal they made with The Man in Yellow (Douglas E. Hughes). This mystery man who appears briefly in the final scene is a Satan-like figure orchestrating the nightmare. At its core, From is a battle between good and evil as Tabitha and Jade are the messianic-reincarnated souls sent to free the trapped children. The Man in Yellow wants to prevent them from helping the ghost children break the town's temporal time loop so they can all leave.