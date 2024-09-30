Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for From Season 3 Episode 2.

The premiere of From kicked our legs out from underneath us with a final scene that was excruciating to watch, as one of the show's fan-favorite characters meets a grisly demise. With night came the creepy smiling Creatures that run rampant in this sci-fi horror series, but this time, they carry a newfound torture method that is less physical-based and more psychological. And their target is Harold Perrineau's Sheriff Boyd. When morning relieves them all, Jade (David Alpay) surges into the barn, prepared to meet an ungodly sight of blood and gore (which he does), but also finds Boyd tied up to a wooden pillar, sunk to his knees with his eyes downcast.

Dazed, Jade asks Boyd what happened, and more importantly: why is he alive? Meanwhile, a fleshy, gutless corpse that once used to be the strict yet loving Tian-Chen (Elizabeth Moy) lays carelessly in a splurge of blood. Unfortunately, we are not spared the kind woman's death, as we relive the traumatic experience in a series of disjointed flashbacks with Boyd. From's creatures tear at her skin and meat, relishing her screams and Boyd's despair as he hopelessly stares. To answer Jade's question, Boyd shakily mutters: "they made me watch."

Kenny Mourns His Mother's Death in 'From' Season 3 Episode 2

After Tian-Chen's death, we all hold our breath in anticipation of Kenny (Ricky He) finding out. It is heartbreaking when he returns to town with Jim (Eion Bailey) — the two are grinning triumphantly as they have found flourishing riverside crops that solve the town's food problem. Met with the townspeople's furtive and grim faces, their enthusiasm falters, until Boyd delivers the tragic news. Officially losing both his parents, Kenny is brimming with grief but refuses to break down and saunters into the diner. His former crush and close friend Kristi (Chloe Van Landschoot) follows him in and tentatively tries to comfort him. All Kenny asks is that she use her medical skills to "fix" the corpse so he doesn't have to see her the way he saw his father, torn to shreds. After Kristi agrees and leaves, Fromville's electricity enigma acts up, leading the jukebox to start blaring out "Celebration." The jukebox is, naturally, annihilated by Kenny.

Later, Boyd finds Kenny in the bar stocking up on hard alcohol. His grief is now wrought into a thirst for vengeance, and he is planning to use alcohol to ignite the creatures in the tunnels, where we found out they resided during the day in previous seasons. Instead of curtailing his plan, Boyd offers a helping hand. They venture out to the entrance of the tunnels, lingering on the edge and discussing the plan. It is here that Boyd reveals that he was present at Tian-Chen's death, but also tells Kenny that she said something to him before passing away. His rudimentary recollection of her words is translated by Kenny. She had told Boyd to take care of Kenny, since he was alone now. This finally dislodges any remaining barrier in Kenny, as the floodgates burst open and Kenny truly allows himself to grieve his mother. Abandoning the half-baked plan, he decides to visit her. Kristi, accompanied by Jade, manages to finish tidying Tian-Chen up just in time, and she is also adorned with a blue dress gifted by Sarah (Avery Konrad). Kenny gives his mother a heartfelt goodbye, and so do we.

'From' Season 3 Episode 2 Sees Tabitha Convincing Victor's Dad to Help

In the real world, Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno) wakes up on a couch after falling unconscious outside Victor's dad's, Henry's (Robert Joy), front porch. Suspicious about how Tabitha got her hands on a lunchbox that belonged to his son who went missing years ago, he watches over her like a hawk, gun in hand. Once she agrees to tell him everything, his hospitality courtesies kick in, and he offers her some food that she gulps down. Then, of course, once Tabitha starts telling Henry that his son is alive and is trapped in a mysterious town with a bunch of other people, he calls the police.

Upon realizing that the police would likely drag her back to the hospital and impede her ability to return to her family, Tabitha's last-ditch effort at getting Henry to believe her is via the internet. She shows his pages that cite families that have gone missing, all the names she recalls from the town. While he is impressed by her knowledge, he definitely still thinks she's insane. As the blare of sirens approaches the house, Tabitha stumbles over her words, desperate to connect with him in any regard, and inadvertently does so by mentioning she needs to "save the children."

Henry promptly dismisses the officers, claiming he had been mistaken, and takes Tabitha to his children's rooms: Victor (Scott McCord) and his sister. She peers around the rumpled beds, strewn toys, and colorful drawings as Henry recalls that his wife had been uttering about "saving the children" and a "tower" before she disappeared. Tabitha further explains the visions of the harrowed children who chanted "Anghkooey" and the boy in white who pushed her from the lighthouse. Henry then takes her to the basement, where paintings made by his tormented wife are stored, ones that depict the children -- she didn't want to forget, so she immortalized them on canvas. We also hauntingly discover that many others before Tabitha and Victor's wife had tried and failed to save the children — Tabitha is next in line.

Fatima's Pregnancy Takes a Rotten Turn in 'From' Season 3

Tian-Chen's death does not only impact Kenny, but also sends waves of hopelessness among the townsfolk. With the creatures taunting Boyd about breaking him during that fateful night, it seems that they succeeded in breaking the town's spirit. Donna (Elizabeth Saunders), in particular, gives Boyd yet another enraged lecture. However, it may not have yielded the result she was hoping for. Later in the episode, Boyd's son Ellis (Corteon Moore) checks in with his father and discovers that Boyd is now planning to catch one of those things.

Apart from his wildly determined father, Ellis has more issues to tackle in this episode, as Fatima's (Pegah Ghafoori) condition worsens. What seemed to be regular (or perhaps slightly more severe) morning sickness turns sinister as she easily pulls a bloody tooth out after vomiting. The two race to the doctors, but Kristi is away tending to Tian-Chen's corpse, leaving Fatima at the tender mercies of Kristi's fiancée, Marielle (Kaelen Ohm). Ellis initially is reluctant to trust Marielle's skills due to her substance abuse history and because she was one of the victims of the music box in From Season 2. Marielle subdues his fears and deduces that Fatima is suffering from malnutrition; she gives her an elixir to help her keep food down.

After seeing the doctor, Fatima reassures Ellis that she will be okay and that he should go see his father while she rests. Before heading into Colony House, she is momentarily distracted by a resident she had a tiff with about bathroom usage in the previous episode. They have a friendly and apologetic conversation and Fatima discovers that they will be recycling the rotten vegetables into compost. When she is alone, something draws Fatima to the blackened, rotted vegetables — she takes a huge, cathartic, and satisfying bite out of them.

Jim Confronts His Past in 'From' Season 3 Episode 2

While Kenny and Jim arrive in From Season 3 Episode 2 together, their paths diverge, with Kenny grieving his mother and Jim being scolded by his daughter, Julie (Hannah Cheramy). The night before, Julie and Ethan (Simon Webster) escaped death at the hands of the Creatures by a whisper, and Jim was stuck in a hut in the forest. Julie berates her father for leaving them to their own devices, comparing his behavior to when their little brother Tomas tragically died. With Tabitha and Jim mourning, Julie was forced to act as a parental figure to Ethan — and she was only fifteen at the time.

After firmly and menacingly demanding he get his act together, she storms out of the house, leaving Jim determined to take her words to heart. Julie was also one of the music box victims, and all three had been quiet about their experience, unable to confide in anyone. She walks past Sarah and divulges a little morsel of how she felt, revealing that she hated the fact that the place was getting inside her head just as it did with Sarah in Season 1. Meanwhile, Jim is trying to figure out how to parent again but gets a bizarre phone call. When he answers, fear is etched onto his face as the voice on the other side of the call identifies himself as Tomas.

From 9 10 From Season 3 Episode 2 is a truly emotional episode that mourns the loss of a fan-favorite character. Pros Ricky He delivers a compelling and mournful performance that breaks our hearts.

From keeps us hooked by satisfying some of our questions while adding more mysteries.

The series does justice to a fulfilling farewell to a character who will be sorely missed.

From is a horror TV series centered around a mysterious town that traps all who enter. As residents struggle to find a way out, they must also contend with terrifying creatures that come out at night. The show explores the residents' fight for survival and the eerie secrets hidden within the town.

