Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for From Season 3 Episode 3.

Hope continues to be sapped from the air with each episode of From Season 3, as the townsfolk and their leaders buckle under the evolving horrors that prowl underneath the cover of darkness, or the mundane fears that threaten them during the day. The series' creepy factor ramps up in this third episode, which picks up from the last with Jim (Eion Bailey) on the phone with his dead infant son — or at least a creature impersonating him. The child-like voice threatens his kids, galvanizing the father into sprinting out of the house and demanding Julie (Hannah Cheramy) and Ethan (Simon Webster) return home as darkness approaches. In this mind-bending episode of From, tensions are running higher than ever, within and outside the puzzle box of a town.

Boyd Plans to Catch a Creature in 'From' Season 3 Episode 3

In Episode 3, Boyd (Harold Perrineau) is still clinging to the ludicrous idea of capturing one of the night monsters, much to his son, Ellis' (Corteon Moore) dismay. He also divulges this plan to Donna (Elixabeth Saunders), who is equally outraged. The two try and talk Boyd off the strange cliff it seems he is diving towards, warning him about how dangerous it would be and how it could threaten the town's safety. However, Boyd theorizes that by using a talisman in a reversed way, perhaps he could trap one of the creatures inside an enclosed space. Even Boyd's imaginary priest (Shaun Majumder) casts doubt on his plan, as Boyd constructs a plaque that lists everyone who has died as a substitute for a headstone. As such, Father Khatri's remarks fall on deaf ears; Boyd is sick of witnessing the death of his loved ones and is determined to take concrete action.

During the day, Boyd visits the diner and sees Ethan diligently washing the dishes and restoring them to their rightful place. He insists that Tian Chien (Elizabeth Moy) would've wanted it that way, and persisted in honoring her memory after her emotional death in From's Season 3 premiere. Ethan's shifting attitude toward death is symbolic of the lack of hope pervading the town. He dons a philosophical and almost detached approach to Tian Chien's death and even his mother's disappearance, earning him a shocked and abrasive response from his father. Meanwhile, we also witness a seemingly random scene of Victor (Scott McCord) visiting Sarah's (Avery Konrad) house to make a fort -- and that's all we get in terms of that story. When dusk befalls the town once again, Boyd finds himself on Randall's (A.J. Simmons) bus, offering to switch places for the night so he can observe the creatures. We can only hope Boyd knows what he is doing.

'From' Season 3 Episode 3 Finds Kristi in a Bear Trap

Close

After the town gathers for Tian Chien's wake, a group is elected via drawing straws to go and harvest the crops Jim and Kenny (Ricky He) found in the previous episode of From. Leading the pack are Kenny, Jade (David Alpay), and Kristi (Chloe van Landschoot), with Dale (Cliff Saunders) also making his presence known through an abundance of complaints. At the homestead, the group continues to feel uneasy around the makeshift, pagan-inspired mannequins, and nervously tip-toe around them as they fill their baskets. Another layer of terror stalks Jade in the form of more hallucinations, except this time, they are of a tortured and enraged man.

While Jade is gradually losing his grip on reality, Kenny ventures into the woods to forage for berries, but Kristi won't let him get away that easily. She tries to prod him to open up, leading to a very defensive conversation as Kenny refuses to open up about his grief. However, they are interrupted by Jade's proclamation of his intention to leave, officially done with the creepiness of the locale and his mind. The others insist he won't make it to the other hut in the woods before dark and chase after him — but Kristi abruptly falls over with her foot ensnared in a bear trap.

Luckily, the trap is rusted so it does not bite all the way through her bone, but she is stuck until they can find a way to free her. Jade is hit with inspiration and drags Dale along with him, leaving a panic-stricken Kenny to calm Kristi down. Jade and Dale remove steel bars from the mannequins, leading to a couple of them toppling over — that cannot be a good omen — and use them as crowbars to pry the trap open. As the sun descends, they all manage to get into the huts at the homestead in the nick of time and are forced to wait out the night there.

'From' Season 3 Episode 3 Wreaks Havoc on Fatima's Pregnancy

Image via MGM+

Back at the Colony House in From Season 3, Episode 3, Fatima (Pegah Ghafoori) is still giving in to her craving for rotten vegetables. She furtively approaches a huge pile outside the house and feasts upon the blackened crops, until she realizes that Tilly (Deborah Grover) is watching her. Later, Tillie comes by her room and tries to connect with the soon-to-be mother by recounting her old pregnancy cravings: licking the insides of eggshells. In turn, Fatima confides her fears about the miracle pregnancy — she is unsure about motherhood and the impact of this place since she was told she is infertile in the real world.

Tillie somehow lands on a wacky solution: a tarot reading. After she placates Fatima's fears about Tillie making fun of her, she whips out the cards in the upstairs common area and begins a reading. Before she can flip over any of the cards, a blackbird slams against the window, sending reverberations of shock across the house. When she tries to flip the card again, the blackbird then crashes through the window and is sent sprawling across the lounge — talk about a bad omen.

Tabitha Questions Reality in 'From' Season 3 Episode 3

Image via MGM+

In the "real world" in Maine, Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Morena) spends a sleepless night pouring over the paintings that Henry (Robert Joy) introduced her to. Despite connecting to all the grisly images, she is unable to make any real headway and becomes frustrated. Henry then shows her the bottle tree in his backyard, which was an art installment created by his wife. Surprised, Tabitha tells him about the bottle tree that Victor revealed to her, which she had climbed into and was transported to the lighthouse. When she finds out that this one is a replica and the original bottle tree is located in a park a couple of miles from them, she insists that they make the journey.

On the drive there, Tabitha is restless and hungry, and Henry tells her to open the glove box where there may be water. Instead, Tabitha finds a bracelet that Henry says his wife custom-made for him. However, it is the same bracelet that Tabitha had made Jim years ago; the same bracelet that she found in the diner's storage area in Fromville. Immediately, she is hit with paranoia and misgivings, convinced that she never made it to the real world. In a disorienting sequence, she yells at Henry to stop the car, completely losing her grip on what is real and what isn't, until they crash. She wakes up in an ambulance, with Henry on a ventilator, and quickly regrets her instinctive response. The ambulance is trying to get to the hospital but is traveling through the woods and cannot find a sign of civilization. Trepidation grows in Tabitha as uncertainty rushes through the occupants of the vehicle, escalating until they meet a familiar sight. Ahead of them lies a fallen tree, blocking the road.

The first three episodes of From Season 3 are available to stream on MGM+ in the U.S.

8 10 From Season 3 Episode 3 ensnares us by bending reality and making us second-guess everything alongside characters. Pros From constructs a mind-bending atmosphere that fosters gripping paranoia and fear.

Catalina Sandino Moreno's Tabitha loses grip on reality in a nerve-wracking and compelling performance.

The series effectively builds upon tension and mystery, engaging us with each twist and turn. Cons Jumping back and forth between cliffhangers can become convoluted and confusing.

From is a horror TV series centered around a mysterious town that traps all who enter. As residents struggle to find a way out, they must also contend with terrifying creatures that come out at night. The show explores the residents' fight for survival and the eerie secrets hidden within the town.

Release Date February 20, 2022 Cast Harold Perrineau , Catalina Sandino Moreno , Eion Bailey , David Alpay , Elizabeth Saunders , Shaun Majumder , Scott McCord , Ricky He , Chloe Van Landschoot , Pegah Ghafoori , Corteon Moore , Hannah Cheramy , Simon Webster , Avery Konrad , Paul Zinno Main Genre Drama Seasons 3 Creator(s) John Griffin Writers John Griffin , Jeff Pinkner Streaming Service(s) MGM+ Directors Jack Bender , Brad Turner Expand

Watch on MGM+