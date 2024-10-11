With each passing episode of From Season 3, things are getting scarier for the struggling Township. MGM+'s acclaimed horror mystery returned with a bang in Episode 1, showing how the creatures have become more cunning than ever and killing off a beloved member of the community, much to Boyd's (Harold Perrineau) devastation. Hope is running low for everyone, and now, the Matthews family is about to get another chilling call. Collider can exclusively share a sneak peek at Episode 4, titled "There and Back Again," which sees the phone start ringing again, only for young Ethan (Simon Webster) to pick it up this time and speak to "Thomas." Intriguingly, their conversation could have implications for the entire family.

In the clip, Ethan looks back on a few drawings when the phone ringing pierces through the house. He picks it up only to be answered by "Thomas," the same person his father Jim (Eion Bailey) first heard on the line a couple of episodes back. The supposed voice of his dead infant brother offers Ethan an ominous warning about his mother, Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno), who has just arrived back in the Township after her and Henry's nasty crash. Foretelling the danger that picked her up at the end of Episode 3, Thomas tells Ethan to be brave for when the moment comes to help. His identity, however, doesn't sit well with the boy, and when Jim walks in to ask who his son is talking to, the true horror of the situation sets in. Whatever being spoke to them reveals itself when Jim tells it to keep away from his kids, taunting him with the cruel and ominous line, "But they're not your children anymore."

Season 3 has seen the creatures and the mysterious town doing everything possible to break down its residents. "Thomas's" calls to Jim similarly seem designed to further torture him over the loss of his other son back before the family ever entered the town. However, there is at least a kernel of truth to its words regarding Tabitha's situation. It's just one of many mysteries and problems for the people trapped in this puzzle box of a town to solve though. In Episode 4, Boyd is forced into some tough decisions when newcomers approach the town at nightfall, especially as he tries to execute his plan of capturing a monster. Meanwhile, Victor (Scott McCord) recalls more memories of the past that could help in the Township's efforts to survive.

'From' Season 3 Takes the Horror to New Heights

Created by John Griffin, From has long been hailed as one of MGM+'s best original series for its blend of psychological and supernatural horror with mysteries and sci-fi akin to shows like Lost. Its latest delve into the lives of everyone in and beyond the Township, however, has been hailed for reaching new, spine-chilling heights, scoring a 100% mark from Critics on Rotten Tomatoes and 78% from audiences. Collider's Jasneet Singh gave Season 3 a 9/10, saying "Season 3 shamelessly pours accelerant onto the building inferno of hallucinatory enigma and ghastly horror of previous seasons, resulting in a berserk and brave installment that we ardently applaud. From is finally growing into its own." The ensemble this time around also features David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Pegah Ghafoori, Corteon Moore, Hannah Cheramy, Avery Konrad, Elizabeth Moy, Nathan D. Simmons, Kaelen Ohm, Angela Moore, AJ Simmons, and Deborah Grover.

From Season 3, Episode 4 arrives this Sunday, October 13 on MGM+. New episodes air every weekend. Check out our exclusive sneak peek in the player above.

From From is a horror TV series centered around a mysterious town that traps all who enter. As residents struggle to find a way out, they must also contend with terrifying creatures that come out at night. The show explores the residents' fight for survival and the eerie secrets hidden within the town.

Release Date February 20, 2022 Cast Harold Perrineau , Catalina Sandino Moreno , Eion Bailey , David Alpay , Elizabeth Saunders , Shaun Majumder , Scott McCord , Ricky He , Chloe Van Landschoot , Pegah Ghafoori , Corteon Moore , Hannah Cheramy , Simon Webster , Avery Konrad , Paul Zinno Main Genre Drama Seasons 3 Expand

Watch on MGM+