Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for From Season 3 Episode 5.

The MGM+ show From has seen its fair share of tragedies and horrors, but in Season 3, it's been unrelenting since the first episode. This week, however, there was a shift in the town that felt different, and not in a good way. Episode 5, "The Light of Day," written by John Griffin and Brigitte Hales and directed by Alexandra La Roche, comes on the heels of a horrific attack at the end of Episode 4. Sheriff Boyd (Harold Perrineau) is put in an impossible situation by the monsters and ultimately is forced to leave Randall (A.J. Simmons) to die. It turns out though that the monsters uncharacteristically kept him alive, but in horrific pain. With Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno) back from her journey to the real world, Boyd thinks it's time to have a town meeting in an attempt to keep things calm, but with tensions bubbling under the surface, things don't go as planned.

In 'From' Season 3, The Monsters are Making the Town Suffer in New Ways

Image via MGM+

Before the town meeting begins, Boyd and Kenny (Ricky He) are having a conversation in the medical building when Kenny hears the horrific screams of pain coming from Randall, who nearly had his face ripped off the night before. Kenny is confused, especially since he's lost both of his parents to the monsters. As Kenny inquires with Boyd: of all people, why did the monsters let Randall live? Boyd's response is both chilling and real: "I think they want us to look at him when the sun is up." Essentially, the town has been able to pretend that they're safe during the day, since the monsters only come out at night. Especially this season, the monsters are specifically targeting Boyd, so it makes sense that they are trying to "break him" even more by keeping Randall alive. Not only does it instill fear in the town, but it also undermines Boyd's leadership and his ability to keep them safe, which seemingly is exactly what the monsters want this season.

While Boyd's new theory is physically terrifying, another theory is floated by Julie (Hannah Cheramy) that touches on the psychological torture perpetrated by the monsters this season. While avoiding the town meeting and sharing a joint with Elgin (Nathan D. Simmons), Julie confesses that she does not think her mom being able to escape the town is a good thing. She believes that the monsters let Tabitha out only to pull her back in. As she puts it, "the best way for us to suffer is to give us hope." While audiences still don't know how or why Tabitha was able to get out, this disturbing theory is making more and more sense this season as the one-two punch of physical and psychological torture continues from the monsters.

Accusations Fly and Tensions Rise in 'From' Season 3 Episode 5

Close

As the de-facto leader of the town, Boyd begins the meeting at the diner but quickly learns that people are not there to listen to him. There's clear tension in the whole room as the group waits in anticipation for Tabitha to arrive and explain where she's been. Boyd starts in a soft tone, doing his best to keep everyone calm, but it turns out to be an impossible task. Boyd even tries to remind everyone that Tabitha has been through a lot and that they should remember to show some sympathy, but, to his surprise, no one is feeling sympathetic towards Tabitha. What makes Perrineau such a great actor is the subtle change in his face, and at that moment, you can see a flash of what looks like terror filling Boyd's eyes. So far, the town has understood their survival depends on working together and caring for each other and having the mentality that it's us against the monsters. At that moment, however, everyone only cares about themselves.

Things only escalate when Tabitha arrives at the diner and is insensitively peppered with questions that she can barely answer. She's criticized for not doing enough to save them, which forces Boyd to step in to infuse some hope back into the room, but the town isn't having it. His leadership is questioned and, to his surprise, Fatima (Pegah Ghafoori) and Ellis (Corteon Moore) add fuel to the already dangerous fire. It's understandable, considering Fatima is growing more anxious about her baby and wants to leave as soon as possible, but it's clearly not what's needed at that moment. Maybe it's Boyd's military background that allows him to foresee how bad things can get if the group is not a unit, but as the meeting completely devolves, it's clear that Boyd has lost control. The last moment in the diner is a confrontation between Boyd and Dale (Cliff Saunders), who is fed up with Boyd's rules and is determined to find the magic teleporting tree.

The Final Moments of 'From' Season 3 Episode 5 Are Gruesome

In one of the best scenes in the episode, Boyd and Ellis go head-to-head after the meeting. Boyd is angry and scared while Ellis is buzzing with naive hope. Both emotions are understandable, but when Ellis insinuates that Boyd is just sitting around and waiting for something to happen, he loses it. He tells Ellis to pick who is worth sacrificing, which is clearly a sobering moment for his son. Again, being a former military officer, Boyd has seen firsthand that unprepared action is careless and potentially fatal, and he says as much. It's a foreboding moment, as he tells Ellis that what happened in the meeting was "a dangerous thing." It's not long after Boyd is proven right.

The final moments of the episode are among the show's most gruesome. Typically, death and destruction come at night, thanks to the monsters that prey on the town, but this death comes in the light of day. Boyd is called over to the abandoned swimming pool and is horrified to see Dale embedded in the concrete walls after he goes into the magic tree. His eyes are bulging, his bones are crushed, and he looks absolutely terrified. It's completely heart-wrenching, as Boyd approaches him and immediately starts apologizing to Dale. It's obvious that, on some level, Boyd holds himself responsible for this, even though he did all he could to warn against it. Boyd takes out his gun to put Dale out of his misery, but Dale dies before he pulls the trigger. Again, Perrineau's performance is breathtaking in this scene, as Boyd's emotions shift from terror to rage. He looks up at the bystanders, yelling "Who's next?" and begging them to let him help them. It's clearly a complicated moment for him because in some ways, a tragedy like this needed to happen to regain some order. However, for someone who has taken on the task of keeping this town safe, it's devastating.

It's hard to say what Dale's failure to leave and, ultimately, his death, will mean for the town. It's possible that it will bring people closer together again, but with a town so divided and hopeless, it could push everyone further into despair, which is a very dangerous thing. Either way, one constant has always been that Boyd will continue to be the leader that the town needs, and, hopefully, people will remember that before it's too late.

From Season 3 is available to stream on MGM+.

From From is a horror TV series centered around a mysterious town that traps all who enter. As residents struggle to find a way out, they must also contend with terrifying creatures that come out at night. The show explores the residents' fight for survival and the eerie secrets hidden within the town.

Release Date February 20, 2022 Cast Harold Perrineau , Catalina Sandino Moreno , Eion Bailey , David Alpay , Elizabeth Saunders , Shaun Majumder , Scott McCord , Ricky He , Chloe Van Landschoot , Pegah Ghafoori , Corteon Moore , Hannah Cheramy , Simon Webster , Avery Konrad , Paul Zinno Main Genre Drama Seasons 3 Creator(s) John Griffin Writers John Griffin , Jeff Pinkner Streaming Service(s) MGM+ Directors Jack Bender , Brad Turner Expand

WATCH ON MGM+