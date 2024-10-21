Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for From Season 3 Episode 5.

The prowling creatures that reign the nights in From leave the Colony House, specifically Boyd (Harold Perrineau), with a traumatizing parting gift before dawn at the end of Season 3, Episode 4. During that episode, Boyd leaves Randall (A.J. Simmons) at the mercy of the awful humanoid creatures, which would usually spell out certain death for the victim. However, Randall is morbidly left alive, and in the opening sequence of Episode 5, he is brought inside while accusing Boyd of leaving him. Once again, Marielle (Kaelen Ohm) tries to tend to him while he is spluttering blood, but after her previous patient dies, she is still shaken up and approaches him more carefully. As Boyd theorizes, it seems the town's monsters left him alive as a constant reminder of what the night holds — they cannot pretend life is "normal" during the daylight anymore.

'From's Townspeople Confront Tabitha in Season 3 Episode 5

Jade (David Alpay), Kristi (Chloe van Landschoot), and Kenny (Ricky He) return from the eerie homestead with the food lagging behind them as they had to go ahead to get medical attention for Kristi's ankle. Upon hearing about Tabitha's (Catalina Sandino Moreno) chaotic return, Jade rushes off to find her and Kenny sticks with Boyd to plan a town meeting. Kenny brings up the potential danger they heard in the forest, but Boyd dismisses this for now, focusing on how everyone will be interrogating Tabitha on her trip to the real world. And he is right to worry, because after Tabitha explains her story, everyone jumps down her throat.

In an aggressive uproar, the townsfolk accuse Tabitha of wasting her opportunity in the real world and are disappointed she did not call for help. Fatima (Pegah Ghafoori) and Dale (Cliff Saunders) in particular lead the charge, raising their frustrations against Tabitha while also shutting down Boyd's precautions about not doing anything hasty and careless. Completely riled up with anger and somewhat hope, they also talk about returning to the tree and getting out again, but Boyd deems this too risky. Later, when Ellis (Corteon Moore) confronts him about trying to get home via the tree, Boyd snaps and asks who he thinks they should take the risk and potentially sacrifice. Ellis listens in silence, partially realizing the pressure placed on Boyd to keep people safe.

Slightly mollified by Boyd's reaction, Ellis returns to Colony House to speak with Fatima. He finds her in the greenhouse and asks about what's going on after her outburst at the town meeting and now that she is completely strung out. Fatima then reveals her unusual cravings for rotten vegetables, and divulges her fears about the pregnancy and baby, leaving the two standing there, speechless.

Is Teenage Romance Brewing in 'From' Season 3 Episode 5?

A few people decide to skip the town meeting, two of whom are Julie (Hannah Cheramy) and Elgin (Nathan D. Simmons). Still reveling in teenage nihilism, Julie sneaks into Colony House and gets her hands on someone's stash, then is shocked by Elgin when she comes down the stairs. He is still very sleep-deprived after diligently avoiding his nightmares about the kimono woman, which escalated into hallucinations in the previous episode of From. They decide to sit together and smoke, confiding their respective fears in each other. We also learn more about Julie's music box encounter from Season 2, as she is left with constantly hearing and "feeling" screams — getting high is the only thing that quietens it.

Julie also mentions that she believes her mother was let out of the hellscape just to be pulled back in — the escape was just an illusion and being trapped is inevitable. After their entirely depressing conversation, they head down into the basement where Elgin shares the chest of vintage costumes he had found before. Easy chemistry appears between them as they dress up, pose, and laugh, enjoying each other's company. They also find a functioning Polaroid camera: taking pictures of each other, teasing each other, and just being teenagers. Perhaps there is a light-hearted, wholesome romance on the horizon?

'From' Season 3 Episode 5 Reunites Victor and His Dad

Alongside Tabitha comes Henry (Robert Joy), who is Victor's (Scott McCord) father. In Episode 5 of From, Donna (Elizabeth Saunders) welcomes Henry into Colony House and shows him to Victor's room. Henry bemoans the time he didn't spend searching for his son and feels as if he has failed as a father for giving up. Meanwhile, Victor is similarly fearful when he hears about his dad returning to town and tells Sarah (Avery Konrad) about his apprehension over disappointing his father in case he doesn't live up to his expectations. While Sarah may not be the most compassionate person in town, she reminds him that Henry is probably scared too, and that he should be open to meeting him.

Henry has a similar conversation with Ethan (Simon Webster) after he is caught staring at the motel sign and questioning where the motel is. Ethan tells Henry that Victor is his best friend, and also reassures him about Victor running away: he is more likely scared than angry. Suddenly, their paths intersect, and Henry and Victor lay eyes on each other for the first time. They tentatively approach each other, and then Henry lovingly pulls Victor into an embrace, leading to a tear-jerking scene. What makes it devastating is when Victor emotionally repeats: "I didn't know how to get home."

'From' Season 3 Episode 5 Ends on a Horrifying Image

As the episode of From progresses, Boyd is still reeling from the town meeting, antagonized over the uprising and frustrated by his own helplessness over keeping people safe. So when newbie, Acosta (Samantha Brown), offers some insight about giving people something else to focus on, he shuts down her idea and further alienates her by accusing her of murder. Boyd is also torn by his guilt over leaving Randall behind, and finds himself drawn to the bus. Bakta (Angela Moore), who was the bus driver in Season 2 and was also one of the vocal ones in the town meetings, follows Boyd onto the bus and makes amends. She recognizes the responsibility that weighs on his shoulders and reassures him that she will have his back next time, relieving his stress the tiniest bit.

Meanwhile, Tabitha returns home from the town meeting plagued with guilt. She agreed with a lot of the accusers: what if she had wasted a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity? As such, she joins Jade to scrutinize the bottle tree and gather evidence so they can understand the mechanics behind it. While taking down bottles and voicing their frustrations, Dale appears with a backpack slung over his shoulder. He announces his intentions to go into the faraway tree, return home and call for help. With Jade and Tabitha's warnings falling on deaf ears, Dale confidently strides through. Cut to the town where screams echo in the hollow air and Boyd races through the streets to investigate. Dale's trip is cut short as the tree teleports him into the concrete of the swimming pool.

From's graphic, spine-tingling, and memorable image sears in our minds, as Dale's bulging eyes call for help, but he is nearly bursting at the seams with the pressure of the concrete hugging his skin. Silence befalls the scene as Boyd prepares to put Dale out of his misery with a gun, but Dale dies before he gathers the courage to do so. Boyd unleashes his rage at the bystanders, using Dale as an example of what would happen if they made ill-considered decisions. But when Donna walks in, silence reclaims the area. The hope, rage, and pedantic politics that filled the atmosphere earlier in the episode is stripped away, leaving room for hopelessness to fill in the cracks once again.

The five episodes of From Season 3 are available to stream on MGM+ in the U.S.

7 10 From Episode 5 slows down and tackles town politics, ending on a horrific eyesore. Pros Scott McCord and Robert Joy give tear-jerking and poignant performances when father and son reunite.

Episode 5 ends on a haunting note, rewarding us with a searing visual after sitting through the town drama. Cons Dealing with pedantic town politics at a sluggish pace makes it difficult to hold our attention.

Too many glimpses of separate, brief storylines to keep track of, or be wholly invested in.

