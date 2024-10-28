Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for From Season 3 Episode 6.

Season 3 Episode 6 of From harnesses the creepiness of the closing image of Dale (Clive Saunders) from the previous episode and channels it into its mystery, as we are faced with two major chilling revelations (or questions?). But the opening sequence first treks into familiar territory for the Matthews family, an argument erupting between Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno) and Jim (Eion Bailey) as their relationship buckles under the pressure of this place. Both Julie (Hannah Cheramy) and Ethan (Simon Webster) hear their voices thundering around the house and are reminded of the days before when their parents were on the path to a divorce. While Julie snaps at them and then runs away, Ethan delivers a heartbreaking line about wanting life to revert to when they first arrived at Fromville — when they were too scared to think about fighting.

'From' Season 3 Episode 6 Adds Mystery to Fatima's Pregnancy

With Randall's (A.J. Simmons) near-death experience weighing heavily on Boyd (Harold Perrineau), mainly because of the part he played in it, Boyd gathers the courage to visit Randall in From Season 3, Episode 6. Randall is still unconscious, and Kristi (Chloe van Landschoot) spies Boyd, reassuring him that Randall will likely be okay. She also informs him that they now have access to an ultrasound that was in the ambulance, and further encourages him to tell Fatima (Pegah Ghafoori) to head over so she can get a glimpse of her unborn baby. Excited at the prospect of seeing his future grandchild, he heads to Colony House just to see Ellis' (Corteon Moore) and Fatima's downcast faces.

The two divulge Fatima's strange eating habits to him, and he reveals that they have an ultrasound machine now. While Fatima is reluctant, the three decide to go together to get peace of mind. Kristi and Marielle (Kaelen Ohm) begin the process and quickly identify the womb, but confusion furrows their brows: the womb is empty. Chills travel down everyone's spine as they realize Fatima is not pregnant. Boyd and Ellis then encourage Fatima to fill in Kristi and Marielle about her rotten diet, finally laying out the disturbing facts on the table like another puzzle the town has to solve.

Victor and Henry Find the Puppet in 'From' Season 3 Episode 6

Now that Victor (Scott McCord) and Henry (Robert Joy) have been reunited, it would be a crime to tear them apart, and clearly they think so too. Victor still has his mission to track down the ventriloquist puppet Jasper in the books, and he allows Henry to accompany him to the entrance of the tunnels. However, when their paths are supposed to diverge, Henry insists on joining his son on the mission, and eventually, Victor relents. Armed with little army men that will help them keep track of the winding tunnels, they venture into the darkness together.

When they reach the area where Victor saw Jasper last, they are met by an empty little cavern and are forced to go further into the tunnels. Despite being riddled with fear and anxiety, they find another clearing that hosts a dining table, with Jasper sitting on one of the chairs and a slumped figure lying in a crevice on the other side. Victor quickly grabs the dummy and shoves it into his backpack, only for Henry to suddenly cry out after finding a scarf that belonged to Victor's mother. The cry awakens the figure (perhaps, Christopher?) whose face is covered in gruesome, dark flesh. As he writhes in his position, slowly getting up, a woman appears out of nowhere and threatens to keep Victor one of these days if he keeps daring to come down here.

The two manage to flee the tunnels and find refuge in Victor's truck. Henry is horrified to learn that, as a child, Victor would hide out in this truck alone and is once again devastated that he wasn't able to protect his little boy. The eeriness of the place gradually creeps on him as he questions how Victor's mother's belongings could end up in the tunnel. Victor replies: it's just how the place works. Their storyline ends on a disconcerting note, as they settle down and prepare to talk to Jasper, with his glassy eyes staring out into the distance.

'From's Townspeople Turn Over New Leaves in Season 3 Episode 6

The rest of the town is dealing with the fallout and implications of the events from the first half of From Season 3. Continuing straight from the previous episode, Donna (Elizabeth Saunders) is mourning the tragic and grisly death of Dale. She removes his body from the concrete of the swimming pool and creates a makeshift memorial. Tabitha briefly stops by, and they talk about how, even though Dale was abrasive and bull-headed, he had been stuck with Donna for two years -- it was still a sore loss. Kenny (Ricky He) also swings by her handiwork and gives his condolences. After catching Julie smoking and realizing that he doesn't want to live in the house without his mother anymore, Kenny asks Donna if he can move into Colony House. He is met with open arms.

In the hospital, Randall finally wakes up from his unconsciousness and is tended to by Marielle. When his bandages are removed, he asks to see his face. Marielle grimly gives him a mirror and some privacy as he gazes at the graphic scar that covers most of his cheek and jaw: a brutal and constant reminder of that night. Randall is unable to face the thought of moving back onto the bus and Marielle promptly invites him to stay with them, much to his gratitude. While packing up, Julie runs into him, and they painfully reminisce about the shared torture of the music box in Season 2. With a sense of comradery between them, Julie decides to let Randall dip into her stash for a bit.

Back at the Colony House, Elgin (Nathan D. Simmons) fiddles over his new camera and decides to make a picture collage to commemorate the residents. He sorts all the images he has taken so far and lingers on one of Fatima. Behind her, a familiar figure slowly fades into view and as he turns around, the kimono-wearing woman is there. This time, she ominously says that she can help them escape the town, before abruptly disappearing when they are interrupted. Elgin's story is gradually unfolding, though he still doesn't quite know what his visions mean yet.

'From' Season 3 Episode 6 Ends With Another Mystery

After Tabitha has an unsettling and disheartening conversation with Ethan, she hears strange noises from upstairs. As usual, she goes to investigate and finds the tormented children again, chanting in the same sinister tone: "anghkooey." Fortunately, Ethan intervenes before it gets too overwhelming, and they decide to leave the house for a bit to go help Jade (David Alpay). Once again, Jade has commandeered the bar with his notes, but this time they are about the bottle tree. Well, bottle trees, as he learns from Boyd. He sets off to find the second one and while he is collecting bottles, his favorite hallucination comes to visit: Bartender Tom (Reid Price). As always, he is wiping down a glass and chides Jade with some much-needed tough love, encouraging Jade to get sober so he can solve this puzzle.

So when Tabitha and Ethan reach Jade, he is sober and has twice the evidence plastered on the walls of the bar. Each bottle contains a four-digit number, and they still cannot figure out what they mean. Jade has vague theories about what happened to Tabitha that are based on physics, but he is focused on figuring out this code. The bottles from both trees contain identical numbers from similar positions, and some of the digits are also written backward. There are differences in handwriting as well. Jade leaves poor Ethan to fiddle with the numbers to check on Tabitha, who finds Jade's sketches of the creepy mannequins from the homestead. Shakily, she asks if there were three big, red stones in the place. Jade says yes. In between flashbacks of when Tabitha was little, she reveals that she used to have a recurring nightmare about that homestead. Just like Henry's wife, Tabitha was connected to Fromville before arriving there.

8 10 From Faux pregnancies and creepy tunnels keep the horror alive in this chilling episode of From. Pros From hooks us with with disturbing revelations and even more bizarre questions.

The atmosphere is laced with tragedy and dread, weighing heavy on our nerves too.

Scott McCord and Robert Joy maintain their emotional performances, adding dashes of desperation and fear too. Cons Keeping track of the wide cast and storylines can be disorienting.

