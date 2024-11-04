Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for From Season 3 Episode 7.

What is going on with Fatima's (Pegah Ghafoori) pregnancy? It's the question that has been playing on our minds since the beginning of From Season 3, but Episode 6 threw a hulking wrench in the form of an ultrasound to the mystery. The opening of Episode 7, "These Fragile Lives," picks up from the gobsmacked faces of Fatima, Ellis (Corteon Moore) and Boyd (Harold Perrineau) as they find out she is actually not pregnant. Or at least not in the conventional sense. With the baby not appearing on the ultrasound, paired with Fatima's unnerving cravings, there only seem to be two feasible explanations -- and both spell out horror.

'From' Season 3 Episode 7 Explores Tabitha's Doomed Fate

As the hospital room erupts in confusion, Fatima and Ellis return to Colony House in despair, while Boyd demands Kristi (Chloe van Landschoot) figure out a solution to this bizarre problem. Though we are not quite sure what the problem will be yet. When Boyd later speaks to Donna (Elizabeth Saunders) about this issue to uphold their pact of transparency as leaders, he reveals what he fears Fatima's situation will be. She could truly be pregnant, but with something that doesn't show up on ultrasounds and is a product of this awful, supernatural place — like the bus crawling under his skin in From Season 2 that only he could see. Or perhaps the issue is more psychological and this place has started to infiltrate Fatima's mind just as it did with Boyd's wife or Sarah (Avery Konrad). Either option practically guarantees doom and death. As such, Donna wants them to move out of Colony House to protect the other residents, a sentiment that Boyd understands, but is frustrated about.

Meanwhile, the closing scenes of From Season 3 Episode 6 see Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno) recall a dream she had as a little girl that involved running from an unknown entity at the homestead with the creepy mannequins and red rocks. In this episode, Tabitha, Ethan (Simon Webster), and Jade (David Alpay) return to the homestead for answers. Jim (Eion Bailey), gathering crops with others, sees Tabitha and discourages her from pursuing this investigation. He is worried about how she is connected to this dreadful place and fears horrific outcomes from indulging the town and its mysteries. However, he eventually relents, leading to an unsettling conversation with Jade. He theorizes that Tabitha's dreams of this place as a little girl ultimately sealed her fate. She was inevitably going to come across that tree and nothing she could have done would have prevented it.

Julie and Randall Connect in 'From' Season 3 Episode 7

Newcomer Acosta (Samantha Brown) is afflicted with the “I’m going to solve this” syndrome and Kenny (Ricky He) quickly recognizes this when he talks to her in the diner. She is still affronted by Boyd’s position of power and rejection of her and expresses her frustration with Kenny. However, when he tries to talk to her, she further retaliates against his acceptance of the situation. As such, she storms out of the diner with a new resolve to escape the town just as Bakta (Angela Moore) enters the diner and suggests re-opening it. Acosta once again confronts Boyd, but this time she demands her gun back. After an explosive argument, Boyd relents and returns the handgun but keeps the bullets, promising to return them once she deserves them, and dons a new, less abrasive and impulsive attitude.

Meanwhile, Jullie (Hannah Cheramy) cultivates her new budding connection with Randall (A.J. Simmons) by accompanying him on a walk. She reveals how she doesn’t have her driver’s license yet, which inspires Randall to teach her on the town’s emergency vehicle. They go on a joyride in a light-hearted scene until Randall is attacked by his hallucinatory locusts again. Panicked, he jumps out of the car with Julie hot on his trail. In the forest, they come across the ruins we saw in From Season 2. It is where Boyd found Julie, Randall, and Marielle (Kaelen Ohm) when they were in a comatose state caused by the music box. Julie feels a strange connection to the place and wants to explore, but Randall urges her not to. They make one of the more rational and sane decisions in horror history and walk away from the potential danger.

Elgin Seeks the Truth in 'From' Season 3 Episode 7

Trouble bubbles up in the growing relationship between Victor (Scott McCord) and his father, Henry (Robert Joy). After retrieving the ventriloquist dummy, Jasper, Victor is infuriated by his lack of speaking ability. Henry becomes uncertain of Victor’s obsession with the puppet and tries to wrench him away, driving a wedge between the two. Victor takes Jasper to Sarah’s house to use her basement as a medium for Jasper to reveal his secrets. On the other hand, Henry finds himself having a drink with Donna at the bar. He confides in her about how, for a split second, he regretted coming to the town with Tabitha. Perhaps it would be easier if he still believed Victor was dead. Or less complicated at least.

Back at the Colony House, Elgin (Nathan D. Simmons) gives us a more wholesome moment in From Season 3 Episode 7. He created a handmade crib mobile for Fatima’s newborn. But the delicacy of the scene is tainted by a flash of the camera he procured in a previous episode. The camera prints out a polaroid of the doors of the bunker we saw in Seasons 1 and 2, spurring Elgin to investigate them. He finds doors in the bunker that open up to a boarded wall and is about to give up and leave when an ominous knocking fills the air. Moving a piece of furniture out of the way, he discovers another door that leads into a small room with a rotted, skeletal corpse in the corner. Elgin turns around and ambiguously asks the illusory kimono lady who had promised to save them: "Is this really what happens?"

'From' Season 3 Episode 7 Twists Fatima's Horrifying Pregnancy

Returning to the central mystery of this episode of From, Fatima is teetering on the edge of completely losing her mind as she struggles with the implications of the ultrasound. She begs Ellis to believe that something really is inside her because she cannot handle the thought of all this chaos and creepiness stemming from her. Similarly, Ellis and Boyd are unsure what they should be preparing for or fearing; is Fatima fracturing psychologically or is there really a paranormal creature growing inside her?

Marielle hooks Fatima up to an IV drip to nourish her, but as per usual, Fatima’s body rejects the nutrition and instead craves less alive things. But the rejection takes another horrifying step as Fatima sees her stomach cave in and writhes on the bed in pain, with excruciating wails emitting from her throat. When Ellis comes in to calm her down, he becomes even more concerned and tries to grab anti-psychotics from the hospital. Kristi stops him, claiming that it could make Fatima’s condition even worse, but Boyd has to intervene as Ellis is wracked with emotion. Calmer but still distressed, Ellis slowly trudges back to Fatima.

He had also divulged Fatima’s potentially not pregnant status to Tillie (Deborah Grover), who insisted on helping. She’s old, has cancer, and likes a good love story: does she need another reason to want to help? She finds Fatima in the greenhouse, wrestling with her insatiable hunger for all things rotten. Hoping to comfort the overwhelmed woman, Tillie approaches her and tries to speak to her, but Fatima is completely overstimulated and lashes out. She grabs a pair of shears and viciously lodges them in Tillie’s chest. Ellis walks into the bloody scene of Fatima regretfully crying over her body and Tillie urging them to run away.

7 10 From Uncertainty gnaws at the townsfolk in From Season 3 Episode 7 as everyone flails further psychologically. Pros Pegah Ghafoori steals the show with her wrought and psychologically demanding performance.

From still captures our attention with its mastery over drumming up suspense and mystery. Cons Episode 7 scrambles between too many storylines, giving it a disjointed and confusing feel.

From is really beginning to fall into the Lost trap, including too many characters to keep up with.

