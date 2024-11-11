Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for From Season 3 Episode 8.

The central mystery in From has kept us on tenterhooks throughout its first two seasons as it continues to grow bigger whenever one of our burning questions is answered. Season 3 Episode 8 arguably gives us one of the biggest reveals yet of the show, hinting at how the puzzle box of a town came to be. But before we earn this major revelation, the episode picks up from the grisly and sudden death that closed out the last. After finding out Fatima's (Pegah Ghafoori) pregnancy is not what it seems, she unravels at the seams, erupting in a paroxysm that finds a pair of shears lodged in Tillie's (Deborah Grover) chest.

Finding Fatima in the greenhouse, weeping over the body, Ellis (Corteon Moore) enlists his father's, Boyd's (Harold Perrineau) help. Boyd bundles Fatima away and hides her in a dilapidated shack in the middle of the forest, eager to keep the grief-stricken woman away from the townsfolk. He tells her to get a hold of herself for Ellis while trying to think rationally through their options. These choices diminish as Tillie's body is found, causing an uproar in the community as they call for a manhunt and particularly single out Sarah (Avery Konrad), the town's resident murderer.

'From' Season 3 Episode 8 Adds Mystery To Julie's Storyline

After their driving rendezvous in the forest, Julie (Hannah Cheramy) and Randall (A.J. Simmons) are thoroughly shaken up, but Julie cannot stop thinking about the ruins. She visits Randall at the doctor's residence where he now stays and asks if he also felt a visceral connection to the place. Ominously, he did, suggesting it may have been linked to their shared music box experience in From Season 2. But he also shares his sane philosophy of staying far away from places that give him goosebumps, further discouraging Julie from returning there.

Of course, Julie promptly ignores this but, surprisingly, returns to the ruins with her little brother Ethan (Simon Webster). Standing on the edge of the boundaries of the ruins, she tentatively asks Ethan what one of the heroes of his stories would do at that moment. He describes this as a "Threshold" (the episode's title), where the hero harnesses their courage to continue forth. Julie does so. In real life, she collapses and begins seizing up, but in a spiritual or hallucinatory sense, she returns to the dungeon where Boyd found the three victims chained up.

Julie covers her ears and screams alongside the three victims, completely shattered by the pain. When this subsides, the old man who had given Boyd his blood-bug infection from the beginning of Season 2 appears. He elusively urges her to throw a rope down the well in the center of the room, which was the one that Boyd used to climb up a season ago. When she turns to question the old man, he disappears, prompting her to hesitantly walk into the adjacent room. She is now in the dark tunnels and can hear the echoing voice of her mother. This is likely when Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno) and Victor (Scott McCord) traversed the tunnels in Season 2 after Tabitha fell through the basement floor of her house. The eerie voices of the children chanting "anghkooey" also reverberate through the darkness, disorienting her even further.

While Julie is unconscious, Ethan runs back into town to get some help and comes across Kenny (Ricky He) and Acosta (Samantha Brown). They had just come from interviewing townspeople about the murder and Acosta was continuing her belligerent crusade against Boyd, flabbergasted about why they hadn't interrogated Sarah first. Her complaints are interrupted by Ethan's desperate cries, and they rush to Julie's aid, dragging her away from the ruins and severing her tie to the dungeons.

'From' Season 3 Episode 8 Reveals the Town's Origin

Jade (David Alpay), Jim (Eion Bailey), and Tabitha return from the homestead, and Jade returns to the bar to sift through his notes again. He finds Henry (Robert Joy) sleeping off the night before in the bar and invites him to stick around. They are interrupted by Jim, who had followed Jade to give him a piece of his mind. He insults Jade's arrogance and accuses him of intervening with his family, namely brainwashing Tabitha and putting her in danger. Once Jade storms off, Henry warns Jim about holding onto his family too tight, recalling how he had lost his wife and children after not listening to her stories about the children. They morosely sit at the bar with Jim staring at a tall glass of whiskey.

Meanwhile, Sarah and Victor's attempts to get Jasper, the ventriloquist dummy, to talk are going beyond awry. Victor's frustration towards Sarah reaches a breaking point, and they decide to recruit Tabitha into this mess. Tabitha is able to handle Victor's emotions more smoothly, encouraging him to unlock his memories despite his fears. Both Tabitha and Sarah gently guide him through his memories of the day he saw Christopher talk to Jasper, and they eventually realize it was in the basement of the church. Young Victor had been playing hide and seek with his sister and after hours of not spotting her, he ventured into the church and found the two. When they go there, Victor's memories are triggered, and he discovers that it wasn't Jasper telling Christopher secrets, but the boy in white.

Victor steadily reveals one of the biggest revelations in From so far. The mystery of the town all started with the children: they were born in the dark and were murdered in the dark. The children then lay on the stones, creating vines that formed into the ominous symbol that haunted Jade in Season 2. This is also how the faraway tree was established, with all its strange magical properties. After these secrets were exposed, Christopher refused to do anything about them. However, young Victor had overheard everything and told his mother about it. A look of horror dawns on Victor's face as he realizes why he had blocked out these imperative memories — he was the reason his mother went to the faraway tree to look for the children and disappeared.

Elgin and Fatima's Stories Intersect in 'From' Season 3 Episode 8

Of all of From's storylines, Elgin's (Nathan D. Simmons) one with the illusory kimono lady has been the most elusive and confusing. In Episode 8, he receives even more spontaneous Polaroid pictures from his camera and diligently follows them. First is a picture of a blood bag that prompts him to find the required equipment at the hospital where he runs into Randall. They have a terse conversation where Randall apologizes for giving him too much heat on the bus after Elgin got his visions. In return, Elgin apologizes for throwing up on him. He then proceeds to secretly collect his own blood in a jar when another image comes through.

From Season 3 Episode 8 frequently cuts to tense conversations between Boyd and Ellis, who are trying to figure out the logistics of covering up Fatima's situation. Ellis initially wants to divulge the truth to the town, believing they will eventually understand, but Boyd knows better. Ellis switches tact and suggests running off into the woods, but Boyd won't hear of this either. Donna (Elizabeth Saunders) walks into the sheriff's station into this thick atmosphere, and it takes less than a frigid second for Boyd to reveal the truth to her. Unfortunately, Donna adopts her leadership role and threatens to tell everyone if they do not. This prompts the father and son to fall back on the run-away plan, but when they reach the shack they left Fatima in, it is empty.

The screen cuts to Elgin mysteriously leading Fatima to the bunker, claiming that Ellis will meet her there. She hesitantly follows him down but balks when she realizes he wants her to stay in the small cell-like secret room in the bunker. Her storyline had briefly intersected with Elgin's earlier in the episode when she had glimpsed the kimono lady in the shack. But now it truly does, as sinister words emit from Elgin's mouth, claiming that Fatima is pregnant with a baby, it just isn't hers. When she tries to flee, he viciously grabs her and hauls her into the room, closing out the episode with an unexpected abduction.

9 10 From "Thresholds" pushes From's characters to new heights with murders, abductions, and church basements. Pros Each revelation in Episode 8 feels earned: a testament to From's suspenseful storytelling.

Episode 8 tightens up the diverging storylines, making it easier to follow and to invest in.

Scott McCord skillfully leads Victor's emotional narrative to find the truth, setting up one of the show's biggest reveals.

