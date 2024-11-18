Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for From Season 3 Episode 9.

The penultimate episode of From Season 3 gradually builds up anticipation for the finale as it explores the townspeople's reactions to the events of the previous episode. This installment of MGM+'s horror series opens with Boyd (Harold Perrineau) and Ellis (Corteon Moore) racing around the woods, completely bewildered by Fatima's (Pegah Ghafoori) disappearance. The pregnant murderer was holed up in a shack until we saw Elgin (Nathan D. Simmons) trick her into leaving with him in Episode 8. While Boyd and Ellis pause their search to have a serious conversation about Boyd's deteriorating condition with Parkinson's disease, Elgin tries everything to convince Fatima that abducting her was actually helping her. Though it is clear she doesn't believe him, her raging thirst for dead substances prevails as she drops her defenses to eagerly feast on the jar of blood Elgin provides her with.

The Town Searches for Fatima in 'From' Season 3 Episode 9

Even though Donna (Elizabeth Saunders) threatens to tell the townsfolk about Fatima's murderous mistake, we all know she's a softie at heart, and a heartfelt memory tips her over the line. Walking around Colony House, she remembers celebrating Fatima's one-year anniversary in the town during From Season 1. She recalls how much Fatima's kind heart and green thumb had impacted everyone and decides that no one could take knowing that the sweet and shining Fatima had been broken by this place. When she tells Boyd she will not be exposing Fatima's actions to the town, he delivers her more bad news in the form of Fatima's mysterious disappearance — no one can get a break around here.

Sarah (Avery Konrad) abruptly barges into the room, trembling at the information she has just learned. After fixing up her late brother's snowman at her house, she was wracked by painful and treacherous voices, like the ones that plagued her during Season 1. She hesitantly informs the two leaders that the voices told her that Fatima had been taken by someone. She further conveys that Fatima is nearby, but they will not find her until it is too late. The voices laughed. Despite hope being in very limited supply in the town, Boyd and Donna call a meeting outside the diner and manage to rile everyone up enough to organize a search party.

'From' Season 3 Episode 9 Pairs Up Search Parties

Just before the meeting, Julie (Hannah Cheramy) and Ethan (Simon Webster) return from the ruins and Julie is being checked by the town's resident doctors after falling unconscious in the previous episode of From. While she is recovering, Jim (Eion Bailey) tries to be a good father and asks Randall (A.J. Simmons) what happened when they first saw the ruins. This conversation elucidates how Jim now has renewed hope of potentially escaping, as he shoots down Randall's dismal comments about teaching Julie how to drive instead of trying to flee.

Julie, Ethan, Jim, and Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno) try to play "happy family" at the now-open diner, and even though Julie is strongly against it, Jim and Tabitha are finally on the same page about following any instinct and vision that may help them leave the town. When the search party meeting is called and everyone is encouraged to pair up, Julie and Tabitha go their own way while Jim searches with Ethan. Julie tells Jim that Ethan feels guilty about supporting Julie's decision to enter the ruins. As such, the two have a heartfelt conversation in the upended RV they came to town in Season 1, where Jim manages to assuage some of his little boy's undeserved guilt.

Meanwhile, From cuts to multiple searching pairs: some are getting along fine, others not so much. Donna is stuck with the bull-headed Acosta (Samantha Brown) who is obstinate about questioning her search partner while antagonizing her, but Donna eventually manages to shut her down. On the other hand, Boyd and Kenny (Ricky He) are able to kindle their relationship up again, and while Kenny doesn't want to take Boyd's leadership helm if his health continues to decline, he accepts his old role of deputy sheriff back again. Jade (David Alpay) and Henry (Robert Joy) become unexpected partners as Henry seeks Jade out to ask about mending things with Victor (Scott McCord). Jade, who is still disconcerted by hallucinating Christopher and Jasper just beforehand, scoffs at Henry, firmly telling him to stop trying to fix Victor and instead embrace him for who he is now (through a well-placed Tarzan analogy).

Fatima Tries to Escape in 'From' Season 3's Penultimate Episode

Image via MGM+

Unfortunately, Ellis is paired with the worst possible person in this manhunt for Fatima: Elgin. We can already write off their chances of finding the missing woman, but the partnership leads to a spine-tingling interaction. Elgin tries to gently prod Ellis into believing that perhaps Fatima's abduction may be a good thing, using an anecdote about a missing child from his past who turned out to be just playing in the park. He talks about his dream, Fatima's disappearance, and brings up her pregnancy, raising Ellis' suspicions as he questions what the baby has to do with anything. The air is already brimming with thick tension, so Elgin cuts his losses and gives up on trying to connect with Ellis, allowing silence to befall them as they probably head further away from Fatima.

While everyone is searching for Fatima, she makes her own attempts to escape as she accidentally uncovers a trap door on the floor. After scraping all the dirt and debris away, she gathers her strength and pulls at the handle, gasping with effort and perspiration, but to no avail. Suddenly, the kimono lady appears and wrangles Fatima away from her potential escape route. She physically restrains her onto the bed and covers Fatima's wretched cries with her hands, trapping the poor woman down there a little bit longer.

Tabitha Connects With Victor's Mom in 'From' Season 3

Image via MGM+

The other half of the Matthews family has their own bonding moment in From Season 3 Episode 9. Julie had been reassuring people that when she passed out earlier, she had a strange dream and nothing more. But she confides in Tabitha about what happened in this dream, and how it felt like she was physically, not mentally, transported there. Fear drains the color out of her face, as Tabitha also shares her concerns with her daughter and spies another hallucinatory dead child staring at her. The little girl gestures for Tabitha to follow her and the two tentatively do so through the woods, until they find the underground cellar. In there, they find Victor, who is beyond distraught.

Earlier in the episode, Victor is seen aggressively tossing out his belongings and clues, claiming they were all pointless after being faced with the guilt of realizing the information he told his mother spurred her onto a mission that led to her death. He scares everyone in Colony House with his intense emotions, and when Kenny tries to calm him down, he grabs an ax and declares his intention to cut down a tree. Before he can let loose on the faraway tree, the boy in white appears and cautions him from making a rash decision. The boy in white doesn't look the same anymore; everything in the town is changing. He tells Victor that he is still his friend, but the only way they can understand is if they find out themselves.

In the cellar, Tabitha manages to calm Victor down to a degree, but when she goes to touch him a strange sensation takes hold of her. Her mind is whisked into the past, where she witnesses young Victor and his sister embracing in the dark, scared of the monsters outside and their mother's words. The terrible realization then dawns on Tabitha: she is witnessing the events from Victor's mother's point of view. It is the night she tries to save the children by going to the faraway tree, but she is intercepted by a night creature and killed. While envisioning these dreadful events, Tabitha lets out deep and resounding screams, making both Julie and Victor panic about how to help her.

From Season 3 is available to stream on MGM+ in the U.S.

7 10 From From Season 3's penultimate episode slowly builds in intensity, hinting at a huge revelation in the finale. Pros Episode 9 creates anticipation for From's finale, setting up storylines that will converge .

Despite the scattered narrative, real emotion from the cast's performances still tug at our heart strings. Cons Episode 9 has a sluggish pace with fractured storylines that are spread across too many characters to be invested it.

This episode feels like narrative filler as the mystery is left on the wayside and it focuses on character reactions instead.

From is a horror TV series centered around a mysterious town that traps all who enter. As residents struggle to find a way out, they must also contend with terrifying creatures that come out at night. The show explores the residents' fight for survival and the eerie secrets hidden within the town.

Release Date February 20, 2022 Cast Harold Perrineau , Catalina Sandino Moreno , Eion Bailey , David Alpay , Elizabeth Saunders , Shaun Majumder , Scott McCord , Ricky He , Chloe Van Landschoot , Pegah Ghafoori , Corteon Moore , Hannah Cheramy , Simon Webster , Avery Konrad , Paul Zinno Main Genre Drama Seasons 3 Creator(s) John Griffin Writers John Griffin , Jeff Pinkner Streaming Service(s) MGM+ Directors Jack Bender , Brad Turner Expand

