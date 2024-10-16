A lot of weird stuff is happening in the town where the unfortunate souls trapped do their best to survive each day. However, the latest twist in the taut MGM+ psychological thriller From has progressed to the point that it requires inquiry. Yes, the night creatures that emerge from the barren pines every evening are a bloodthirsty mob, but what in the world is going on with Fatima Hassan (Pegah Ghafoori)? The new bride recently discovered she is pregnant with her and Ellis Stevens' (Corteon Moore) bundle of joy. Unfortunately, her pregnancy has brought a series of strange events that have the audience wondering what is happening to her. A handful of questions must be addressed as the kind, warm-hearted Fatima's new ghoulish Santa Clarita Diet has viewers searching for answers.

Fatima's Behavior Has Become Strange Since She Got Pregnant in 'From'

Before Fatima found out she was pregnant with Boyd Stevens' (Harold Perrineau) grandson, she was probably the most normal and grounded person in a group of cursed townspeople trapped in the small town. She was kind and considerate of others, even while lamenting her predicament, unsure of her future. She was such a bright light that Ellis asked her to be his wife, and quickly, the couple discovered they would bring a child into their bleak circumstances.

Unfortunately, since she became pregnant, she has been in poor health, frequently feeling nauseous and losing her teeth. With limited medical resources, registered pediatric nurse Marielle (Kaelen Ohm) has diagnosed her with malnutrition, which is understandable given that she is eating for two. Food is scarce and being rationed among the townspeople. However, Fatima's most recent symptoms seemingly cannot be explained by a lack of nutrition.

Fatima Takes Pregnant Cravings to Another Level in 'From'

In Episode 2, Fatima, thinking she is alone, takes several lumps of compost from a burnt pile of rotten food and begins to nosh on them like a hungry vulture. An older woman spots her and scurries away, scared of her behavior. In the last episode, "There and Back Again," Fatima takes her bizarre eating habits to an alarming new level. She has graduated from eating spoiled and burned garbage to needing human blood to quell her appetite.

We get it – pregnant women have unusual hormonal cravings during pregnancy that make them eat strange foods and combinations of food, but this is disturbing. When a woman from town is accidentally shot and killed, her body is taken to an isolated room in the colony house. Fatima convinces Ellis that she wants to spend a moment alone to remember their slain fellow townsperson. Again, it's clear that she knows what she is about to do is wrong, but she can't seem to stop herself from inserting her fingers into the open bullet wound and eagerly licking the pooling blood and swallowing it down.

Is the Town Doing Something to Her and the Baby?

So many strange occurrences happen in each episode of From that you almost expect the unexpected, but this turn is particularly concerning and raises new questions. Are babies conceived in this forsaken town different from regular ones? How far will this new, bloodletting thirst take Fatima, and will it lead her into a situation that is harmful to other people, herself, or her child? A fan-favorite theory is that she is becoming one of the night creatures that terrorize the town. It's a delicious twist to her character arc (no pun intended), but it's also concerning that she has to sneak around, ashamed of what her unique pregnancy is leading her to do.

If the past trajectory of her new indulgence indicates future events, then there is cause for concern that she is upping the ante and taking more significant risks each time. As Boyd, Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Marino), Jim (Eion Bailey), and Jade (David Alpay) continue on the overarching quest to uncover the whole "what," "why," and "where" of the town, keep an eye on Fatima as she is heading down a problematic path that is beginning to resemble the cannibalistic craziness of the hit 2019 show Santa Clarita Diet.

