Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for the Season 3 finale of 'From'.

MGM+’s From has been throwing viewers for a loop for the past couple of years, but the Season 3 finale was particularly brutal. A mainstay since the first episode, Jim (Eion Bailey) dies, which affects not just the characters, but his co-stars. Catalina Sandino Moreno, who plays his wife, Tabitha, spoke to Screen Rant about the devastating turn of events. As the mystery-fantasy series has been renewed for Season 4, she will have to continue without her television husband and with many more questions. Of the Season 3 finale, she said:

"I told everyone at the beginning of the season, you're going to think that you're going to have answers, but you're going to have questions. You're going to go with us on this journey because it's great. I remember reading the last few scripts. I'm like, I need to talk to someone. I was beside myself. I'm like, this is not going to happen. How everything happened, but everything makes sense. It does. I was like, wait a minute. What's happening? She's been there before. Hold on."

From answers questions in the Season 3 finale, but poses many more. After Julie (Hannah Cheramy) is introduced as a time traveler, she tries to save her father from something she knows is going to happen. Tragically, her warning does nothing and the Man In Yellow kills him. This moment is heartbreaking, not just because of the many seasons that he was on the show, but the trauma that the family has already endured. Before the series starts, the family loses a child, which would tear any marriage apart. But they find a way to move forward after being trapped in a small town, like another Netflix series of the same ilk. The episode ends on this cliffhanger, which many fans will be intent on following up with when the new season airs.

Catalina Sandino Moreno Hints at Plans for ‘From’ Season 4

Close

Fans are still reeling from the most recent episode where not everyone is safe. Jim’s death, while sad, was extremely violent as the Man In Yellow rips out his throat. The most haunting part of the revelation is that his demise stems from Tabitha’s actions. The Man In Yellow tells Jim that his wife shouldn’t have dug that hole before landing the killing blow. Catalina Sandino Moreno believes that Tabitha will hold herself responsible for her husband’s death, saying:

"I think there's going to be a lot of blaming. There's going to be a lot of hurt. There's going to be a lot of, I should have, which is very normal to do when something like that happens. I should have stayed. I should have told him. I should have said. I should have... but nothing that you say or do would have prevented it. If he was going to die, he was going to die. But it will be quite interesting to see how they develop that moving forward."

Disappointingly, From fans will have to wait for some time for answers. Production on the new season won’t commence until 2025, meaning the series is leaning toward a release date in late 2025 or early 2026 at best. Until then, viewers will have to make do with revisiting these harrowing events by streaming From Seasons 1–3 on MGM+.

From Unravel the mystery of a city in middle U.S.A. that imprisons everyone who enters. As the residents struggle to maintain a sense of normality and seek a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest. Release Date February 20, 2022 Cast Harold Perrineau , Catalina Sandino Moreno , Eion Bailey , David Alpay , Elizabeth Saunders , Scott McCord , Shaun Majumder , Ricky He , Chloe Van Landschoot , Pegah Ghafoori , Corteon Moore , Avery Konrad , Hannah Cheramy , Simon Webster , Elizabeth Moy , Deborah Grover , Angela Moore , Vox Smith , Paul Zinno , Kaelen Ohm , Robert Joy , A.J. Simmons , Samantha Brown , Benjamin Clost , Sam Haynes Creator(s) John Griffin Expand

WATCH IN MGM+