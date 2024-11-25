This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for the Season 3 finale of 'From'.

Theories about some of the biggest mysteries in From have floated around, but the Season 3 finale revealed some long-running mysteries. The one about Jade and his numbers cracked the show wide open, and just like the character and some viewers, series star David Alpay was flabbergasted when the numbers finally made sense. "How crazy is it, right? That this thing that he grew up with becomes the key to unlocking the mystery that is the greatest obstacle in his life. How nuts is that?" the actor told Fangirlish. He admitted that even if he was an avid TV watcher who had mastered the formula of television mysteries, From's revelations caught him by surprise. Alpay talked about being surprised, saying,

“I watch a lot of TV, and I feel like within the first three minutes, I can sort of guess how an episode is going to go. Or what’s going to happen by the end of the story, or a mystery, or whatever; I didn’t see this coming.”

Music Is the Key in 'From's Mystery.

The discovery that the numbers in the bottles on the tree were musical notes triggered a chain of events that will profoundly change the show. Alpay revealed that he is a musician in addition to acting, and when he told the team behind the show about his dual talents, they wanted to incorporate this aspect into his character. "It was…a privilege to be able to be the actor — but also to be the character — but to be the actor who gets to…bring music to the show," the actor/musician told the outlet.

But the importance of music didn't begin in the Season 3 finale, having been featured in several episodes. Yet, the piece Jade played by the tree was an original one created by the show's musical team. Alpay talked about how the piece had been dropped in the episodes throughout the season to familiarize the viewer with it, saying,

“[Jade's song] is a new piece of music that our very talented composer wrote for the show. And if you watch Season 3 back again, you’ll see it weaving its way through the entire season. It’s a theme that’s almost too subtle to notice, but it comes and it goes. So that, by the time you see it again in that last episode, it’s like…it sounds familiar, and you don’t even know why. So, that was genius on their part as well. If you get a chance, go back and watch it again.”

Season 3 made a lot of progress with the show's general mystery, and not a moment too late since patience was beginning to run out for many viewers. Luckily, MGM+ renewed From for a fourth season, which will dive deeper into what happens next with all the cliffhangers teased, including a flash forward.

Season 4 has no release date yet, but stay tuned to Collider for updates. In the meantime, stream all episodes of FROM on MGM+.

