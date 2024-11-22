It's a good time to be a fan of the MGM+ hit sci-fi horror series FROM. The horror series is currently airing its third season, and even before it wraps it run, MGM+ has doubled down, renewing the show for a fourth season. However, before audiences can begin to gush about what might transpire in the coming season, the series is set to air its Season 3 finale on Sunday, November 24 on MGM+. From season 3, episode 9, "Revelations: Chapter One," threw up quite a few cliffhangers while leaving audiences in anticipation for the finale. One of the show's main stars has teased one thing from the finale that audiences need not worry about.

Series star Harold Perrineau stars Perrineau as Sheriff Boyd Stevens, one of the show's major characters. In this season's penultimate season, Boyd and other residents of The Town, searched for Fatima (Pegah Ghafoori) who has been trapped in a root cellar by Elgin (Nathan D. Simmons). Elgin, quite mischeviously. is paired with Ellis (Corteon Moore), and the pair like the rest of the Town search for Fatima. Perrineau, while speaking with RadioTimes.com, confirms that while Fatima is currently in peril, she would be “fine” in the season 3 finale. The actor does, however, go on to add that while Fatima might be safe, the rest of the townsfolk will be fair game, His comments read:

“Here’s what I’ll tease. Don’t be concerned for [Fatima]. She’ll be fine. I don’t know about the rest of us, but she’ll be fine.” “We should expect a lot of danger. Everyone’s in danger, everybody’s really in danger. So, at the end of the finale, it’s really terrifying.”

Armed with this knowledge, audiences can relax somewhat that Fatima's story isn't at an end just yet. However, like Perrineau said, Fatima's safety doesn't insulate the rest of the townsfolk and the Season 3 finale might bring tears and trauma for some. From is created by John Griffin (Crater) who also serves as executive producer, Jeff Pinkner (Lost, Alias, Fringe) serves as showrunner, and Jack Bender (Game of Thrones, Lost) directs.

The Town's Mysteries Will Thrill for More Seasons to Come

Image via MGM+

The Town traps anyone who enters into it, and with it comes several mysteries including what exactly is growing in Fatima's belly. So news of the show continuing into the fourth season sounds like good news as some of those mysteries will be solved. From Season 4 will be a 10-episode season which is set to begin production in Nova Scotia in 2025 and will then premiere in 2026. The series boasts an impressive cast led by Perrineau, who is joined by Catalina Sandino Moreno, Elizabeth Saunders, Eion Bailey, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, and David Alpay, among others. Saunders plays Donna, and the actress spoke about the horror series being here for the long run, saying:

“All I know, and this is a very general all I know. "Is that it was always conceived as having… it’s the long game. I don’t think there was an intention of like, 10 seasons. I don’t know if they have an [idea of] ‘We’re gonna end it after this many seasons.’ I hope we’ll get at least a couple more seasons out of it.”

The From Season 3 finale airs on Sunday, November 24. Catch up on all episodes of FROM now on MGM+.

From From is a horror TV series centered around a mysterious town that traps all who enter. As residents struggle to find a way out, they must also contend with terrifying creatures that come out at night. The show explores the residents' fight for survival and the eerie secrets hidden within the town.

Release Date February 20, 2022 Cast Harold Perrineau , Catalina Sandino Moreno , Eion Bailey , David Alpay , Elizabeth Saunders , Scott McCord , Shaun Majumder , Ricky He , Chloe Van Landschoot , Pegah Ghafoori , Corteon Moore , Avery Konrad , Hannah Cheramy , Simon Webster , Elizabeth Moy , Deborah Grover , Angela Moore , Vox Smith , Paul Zinno , Kaelen Ohm , Robert Joy , A.J. Simmons , Samantha Brown , Benjamin Clost , Sam Haynes Main Genre Drama Seasons 3 Creator(s) John Griffin Writers Vivian Lee , Kristen Layden , Brigitte Hales Network Epix , MGM+ Streaming Service(s) MGM+ Directors Jack Bender , Brad Turner , Alexandra La Roche , Bruce McDonald , Jeff Renfroe Producers André Nemec , Anthony Russo , Jeff Pinkner , Joe Russo , Josh Appelbaum , Michael Mahoney , Scott Rosenberg , Mike LaRocca , Adrienne Erickson Character(s) Jim Matthews , Jade , Donna , Victor , Kenny Liu , Kristi , Fatima , Ellis Stevens , Julie Matthews , Tian-Chen Liu , Tillie , Nathan , Marielle Sinclair , Henry , Randall , Acosta , Guard #1 , Creature #2 (Jock) Expand

WATCH ON MGM+