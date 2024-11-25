Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for the From Season 3 finale.

While From Season 3 dropped off the heart-racing pace it set at the beginning of the season as more characters were introduced and storylines kept diverging, the show hit its stride with a wild finale, giving us plenty of revelations and questions to mull over until Season 4. The search for Fatima (Pegah Ghafoori) is still in full swing, but Ellis (Corteon Moore) may have an idea of who knows where his wife is. After a strange conversation with Elgin (Nathan D. Simmons), Ellis immediately reports his suspicions to Boyd (Harold Perrineau) and Kenny (Ricky He). They decide to corner and confront him at Colony House, but not until Boyd also recruits Sarah (Avery Konrad), as they suspect Elgin may be hearing voices that are telling him what he is doing will save them — sound familiar?

Victor Lets Go of Guilt in the 'From' Season 3 Finale

Starting on the only real good news we received in this finale, Henry (Robert Joy) manages to have a conversation with Victor (Scott McCord) to smooth things over after their argument over Jasper in Episode 8. Victor urges his father to follow him and ominously says that he will hate him afterward. He takes Henry to the graves of his mother, Miranda, and sister, Eloise. Young Victor had made colorful headstones for whatever pieces of their bodies he could find, gather, and bury after the night creatures were done with them. As Henry keels over in grief, Victor expresses his guilt and how he believed he was the reason his mother died. In a touching moment, Henry grabs and embraces him, demanding he never say that again and that he will always be his father.

Back in the hospital, Randall (A.J. Simmons) is still in rough shape, plagued by the clicking hum of the cicadas. In a vain and desperate attempt to stop them, Randall fishes out the defibrillator they got from the ambulance, fires it up, and is about to place a paddle on his head. Luckily, Marielle (Kaelen Ohm) intervenes in the nick of time, holding Randall close as he sobs, trying to drown out the noise. After giving him sleep medication, Marielle speaks to Kristi (Chloe van Landschoot), who is more concerned than ever about the three music box victims. All Marielle could tell her was that they are definitely not okay.

Fatima Delivers the "Baby" in the 'From' Season 3 Finale

From's Season 3 finale is divvied up into three main, earth-shattering revelations: the first regarding Fatima's elusive pregnancy. With Sarah being able to relate to Elgin and how the place gets into their heads, she tries to connect with him to no avail. Elgin slowly divulges information and his motivations, but strictly steers clear of Fatima's location. When a frustrated Ellis goes after him, everyone leaves the room and they re-calibrate their plan. Namely, Boyd decides to head to the shed to find tools to torture the information out of Elgin. The apparition of Father Khatri (Shaun Majumder) appears to warn Boyd about being at a cornerstone — this decision will determine if the place has truly broken him or not. But Boyd sticks to his guns, or rather, hammer.

As Boyd sets up his torture tray, the camera the kimono lady is using to communicate with Elgin flashes, releasing a Polaroid of the house Boyd bought after retirement. While Elgin sees this as another sign that they will be going home, Boyd doggedly ignores it and slams the hammer down on the bawling Elgin's hand. Of course, this is when Acosta (Samantha Brown) happens to come home and interrupts their process, biting Boyd's head off downstairs while Sarah sneakily returns to the room. She ominously says that she knows just how far she needs to go for Elgin to break, and since she has already given up her soul to this place, there's no reason Boyd needs to. With an agonizing scream echoing through the house, everyone rushes upstairs to find Sarah holding a bloody screwdriver and Elgin missing an eye — but it worked.

As they bolt the root cellar where she is being held, Fatima is trying to perform her own C-section after seeing the baby move a bit too vigorously. But the kimono lady stops her as Fatima's water breaks and, after an excruciating process, the "baby" is delivered. The kimono lady has walked down the trapdoor with the "baby" when Boyd, Ellis and Kenny barge in, and naturally, Boyd runs after it to gain some insight. Fatima tells Ellis through tears that they had sacrificed the kids to live forever, not necessarily specifying the "they," but we learn that soon enough. Boyd makes his way through the tunnels and finds a cavern where all the night creatures are standing around the bloody sac, smiling. In a sick and stomach-curdling display, the creature that Boyd had killed in Season 2 emerges from the sac.

'From's Season 3 Finale Reveals Tabitha and Jade Have Been Here Before

In the penultimate episode of From Season 3, Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno) fainted after connecting with Victor's mother, Miranda. When Jim (Eion Bailey) goes to check on her, he approaches with an accepting demeanor that encourages her to tell him what really happened. Realizing he is out of his depth, Jim apologetically returns to Jade and asks for his help. Upon hearing Tabitha's story, they venture out to Victor's truck together, which is where Tabitha first saw the little girl who led her to the root cellar.

While pouring over their clues and venting out their frustrations (Jade is understandably louder than the others), Jim hypothesizes that the numbers on the bottles could relate to music notes, as there are 12 in a scale. Jade hails him as a genius, and they rush back to the bar to piece this new puzzle together. Jim makes a pitstop to fetch a violin and when he reunites with them, Jade claims that a melody is playing in his head, one that he does not know. While Jim is on board, he cautions everyone in case it endangers the town again (music does not have a great track record here), and thus Tabitha suggests playing it at the bottle tree.

As Jade begins playing those fateful notes, the children appear all around them, only visible to himself and Tabitha. She kneels in front of one who says "anghkooey" — they realize it means "remember." A rush of tears and strange phrases emit from both of them. Jade breaks like a broken disc: "We tried to save them... because one of them... we used to sing them lullabies." Meanwhile, Tabitha runs off repeating "no" and "I can't." When she momentarily gathers herself she tells Jim that she had been here before as Miranda, while Jade was Christopher. They tried to save the children last time but ultimately failed. Even more disconcerting — they had a daughter together.

'From' Sets Up Season 4 With Julie's Time-Travelling

If two head-spinning revelations weren't enough, From adds a third in Julie's (Hannah Cheramy) storyline -- the episode's title is "Revelations" after all. After her time-traveling stint and a conversation with Ethan (Simon Webster) about missing Tian-Chien (Elizabeth Moy), Julie theorizes if she could use the ruins to change the past. The wise Ethan uses his vast storytelling knowledge bank and debunks her idea by informing her that Storywalkers can only visit previous chapters, not change them. Though Ethan was firm, it was clear an inkling of an idea had spawned in Julie's mind.

The next time we see her is in the closing scenes, where she is sprinting in the woods with short hair and scratches on her face. She spies Jim among the trees and runs to him, warning him to return to town immediately. Panic-stricken and afraid, she talks about how she needs to change the story and begs him to leave, but a sinister voice disrupts them. A mysterious man in a yellow suit stalks towards them, warning Jim about how knowledge comes at a cost and that Tabitha had dug up too much. Julie's screams resonate in the air during the next tragic and shocking sequence, where the stranger overpowers Jim and slits his throat, watching the blood rush to the ground.

9 10 From From's Season 3 finale ends with searing insanity and gruesome visuals, ensuring anticipation for Season 4 is at an all-time high. Pros From's central mystery is more intriguing than ever before, introducing new concepts that are woven in with incredible storytelling.

From makes up for the mid-season's sluggish pace with berserk imagery, a haunting score and pure insanity.

Cast members deliver emotional performances, tugging at heart-strings while keeping the palpable tension.

