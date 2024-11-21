Robert Joy and Scott McCord are having a heartfelt father and son bonding moment in Collider's exclusive sneak peek from the upcoming Season 3 finale of From. It’s been a long and twisted season and there are plenty of questions that need to be answered by the time this season’s last episode of the hit MGM+ series fades to black on Sunday, November 24. As viewers will see in today’s teaser, emotions are running at an all-time high for McCord’s Victor Kavanaugh, who feels responsible for the death of his mother who passed away during his childhood.

The scene picks up following the events of the penultimate episode after Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno) experiences a harrowing vision of the night when Victor’s mother was killed. Still reeling from experiencing those strong memories again, Victor sobs as he tells his father, Henry (Joy), that he’s the one to blame for her death, as he’s the reason that she raced to the tree to save the children and inevitably being killed by one of the sinister entities lurking in the forest. After some tears are shed and guilt is released, the father and son hold one another close, with Henry promising his son that he’ll be there to protect him from here on out.

Since 2022, horror and sci-fi fans have been tuning into MGM+ to check out its intriguing and mystifying series, From. Created by John Griffin, the series has a sort of folk horror vibe as it takes place in a small town in the U.S. where people can enter but are never able to leave. Upon becoming trapped, the village’s new residents realize they’re the prey of demonic entities who prowl around the local woods at night. A mix of varying personalities filling out the ensemble of characters is what makes the show really work with a call sheet that includes the likes of Harold Perrineau, Elizabeth Saunders, David Alpay, Eion Bailey, Elizabeth Moy, Ricky He, Pegah Ghafoori, Chloe Van Landschoot, and more.

The Future of ‘From’

With the Season 3 finale just a few days away, fans are wondering if or when there will be a Season 4 of From. As of right now, no announcement has been made either way, with all involved hoping for a renewal to be handed down any day now. Even leading man Perrineau is being kept in the dark on this one, with the actor recently admitting:

“I don’t talk to [the writers] about it at all. I’m assuming that we’re going to have a Season 4, it seems like worldwide that people are really enjoying the show, and so I’m just going to assume that there is one, but I don’t ask any questions. I have sort of a standing agreement with them that I only know what I have to know for the season, but not beyond that.”

You can check out our exclusive sneak peek at the Season 3 finale of From above and get caught up on the previous episodes now on MGM+.

