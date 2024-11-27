Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the From Season 3 finale.The widely popular and acclaimed MGM+ sci-fi series From has winded its third season to a close, ending on an episode titled "Revelations Chapter Two." Like the name suggests, From's Season 3 finale granted us with three major reveals, but in true From fashion, these answers pave the way to even bigger questions and mysteries. Produced by the same minds behind Lost, creator John Griffins has reassured us via an interview with TVFanatic that they have all the answers to each mystery already prepared, learning from its spiritual predecessor's mistakes. Furthermore, From Season 4 has been officially renewed. Between these two confirmations, it seems we will get the answers to our burning questions.

How Did the Creature Return in the 'From' Season 3 Finale?

Season 2 brought about one of From's characters' greatest triumphs: they manage to kill a night creature using Boyd's (Harold Perrineau) infected blood. By the end of the season, we discover that Fatima (Pegah Ghafoori) is pregnant, but do not draw parallels between the two facts until the Season 3 finale. Turns out, Fatima's "baby" was actually the creature that was killed. It had been reborn through the pregnancy. From what Fatima explained in the aftermath, we can glean that, somehow, they used to be humans, and sacrificing the children allowed them to live forever.

With Boyd witnessing the rebirth transpire, it makes us wonder how the town will deal with this revelation. Hope is already a sparse resource in Fromville, but this will likely damage it further, as now they know the creatures truly are infallible. We are still yet to find out how they gained that immortality and why sacrificing the children was part of the (presumably) ritual. Furthermore, the kimono lady's role in the process is seemingly the mediator, calling into question who she is — is she a servant of the creatures or a rogue spirit born of this place?

The ideas of immortal creatures, perpetual cycles, time-travelling, and an inescapable town all seem to inch towards something, but we’re still missing a link. The place defies the laws of time and space, creating an unending cycle that makes the townsfolk's escape feel even more inconceivable. If the creatures are constantly reborn, how will they ever evade them to ultimately leave the town?

'From' Season 4 Needs To Explain Jade and Tabitha's Reincarnation

Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno) and Jade (David Alpay) deftly place themselves at the center of From's mystery when they reveal they had been here before in the form of Christopher and Miranda, Victor's (Scott McCord) mother. They had tried to save the children before but failed and were pulled back to the place for, perhaps, another chance? This explains why the two of them had such an intrinsic connection with the deceased children and were experiencing hallucinations.

However, as Jim (Eion Bailey) consistently points out, this place messes with their heads, and they may not be able to always trust their own knowledge and visions. This raises questions of whether this is even true — is this connection simply another way the place is manipulating them and causing visceral reactions? If not, are they the previous townspeople re-incarnated, or do they just have a deep, surreal link with them? It also makes us wonder what happened to their daughter, as Victor never mentioned Christopher and his mother having one, or perhaps they are referring to Eloise, Victor's late sister?

A tumult of questions revolves around this earth-shattering revelation, further confirming that the children should be the focus of the characters' investigations. Not only were they sacrificed for nefarious reasons, they seem to be tenderly guiding everyone toward the truth, though keeping their distance, so the characters can understand for themselves.

Who Is the Man in Yellow in the 'From' Season 3 Finale?

From's Season 3 finale also introduces us to another mysterious antagonist who has already caused shockwaves in the form of Jim's brutal death. While Julie's (Hannah Cheramy) time-traveling abilities are still developing, they are briefly used to warn Jim of danger, but to no avail. As such, Jim dies at the hands of the "Man in Yellow," who appears among the trees and menacingly threatens them with a gravelly voice. Despite wearing that signature smile, it is clear that this villain is not like the rest.

He condemns Jim's, Tabitha's, and Jade's pursuit of knowledge while also laughing at the consequences they are about to face for digging up the past. His appearance is triggered by the previous revelation, indicating that he may be higher on the ladder than the usual suspects. The question is: is he working for another formidable villain, or is he the one pulling the strings? And if the standard creature used to be human, were they sacrificing the children for the Man in Yellow, or was he human too?

Though there are still many churning questions surrounding the grand reveals of this season, it is exciting to know how close we are getting to the truth. The Man in Yellow's entrance signals how far along we have come in From's mystery arc, especially as he prowls in with bloody hands, killing off one of the major characters in the series. Though Jim hasn't been the most helpful character this season, his loss will be felt, especially when everyone finds out about another blood-curdling entity coming into play next season.

