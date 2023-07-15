In February 2022, the sci-fi horror television series From quietly debuted on MGM+ (formerly known as Epix). The show follows a diverse community of people who find themselves inexplicably trapped in a nightmarish town thought to be located somewhere in Middle America. Every night at dusk, the residents bolt their doors and windows and hang up protective talismans to deter the monstrous beings that emerge from the surrounding forest at nightfall. Led by Sheriff Boyd Stevens (Harold Perrineau) and Donna Raines (Elizabeth Saunders), the community has managed to claw back something resembling a normal life. However, when mistakes are made, the consequences are fatal. As the sun rises once more, the only evidence the monsters leave behind is the disemboweled corpses of those unlucky enough to have been outside after dark. In the year and a half since its release, From has accumulated a cult audience of horror fans, with a second season premiering in April 2023. In June, From was renewed for a third season, and here at Collider, we've put together everything we know so far into this helpful guide.

Keep reading to find out everything we know so far about From Season 3.

When and Where Can You Watch From Season 3?

We can confirm that From Season 3 is set for a tentative 2024 release date and will air on MGM+ when the time comes. As with previous seasons, it's likely that Season 3 will consist of 10 episodes and will follow a weekly release schedule.

MGM+ is available through cable and satellite in the United States or to stream online with plans starting at $5.99 monthly. It was recently announced that MGM+ can now be purchased alongside Prime Video, with plans starting at $11.99 per month.

What Is From About?

From begins with the story of the Matthews family: husband and wife Jim (Eion Bailey) and Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno) and their two children Julie (Hannah Cheramy) and Ethan (Simon Webster). Whilst on a cross-country road trip in their RV, the family is halted by a fallen tree blocking their way. Forced to double back, the Matthews find themselves driving through a small town. Although they attempt to escape the town's boundaries multiple times as the hours pass, they find themselves inexplicably looping back into its center, despite traveling in a straight line. Growing increasingly agitated by the sheer impossibility of the situation, the Matthews end up in a road accident with another set of newcomers. As the townspeople rush to help, it becomes all too clear to the family that they've stumbled into a living nightmare. Throughout Season 1 and Season 2, From introduces us to the many residents of the town - some of whom have been trapped there longer than they lived on the "outside". We also learn that the monsters lurking in the forest until nightfall are just the tip of the iceberg, with further layers of the magic and mystery being uncovered in every episode.

How Did Season 2 of From End?

In From's sophomore season, we saw the arrival of the bus group, which did not bode well for vital resources and caused a rift between some of the newcomers and long-term residents. We also saw the dark mystery regarding the town itself accelerate to the next level, with Harold Perrineau as Sheriff Boyd earning critical acclaim for his performance throughout.

It's fair to say that the Season 2 finale left the audience with more questions than answers. Inspired by witnessing his son Ellis (Corteon Moore) marry an expecting Fatima (Pegah Ghafoori), Boyd sets out to find the ancient prison in which he had a terrifying encounter. This time he succeeds, and although he is initially warned against doing so by a vision of his deceased wife, Boyd manages to free Julie, Marielle (Kaelen Ohm), and Randall (A.J. Simmons) from their comatose states. Also in the episode, Jade (David Alpay) ventures deep into the forest's tunnels to investigate the strange, undead children Tabitha has been seeing. He sees the children lying on slabs of stone, creepily chanting to the symbol he's been plagued by since he arrived in the town.

Meanwhile, Tabitha is on her quest in the tower, believing her purpose to save the children ties into the residents finally being released from their living hell. When she makes it to the top of the tower, she encounters the Boy in White (Vox Smith), who tells her, "This is the only way," before pushing her thousands of feet to the ground. In a jaw-dropping final scene, Tabitha wakes up in a hospital in the outside world. A bustling city can be seen through the window of the high-rise building as Tabitha realizes that her family is nowhere to be found.

Is There a Trailer for From Season 3?

There's no trailer for From Season 3 just yet, but don't forget to bookmark this page so that you're the first to know when it releases. In the meantime, check out the Season 2 trailer below.

In the Season 2 trailer, we see the arrival of the bus group, leading to an emotional reunion for one resident. We also see the community as they begin to realize that daylight in the town can be just as scary as darkness.

What Do We Know About the Plot of From Season 3?

Plot details surrounding From Season 3 are being kept under wraps at present, but going off of how Season 2 ended, we speculate that viewers can expect to see the "outside world" come into play. Assuming that Tabitha has in fact broken through the supernatural bubble and into reality, we believe Season 3 will focus on her trying to solve the mystery from the outside.

We also expect Fatima and Ellis' child to be a major plot point in Season 3. Before arriving in town, Fatima was confirmed to be infertile by doctors. With the town's "magic" doubtlessly playing a part in her being able to get pregnant, we speculate the child will have some connection to the supernatural. Another resident with unusual abilities is newcomer Elgin (Nathan D. Simmons), who had a premonition of himself and his bus group becoming trapped in the town before it happened. Elgin had something important to tell Fatima at the end of Season 2, but the two were interrupted. Did he somehow "see" her child being instrumental in the residents returning home?

From still has a lot of ground to cover, and Season 3 can't come quick enough.

Who Is In the Cast of From Season 3?

Although there are no official casting announcements at present, we believe the following people are likely to reprise their roles in Season 3; Harold Perrineau as Sheriff Boyd Stephens, Catalina Sandino Moreno as Tabitha Matthews, Eion Bailey as Jim Matthews, David Alpay as Jade Herrera, Elizabeth Saunders as Donna Raines, Scott McCord as Victor, Ricky He as Kenny Liu, Chloe Van Landschoot as Kristi Miller, Pegah Ghafoori as Fatima Hassan, Corteon Moore as Ellis Stevens, Hannah Cheramy as Julie Matthews, Simon Webster as Ethan Matthews, Avery Konrad as Sara Myers, and Elizabeth Moy as Tian-Chen Liu.

We believe the following characters introduced in From Season 2 are also likely to return; Deborah Grover as Tillie, Angela Moore as Bakta, Kaelen Ohm as Marielle, A.J. Simmons as Randall, and Nathan D. Simmons as Elgin.

Who Are the Creators of From?

From is created by John Griffin (The Twilight Zone), who also serves as an executive producer. Other executive producers include Anthony Russo and Joe Russo (Avengers: Endgame), Lindsay Dunn and Mike Larocca (Citadel), Josh Applebaum and Andre Nemec (Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol), Jack Bender (Lost), Jeff Pinkner (Fringe), Scott Rosenberg (Jumanji: The Next Level), Nancy Cotton (Complete Savages), Michael Wright (The Ark), and Rola Bauer (The Pillars of the Earth). Cinematographers include Christopher Ball (The Lighthouse) and David Geddes (Legends of Tomorrow), with music by Chris Tilton (Star Trek).