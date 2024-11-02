Season 3, Episode 6 of MGM+'s series From had some major revelations that add some more layers to the mystery of the town and the horror it inflicts on the people stuck there. While the focus of this season has been Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno) returning to town, Fatima's (Pegah Ghafoori) pregnancy (or lack thereof) and Sheriff Boyd (Harold Perrineau) trying to keep the town from falling apart, the mystery of how they can escape still remains.

While Jade (David Alpay) has been a character since Season 1, he's been a little more absent this season and, honestly, kind of a mess, more than ever before. It's rare that he shows up in a scene without a bottle or his trusty flask glued to his hand, muttering about a new clue he's found. It's even gotten to the point where people in the town have been whispering about him "losing it." This episode, however, is a turning point for Jade, who may just be the key to solving the mystery of this mind-bending and horrifying town.

Jade Has Been Searching for the Pattern in Season 3 of 'From'

When Season 3 began, Jade was still recovering from what he saw at the end of Season 2. When he went down into the tunnels looking for a way to help Julie, he saw the "anghkooey" children on slabs of stone, and above them was the "symbol" he's been obsessing about. The pattern of the symbol was actually a hole in the ceiling and the clashes came from roots. In Episode 1, Boyd and Kenny find Jade in the bar, heavily intoxicated, trying to recreate the symbol with bits of fabric and string. When he finally sobers up, he says to Boyd, "I don't think we're doing very well here, Sheriff." This is a foreboding statement, especially after knowing how the episode ends.

Like the rest of the town, Jade is devastated by the death of Tian Chen (Elizabeth Moy), who he'd become very close to. In a moment of vulnerability, he opens up to Kenny (Ricky He) and Kristi (Chloe Van Landschoot) about the hallucinations he's been having, most recently of a man with a stake through his eye and drinking blood out of a skull. He's clearly haunted and confused by these images, saying "I thought I was smart enough to figure this place out" while choking back tears. It's an emotional moment for Jade, and it feels like he's hit a moment of despair in solving this mystery.

However, when Jade hears Tabitha made it back to town, his drive is reignited. Being a man of science and reason, Jade sees this as actual evidence that it's possible to get out of the town. Tabitha's husband Jim (Eion Bailey) pushes back, reminding Jade that this town does a pretty great job messing with their heads and it could mean nothing. Jade is desperate to believe otherwise, needing it to be true that the bottle tree has meaning.

At the tree, Jade collects the bottles, questioning if the numbers written inside of them could be dates. He tells Tabitha that he feels like threads are starting to connect now, using what the tree did as something to hold on to. He admits he doesn't know how things are connecting, but that this "only looks like chaos until you understand the pattern." This moment feels like a tonal shift for Jade and leads to a key moment in Episode 6.

Jade Gets Some Sage Advice From an Unlikely Source in 'From' Season 3

After Jade learns of the existence of another bottle tree, he goes out to look for it on his own. There, he has a vision of Tom (Reid Price), who was killed by the monsters in Season 2 after he got stuck under the collapsed house. This isn't the first time Jade has seen the old philosophy professor turned bartender. In Season 2, Episode 10, Jade saw Tom for the first time, which he believed was stress-induced psychosis. Even in this town where the most unimaginable things happen, Jade still tries to find a reasonable explanation for everything.

Now, for the second time, Tom appears to Jade, cleaning a bar glass, standing in the middle of the snowy woods. This bit is kind of hilarious, even making Jade laugh, but when Tom says "A man does what a man does," it feels a lot more purposeful and pointed at Jade. He's alone in the woods, clearly intoxicated, trying to make sense of a new clue.

Tom challenges Jade, reminding him that before he was trapped here, he was a guy who created a multi-million dollar company, despite everyone telling him he shouldn't. Maybe he needs to sober up and be that guy again if he wants to solve the mystery of the town. It's not surprising that Jade has relied on something to numb his pain and fears, but Tom may have a point, and by the look on his face, Jade knows he's right.

With a Clearer Head, Will Jade Solve the Mystery of the Town in 'From'?

Later in the episode, Jade does seem to be a bit more sober as he works on the pattern with the numbers from both magic trees. When Tabitha and Ethan (Simon Webster) show up at the bar, Jade is more patient and willing to let them help. While Ethan works on the puzzle, Jade and Tabitha talk about her seeing the "anghkooey" children. At this point now, both Jade and Tabitha have seen them, and as Jade told Tom, "You don't have visions about things that don't mean anything." It's unclear what this means, but the next moment brings a shocking revelation that will certainly mean something.

Tabitha sees Jade's drawings of the creepy statues that he believes were used to protect people back in the day, the way the talismans protect people in the town now from the monsters. But, Tabitha saw these in a recurring nightmare, which means Miranda wasn't the only one who saw the town before she arrived there. This is a huge clue for Jade, who has been trying to make sense of what Miranda saw and why she was the one to see it. Now that they've learned Tabitha saw it too, they can start to investigate clues that were there all along, they just didn't know it.

The question remains whether Jade will be able to stay clear-headed enough to piece together all the clues and save the town, or if it'll even let him. It's clear that Jade has the brilliance and drive needed to solve the mystery, but one thing that's clear this season is that the monsters are particularly interested in wreaking the worst psychological havoc on the town, teasing them with hope of escape. Hopefully, Jade ends up being right, that he is smart enough to figure this town out.

From Season 3 is available to stream on MGM+.

