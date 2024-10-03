Things just keep getting worse for the forsaken residents of the unnamed town in From. The criminally underrated horror/drama streaming its third season on MGM+ stars Harold Perrineau in the lead role of the town sheriff, Boyd Stevens, but Episode 2, "When We Go," is all about the nightmare that is the life of Boyd's right-hand man, Kenny Liu (Ricky He). Show creator John Griffin and director Jack Bender really put the screws to Kenny in an episode that saw him riding high one moment, having found a new food source with Jim (Eion Bailey) to returning home to discover his mother, Tian-Chen (Elizabeth Moy), has been mutilated by the night creatures. The audience is shown how ruthless the zombies can be by picking up where Episode 1 left off, and Boyd is forced to watch but also allowed to live. However, "When We Go" is a Kenny vehicle, and one particular scene is a masterstroke in irony and dramatic juxtaposition.

Kenny's Diner Scene in 'From' Episode 2 Hits the Hardest

Kenny is as happy as we have seen him in the entire two-plus seasons of From when he returns from a recon scouting mission with Jim having found enough food to feed the entire group. But his joyous crescendo is met with the devastating news that his doting mother has been killed. That is a good bit of dramatic juxtaposition in itself, but it is a few minutes later, after he staggers into the diner to process the news that is the unquestioned best scene from the episode.

Kenny falls onto the diner counter seat; his face is as white as a ghost, and he is shocked by what Boyd has just told him. His unrequited love, Kristi (Chloe Vanderschloot), follows him in and does her best to console him, but he needs to be left alone to digest the life-altering news. He has now lost both of his parents to these mysterious flesh-eating monsters. When you think Kenny can't sink any lower as a character, there is a brilliantly brutal moment that makes the moment even more poignant and painful.

The Diner Scene Is Set Up Perfectly in 'From'

Sometimes, the best moments in drama occur when the opposite of what you expect happens to punctuate the weight and gravity of a dire situation. When Kenny enters the diner at the 25-minute mark, he is beside himself and struggling to piece together the blow he has just been dealt. Kristi tries to quell his fear but is in the middle of a full-blown panic attack. He composes himself long enough to ask Kristi to make his mother's body "look like her" because he can't live with a second, lasting image of yet another parent who the night creatures have ripped apart.

He asks Kristi to leave because he doesn't want her to see him at his very lowest point. After she leaves, Kenny weeps and sobs as the reality of the loss starts to sink in. At his darkest and most desperate moment at the counter, the song "Celebration" by Kool & the Gang starts to blare randomly from one of the booth jukeboxes nearby. The newly orphaned Kenny turns around and says, "Stop!" several times and then wrestles with the machine, trying to find a power cord to rip out, but there is none. Finally, he grabs a tray full of silverware and launches it into the jukebox. Sparks fly, and the song mercifully ends. He grabs his hat and angrily storms out of the diner to end the scene.

Using one of the happiest, good-time songs like "Celebration" to further punctuate Kenny's anguish is as pitiless as it gets. Showrunner John Griffin and his group of writers deserve their flowers for such brilliant use of irony and bitter juxtaposition to enhance the moment during the most impactful scene of Episode 3. The moment wouldn't have worked nearly as well if a sad country song had played or a thrashing metal song ripped into his tragedy. In a moment that is as far away from being celebratory, it is this wonderful dichotomy that makes it one of the most memorable sequences of the entire show. What did Kenny do to get done as dirty as Griffin and his team of scribes wrote for him in "When We Go"? The cruel and unusual sequence makes the viewers look inside themselves and wonder why they hate the pain but love the drama. It's the black cherry on top of what is not only the worst hour for Kenny but the entire township that loved and admired Tian-Chen.

