Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for From Season 3.

The central mystery in From is both what pulls us towards this spine-tingling show, and what drives us out of our minds while watching it. Our eyes are peeled and our brains working overdrive as we try and discern how the town was made and how to escape it alongside the rest of the characters. Before Season 3, the biggest answer we received was Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno) leaving the town. But when she was roped back into it, the clarity we were starving for lingered right out of our reach again. With all the ambiguity surrounding her departure and arrival, arguably, the reveal we got in the most recent installment is actually the most significant one in the show thus far.

'From' Season 3 Episode 8 Hints at a Truth About the Town

Close

From Season 3, Episode 8 followed Victor (Scott McCord) trying to access memories from the past, before everyone he knew in the town died horrifically along the main street. With Tabitha and Sarah (Avery Konrad) helping him along, he remembers eavesdropping on a conversation between Christopher and the boy in white in the church basement. The boy in white has already established himself as a sort of spirit guardian or helper in the show, and thus, they deem the information he had as trustworthy. It seemed as if the boy was trying to urge Christopher to unveil the truth about the town that could potentially help everyone escape.

He says that "it all started with the children." The enigmatic "it" hasn't necessarily been confirmed yet, but it isn't too far-fetched to hypothesize that he means the town itself, or at least the inescapable, purgatory aspect of it that traps everyone in its realm. The children that Tabitha had been seeing and trying to save were born in the dark and murdered in the dark, where they lay on the stones and created a symbol made of roots and the faraway tree. We caught a glimpse of this ritual when Jade (David Alpay) hallucinated it, and as such, it tentatively hints that the two investigators were on the right track to obsess over the tree and the children.

'From's Central Mystery "All Started With the Children"

Image via MGM+

While it was heavily hinted that the children were a significant part of From's mystery, Episode 8's reveal finally confirms this. From is a show where we have to rely on insinuations, double meanings and theories to grapple with the complexities of the force that keeps the townspeople in place. That is why Episode 8's confirmation of the children's role in the origins of the town is so important. It is the first piece of concrete information in this never-ending puzzle. It finally validates everything that Tabitha and Jade have been doing, giving us a satisfying push in the right direction.

Like every other "answer" we have gotten from the MGM+ sci-fi series, it is still surrounded in ambiguity, but it is far more substantial than most. If anything, it is the little nugget of confirmation we needed to re-invest in the show, so our perseverance doesn't falter. By confirming that the children's stories are linked with the town's origins, Tabitha's inherent connection with them also becomes one of the storylines that we are more committed to in regard to the mystery aspect of the show. It also makes Victor’s mom's involvement crucial, as her death occurred after Victor informed her of this and while she was trying to save the children.

This Reveal Is a Major Turning Point for 'From'

From's revelation could also be considered as a major turning point in the series. At the beginning of Season 3, it seemed as if Tabitha leaving the town was going to act as a cornerstone, but this quickly disintegrated when she returned. Furthermore, Dale's (Cliff Saunders) death further proved that jumping into the unpredictable faraway tree and potentially leaping off a lighthouse wasn't the most feasible or reliable method of returning home and uncovering the truth. We always knew it was going to be more complex than that.

Since then, Jade and Tabitha's resolve around investigating the tree and the children hasn't necessarily been floundering, but from an outside perspective, it just seems like an unhealthy obsession rather than anything helpful. Because of this, the most compelling parts of the show have been the personal relationships and secondary mysteries, rather than what was supposed to be the primary focus. As such, this shifts the trajectory of the show, urging Tabitha and Jade to rejuvenate their lines of inquiry while hopefully recruiting others into resolving what happened to From's children.

The first eight episodes of From Season 3 are available to stream on MGM+ in the U.S.

From From is a horror TV series centered around a mysterious town that traps all who enter. As residents struggle to find a way out, they must also contend with terrifying creatures that come out at night. The show explores the residents' fight for survival and the eerie secrets hidden within the town.

Release Date February 20, 2022 Cast Harold Perrineau , Catalina Sandino Moreno , Eion Bailey , David Alpay , Elizabeth Saunders , Shaun Majumder , Scott McCord , Ricky He , Chloe Van Landschoot , Pegah Ghafoori , Corteon Moore , Hannah Cheramy , Simon Webster , Avery Konrad , Paul Zinno Seasons 3 Directors Jack Bender , Brad Turner Main Genre Drama Creator(s) John Griffin Writers John Griffin , Jeff Pinkner Streaming Service(s) MGM+ Expand

Watch on MGM+