From has returned with a bang, with the premiere, "Shatter," setting the tone for what looks to be a nerve-wracking, pulse-pounding Season 3 — but the ending puts the episode over the top with one of the darkest, most brutal moments ever depicted on the show. Since its first season, From has been a harrowing tale of survival, showcasing a group of victims banding together to survive in an isolated small town without any discernible means of escape. The Season 3 premiere raises the stakes even higher, and circumstances are even more dire for the survivors residing in "the Town." That culminates in a devastating moment in the finale, where one of the show's most adored characters meets a tragic end at the hands of the Creatures who lurk in the Town at night.

Tian-Chen Meets Her End in the 'From' Season 3 Premiere

In the disturbing final moments of "Shatter," the Creatures set a devious trap for Boyd Stevens (Harold Perrineau) and some of the survivors by releasing the livestock at night. The Town's resources are already low after a storm wiped out the remaining crops, meaning the survivors' food sources are diminished. The livestock might be the only remaining food source for the survivors until they can figure out a way to cultivate new crops. While a handful of the survivors seek to wrangle some of the animals while the Creatures stalk them outside, Boyd and Tian-Chen Liu (Elizabeth Moy) bring one of the escaped cows into a barn. However, the Creatures are already waiting there.

The Creatures are already behaving somewhat differently this season, acting more cunningly and strategically than they have in the past. Acting under the influence of the Music Box Monster from Season 2, they handcuff Boyd to a support beam in the barn. The Creatures opt not to consume Boyd and echo his words from the Season 2 finale, proclaiming that the malevolent entities won't break him or take his hope. It appears the dark forces controlling the Town want to test Boyd's resolve. The Creatures then begin ripping off Tian-Chen's scalp, forcing Boyd to watch the act helplessly. Boyd attempts to comfort and reach Tian-Chen verbally, but it's useless. The camera moves away from Tian-Chen to focus on an emotionally shattered Boyd, who can do nothing as the Creatures ruthlessly mutilate the kind and innocent Tian-Chen. Perrineau's performance is incredible as horror only grows on Boyd's expression.

The Ending of 'From's Season 3 Premiere Will Not Be Easily Forgotten

The ending of "Shatter" was emotionally rough. However, From has always operated at a level where likable characters such as Tian-Chen could die at any moment. Nothing is sacred in From, even a character who is kind, warm, and gentle. Tian-Chen experiencing pure agony in her final moments was especially difficult to watch, considering she treated all the other survivors with kindness and respect. She brought a sense of unwavering, maternal support not only to her son, Kenny (Ricky He), but to Ethan Matthews (Simon Webster), as well.

Tian-Chen has also been a pillar of the makeshift community of the Town, taking it upon herself to provide food for everyone in the diner. To see her die in such a cruel fashion at the hands of the callous, ruthless Creatures was beyond unsettling. What makes it even worse is realizing how Kenny will take the news when he returns from his exploration trip. Kenny has already been through so much, losing his ailing father to the Town and now his mother as well. It's difficult to think about how the loss of both parents will affect Kenny in the aftermath of this tragic event.

No One Is Safe in 'From' Season 3

Right from the get-go, From Season 3 nails home that no one is safe. Even the most likable characters might meet a gruesome end at the hands of the Creatures or the malevolent entities in control of the Town. When the Music Box Monster spoke to Boyd in the Season 2 finale after taking the form of Boyd's late wife, Abby (Lisa Ryder), the malevolent entity claimed that the forest around the Town does not feed on the survivors' fear, but their hope for freedom and survival.

Now that Boyd has rejected the Music Box Monster, the two rivals are now locked in a struggle of wills in Season 3, with Tian-Chen serving as an unwitting victim. The ending to "Shatter" puts From on par with the top dramas on television. The premiere episode sets up huge stakes for the third season, and we can't wait to see what's next.

