Horror and sci-fi have proven to be perfect partners, with the eerie unknown that comes with the boundary-pushing of science-fiction making for the perfect breeding ground for uncanny horror. Alas, many series have tried and failed to capitalize on this combination, although one series that has managed to neatly execute the balance is From.

Debuting back in February 2022, the show became an instant hit and received a renewal just two months later. Upon the second season's arrival, it was clear that creator John Griffin and co had plenty more to give, with the second outing deftly setting up a third installment. Now, that third installment is just around the corner and excitement couldn't be higher. So, with that in mind, here's a breakdown of exactly how you can watch From Season 3.

When is 'From' Season 3 Coming Out?

Image via MGM+

Officially, From returns on Sunday, September 22, 2024. This date also marks the arrival of a brand-new CBS reboot of Matlock as well as a new Fox drama series, Rescue: HI-Surf. There will be ten episodes of Season 3 in total, keeping in line with the series' trend thus far, with episodes airing weekly until late November. From was renewed for its third outing back in June 2023, with Michael Wright, head of MGM+, saying in a statement:

"The first two seasons of From captivated critics and terrified and engaged fans, who have formed a thriving online community that is trying to put the pieces together week by week as the secrets of the nightmarish town — and possibly beyond — are slowly revealed. We can’t wait for fans to see the surprises ahead in season 3, which promises more scares and mysteries, but also more answers."

Is 'From' Season 3 on Streaming?

Image via MGM+

Officially, From will be available to stream on MGM+, joining the many other eye-catching titles already on the streamer. Both Seasons 1 and 2 are already available to stream on the platform, making for perfect viewing to catch fans up before the third installment begins.

Watch on MGM+

For those without a subscription, MGM+ costs just $6.99 a month or $58.99 a year, with more information available via the link below.

MGM+ Prices and Plans

Can You Watch 'From' Season 3 Without MGM+?

Image via MGM+

If you want to watch From's third season upon its premiere, MGM+ will be your one-stop spot for all things spooky. However, if you're willing to wait, the season is expected to arrive on Prime Video at some point in the future, although an exact date for this is yet to be announced.

Watch the 'From' Season 3 Trailer

​​

The goosebump-inducing trailer for From's third season was officially released on July 26 at this year's San Diego Comic-Con and is available to watch above. With winter descending, the Middle American townsfolk, or the ones that have survived at least, look ready to face the cold, harsh challenges that the biting frost can bring. With the monsters lurking and tension rising, Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno) stumbles across a darker secret hidden beyond the town's borders, something ready to change the course of this series forever. Alongside Sandino Moreno, From Season 3 will see the return of many a fond face, of course headlined by Harold Perrineau's Boyd Stevens. CSI: New York's Robert Joy and Y: The Last Man's Samantha Brown have joined the Season 3 ensemble, which also includes the likes of Eion Bailey, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Scott McCord, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Pegah Ghafoori, Corteon Moore, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Avery Konrad, Elizabeth Moy, Nathan D. Simmons, Kaelen Ohm, Angela Moore, AJ Simmons, and Deborah Grover. An official synopsis for the series reads:

"In a nightmarish town in Middle America that traps those who enter, unwilling residents strive to stay alive and search for a way out, plagued by terrifying nocturnal creatures from the surrounding forest and secrets hidden in the town."

What's the 'From' Season 3 Schedule?

Image via MGM+

Excitingly, plenty of information regarding the individual episodes of From Season 3 has already been released. With that in mind, here's a breakdown of the schedule for the upcoming episodes:

Episode: Title: Description: Written by: Directed by: Release Date: 1 Shatter "Boyd feels the town slipping away from him as the weather grows colder and the residents more desperate." John Griffin Jack Bender Sunday, September 22, 2024 2 When We Go "Boyd struggles to find a path forward as the town says farewell to one of their own. Fatima's health takes a turn for the worse, while Tabitha finds help from an unlikely ally." TBC TBC Sunday, September 29, 2024 3 Mouse Trap "Kenny leads a group into the forest in search of food as Donna and Ellis try to talk Boyd out of a dangerous plan. Meanwhile, Tabitha makes a mind-bending discovery." TBC TBC Sunday, October 6, 2024 4 There and Back Again TBC TBC TBC Sunday, October 13, 2024 5 The Light of Day TBC TBC TBC Sunday, October 20, 2024 6 Scar Tissue TBC TBC TBC Sunday, October 27, 2024 7 These Fragile Lives TBC TBC TBC Sunday, November 3, 2024 8 Thresholds TBC TBC TBC Sunday, November 10, 2024 9 Revelations: Chapter One TBC TBC TBC Sunday, November 17, 2024 10 Revelations: Chapter Two TBC TBC TBC Sunday, November 24, 2024