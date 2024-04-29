The Big Picture From Season 3 teaser reveals more horrors in store for Boyd as enemies try to break him in the cursed town.

We're officially "Halfway to Halloween" and MGM+ has a special, scary treat to prepare for what's to come during the spooky season. The streamer unveiled the first teaser for the hotly-anticipated Season 3 of From, its flagship horror series set in a small, cursed Middle American town with no way out for those unfortunate enough to enter its borders. Following a Season 2 finale that left so many unanswered questions, the new episodes will have a lot to unpack, though the first footage merely gives a taste of the hell Lost star Harold Perrineau will be put through when the show returns this fall.

Perrineau has been lauded for his turn in From as Boyd Stevens, the leader of the mysterious Township who has already endured many horrors alongside his family and his fellow survivors. He'll once again be tested in Season 3, as the teaser shows off the series' ensemble cast while he's dragged away and strung up by his enemies who are determined to prove Boyd's assertion wrong that the Town will never break him. Left in a barn, he frantically tries to calm down a screaming woman off-screen as a few eerie scenes appear in between. Between his increasingly frantic pleas and her increasingly desperate cries, it implies that whoever he's speaking to will meet a horrific end as he's forced to watch in horror.

Season 2 of From left with a bit of hope and confusion for the survivors of the Town, as Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno) seemingly wakes in a hospital outside their accursed prison. Although the plot for the upcoming season has yet to be unveiled, it will undoubtedly explore this development and what it means for Tabitha as well as everyone still trapped within the nightmare. Inside, however, the focus will be on even more new threats, both supernatural and human, to the survivors as they continue to unravel the Township's mysteries. Eion Bailey, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Scott McCord, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Pegah Ghafoori, Corteon Moore, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Avery Konrad, and Elizabeth Moy make up the ensemble cast alongside Perrneau and Moreno, while Season 2 also added Nathan D. Simmons, Kaelen Ohm, Angela Moore, AJ Simmons, and Deborah Grover as regulars.

'From' Has Been Heralded as an Underrated Television Gem

Originally at MGM+ when it was under the Epix name, From hails from Crater writer John Griffin and features a starry production team including Lost producer Jack Bender behind the camera, Jeff Pinkner as showrunner, and Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio, Anthony and Joe Russo and Mike Larocca from AGBO, and Lindsay Dunn as executive producers. Through two seasons, the series has been near-universally hailed by critics and seen as one of television's overlooked darlings. Season 2 earned similarly high marks to its predecessor with a 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, while Collider's Chase Hutchinson gave the second outing a B- in his review, highlighting Perrineau's performance as a major standout.

From Season 3 will arrive this fall on MGM+. Visit our full guide here for everything you need to know about the series ahead of its return and check out the first teaser below.

