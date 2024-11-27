Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the From Season 3 finale.

When the hit ABC series Lost introduced the existence of time travel, it added a whole new layer to the already mind-bending and mysterious show. It was already clear that the crashed passengers of Oceanic Flight 815 were not on just a normal island, but the newly introduced concept of time travel only added to the mystery. It was a very powerful narrative tool that allowed for a totally different kind of storytelling, something that Lost actually benefited from.

For a show about fate and survival, this new concept gave Lost a chance to explore new philosophical conversations, something the show became known for. In a similarly themed series, From, time travel was officially introduced late in Season 3. While the MGM+ hit series has also been known for its mind-bending overarching mysteries, this new concept has opened up a whole new set of questions, but can also help to answer some. While it can sometimes be viewed as a cheap storytelling device, both Lost and From use time travel to add layers to the story in a very compelling way.

'Lost' Incorporated Fan-Favorite Characters Into Time Travel Storylines

Lost first introduced time travel in Season 4, Episode 5, "The Constant." In the episode, Desmond Hume (Henry Ian Cusick) experiences "flashing" in his consciousness between the year 1996 and the present. This episode is considered to be one of the most iconic and loved episodes of the series. It laid the groundwork for time travel as a key component of the narrative moving forward and explored the concept of anchors, or constants — which, for Desmond, was the love of his life, Penny Widmore (Sonya Walger).

In Season 5, Lost leaned more into time travel when the survivors on the island started to experience the island "skipping" through time after Ben Linus (Michael Emerson) disrupted the electromagnetic state. Now, back in the 1970s, fan-favorite characters like Sawyer (Josh Holloway) and Jin (Daniel Dae Kim) found themselves as part of the Dharma Initiative, the organization they'd come to hate, while helping to build the island. This added a whole new layer not only to the island's history, but to its characters. Sawyer was someone who, throughout the series, had been searching for a purpose and finally found one, running security for the initiative under the pseudonym Jim LaFleur.

The character of Daniel Faraday (Jeremy Davies) also played a key role in the time travel storyline, explaining the rules and introducing the concept of, "Whatever happened, happened." He introduced the ever-important rule of time travel: you cannot change the past, only fulfill it. This is depicted in an especially heartbreaking way when Daniel's mother, Elouise Hawkin, played in the present by Fionnula Flanagan and by Alice Evans in the past, accidentally kills her son.

Time Travel Answers Some of 'From's Questions But Also Leads to New Ones