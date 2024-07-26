The Big Picture From Season 3 trailer released at San Diego Comic-Con showing residents facing greater challenges and dwindling hope.

Tabitha may be the first person to escape the town, but Season 3 will continue to explore this mystery.

New cast members join Season 3 as the show expands its haunted world with fresh faces and fresh perspectives.

Amazon is bringing the horror to San Diego Comic-Con on the event's second day. With Season 3 nearing, MGM+'s flagship horror series From made its convention debut on Friday with a haunting new trailer released from the IMDboat that shows hope running low for the township. Harold Perrineau's Boyd Stevens and his fellow survivors will face greater challenges than ever, even as an escape from their nightmare seems more realistic than ever. In addition to the new footage, the show set a September 22 date for its return and revealed that CSI: New York's Robert Joy and Y: The Last Man's Samantha Brown would be joining the cast.

Season 2 of From ended with a bang as Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno) seemingly became the first person so far to escape the town alive. Thus far, the show has emphasized that anyone who enters the accursed Midwestern town becomes trapped and forced to confront the monsters of the surrounding forest. How and why exactly she ended up on the outside is unclear, but Season 3 will continue to pull at this thread as it leaves some hope that everyone can still make it out alive. The trailer, however, is quick to extinguish that notion as it follows up a shot of Tabitha by cutting to Boyd who returns to the town after an ambush. He seems to be the only survivor from that expedition and, combined with an ever-dwindling supply of food, it leaves morale lower than ever. Despite the supernatural force's best attempts to break them with unspeakable new horrors, he tries to remain the beacon of light for everyone, even when he's taunted by the harsh reality that he can't save everyone.

This season will seemingly cut between the town and the outside world as Tabitha seeks answers about the town from beyond its borders. It leads her down a chilling path of confronting her own freedom and finding strange clues that relate to the haunted locale's mysteries. She'll likely link up with both new cast members, as Joy plays a curmudgeon named Henry to whom the years have been unkind while Brown appears as the in-over-her-head rookie police officer Acosta. They join a returning ensemble cast that features Eion Bailey, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Scott McCord, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Pegah Ghafoori, Corteon Moore, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Avery Konrad, Elizabeth Moy, Nathan D. Simmons, Kaelen Ohm, Angela Moore, AJ Simmons, and Deborah Grover.

Who Else Worked on 'From' Season 3?

From hails from Crater writer John Griffin with Jack Bender directing and executive producing alongside showrunner Jeff Pinkner. Together, this trio has crafted a series that, since its debut back when MGM+ was still called EPIX, has been lauded as a must-watch for horror fans. In addition to holding a 94% overall critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, the show even earned lofty praise from the legendary Stephen King. Season 3 aims to keep the momentum going with fresh faces and Tabitha's fresh perspective from the outside further expanding the series's haunting world.

From Season 3 premieres on MGM+ on September 22. Check out the new trailer above and stick around here at Collider for more from Prime Video and other platforms at San Diego Comic-Con.

