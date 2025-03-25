This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Season 3 of the MGM+ horror hit From left viewers with shocking reveals, twists, and a horrific death that finally introduced the series' big bad at last. With a Season 4 renewal in the lead-up to that finale, it set itself up to start answering some of those lingering questions either sometime later this year or in early 2026, depending on the start of production. Now, we have a better idea of when that cliffhanger ending will finally be addressed. An inside scoop from TV Line reportedly confirms that the series will return to Nova Scotia for filming on its fourth run this summer. Since Season 3 took a little over five months to shoot before releasing four months later, that would almost certainly mean that Harold Perrineau and the rest of the cursed town will be back sometime shortly after the new year.

When From does return to television, it will do so with plenty of wind at its back following what has been hailed as arguably the show's best season yet. The series as a whole still holds a 96% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, including a 9/10 score from Collider's Jasneet Singh, who praised the latest installment as "berserk and brave." Created by John Griffin, it's been rapidly gaining momentum ever since it first premiered on the then-named Epix platform and introduced viewers to its nightmarish mystery of a township in the United States that traps all who enter and plagues them with nocturnal creatures. From currently stands as MGM+'s most-viewed original series to date and only figures to reinforce that status with Season 4.

Source: TV Line