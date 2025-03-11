One of the best exports from MGM+ is its horror series, From, which wrapped its third season run in November 2024. The most recent season of the popular horror sci-fi series ended with the death of a major character when Jim (Eion Bailey), had his throat slit. However, the season finale didn't end without hinting at the potential of that storyline being reversed. Hence, why, the prospect of an already greenlit fourth season is incredibly exciting. So when might we get back to the Town? Series executive producer, Jeff Pinkner, has offered up a cautiously optimistic update.

Speaking in an interview earlier in the year, Pinkner told Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette that the popular horror sci-fi series could return at some point in 2024. “There were a slew of rumors that the show would not be on the air until 2026. We’re wildly hopeful that it will be on the air in 2025,” Pinkner said at the time. Before anyone gets too excited, series creator and fellow executive producer, John Griffin, pushed back on that optimistic update, dampening it somewhat when he clarified that filming won't be done until the holiday season, with an early 2026 release date for Season 4 the most likely outcome. An assertion which Pinkner agreed to. Griffin and Pinkner's comments read:

Griffin: "Let me interject before we move on to the next question, if I may, because I don't want either Jeff or I to get to get hunted down by angry people. Jeff, correct me if I'm wrong, we're probably not going to be done shooting until the holidays. So in likelihood, it would be early 2026, no?" Pinkner: "The likelihood will be early 2026."

Consistency Is Key for 'From'