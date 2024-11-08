First off, MGM+'s series From is mainly all about mysteries and solving them. The somewhat underrated sci-fi horror series has its fair share, and the town wherein it is set creaks and its almost at breaking point. Now into its third season, and with chilling revelations emerging from all corners, the mystery of the show's renewal chances for a fourth season have been addressed by stars Harold Perrineau and Elizabeth Saunders.

There remain a few more episodes before the horror series, which stars Perrineau as Sheriff Boyd and Saunders as Donna, wraps up its third season. MGM+ is yet to have the series renewed for a fourth season, but both stars seem uncertain regarding the chances of the show returning for another season. Speaking in an interview with Radiotimes.com, Saunders and Perrineau expressed a strong and clear interest in returning but were not sure what the series' future held. Another mystery needs solving. Perrineau's comments read:

“I don’t talk to [the writers] about it at all. I’m assuming that we’re going to have a season 4, it seems like worldwide that people are really enjoying the show, and so I’m just going to assume that there is one, but I don’t ask any questions. I have sort of a standing agreement with them that I only know what I have to know for the season, but not beyond that.”

'From' Was Planned as a "Long Game"

Close

Saunders' comments on the issue mirror Perrineau's closely, but also offered a bit more optimism, suggesting that audiences might get their renewal afterall. “All I know, and this is a very general all I know," Saunders explains. "Is that it was always conceived as having… it’s the long game. I don’t think there was an intention of like, 10 seasons. I don’t know if they have an [idea of] ‘We’re gonna end it after this many seasons.’ I hope we’ll get at least a couple more seasons out of it.”

There seem to be many relationships developing in this third season of From, and it does not seem as though the series is gearing up for a series finale. As regards a renewal, it's not unusual that one has not been announced just yet. While Season 2 was renewed in April 2022, the same month that the first season premiered. The announcement of a third season only came after the season finale of From Season 2 aired.

Beyond a storyline that features a town riddled with onion layers of mystery. From boasts quite an extraordinary cast, with the aforementioned Perrineau leading the way as Sheriff Boyd Stevens and Saunders as Donna Raines. They are joined joined in the main cast by Catalina Sandino Moreno as Tabitha Matthews, Eion Bailey as Jim Matthews, David Alpay as Jade Herrera, Scott McCord as Victor, Ricky He as Kenny Liu, Chloe Van Landschoot as Kristi Miller, Pegah Ghafoori as Fatima Hassan, Corteon Moore as Ellis Stevens, Hannah Cheramy as Julie Matthews, Simon Webster as Ethan Matthews, Avery Konrad as Sara Myers, and Elizabeth Moy as Tian-Chen Liu.

Three more episodes remain of From Season 3. The series airs new episodes on Sundays on MGM+.