This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

MGM+ is doubling down on its hit sci-fi horror series FROM, announcing today that the show has been renewed for a fourth season. The 10-episode season is set to begin production in Nova Scotia in 2025 and will then premiere in 2026, much to the delight of fans who have propelled the series to record-breaking success. Created by John Griffin (Crater) and executive produced by Griffin, showrunner Jeff Pinkner (Lost, Alias, Fringe), and director Jack Bender (Game of Thrones, Lost), From will continue to unravel the unsettling mysteries of a nightmarish town where escape seems impossible. Sounds like it's going home for the holidays.

Since its debut, FROM has been a huge hit with audiences and has become the most-viewed series in MGM+ history. The show carries a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes, proving it's a hit with audiences and critics as well. Michael Wright, head of MGM+, celebrated the show’s success in a statement:

"FROM has been a sensation for MGM+, capturing the attention of millions of viewers and helping us to shine a bright light on our MGM+ brand. Our talented show creators and cast have brilliantly and carefully crafted this wonderful show, and we look forward to providing the answers the FROM audience so enthusiastically craves in season 4!"

FROM features a superb cast led by Harold Perrineau (Lost), joined by Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, and David Alpay, among others. Behind the scenes, the series boasts an impressive roster of executive producers, including the Russo Brothers (Avengers: Endgame), Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, and Scott Rosenberg from Midnight Radio. Harold Perrineau also serves as an executive producer, alongside Griffin, Pinkner, and Bender.

What Will Season 4 of 'FROM' Bring Us?

Image via MGM+

Pinkner teased that the fourth season would be a game changer for the characters, taking them into uncharted territory. "By the end of Season 3, our characters will begin to understand why they are trapped in FROM Town… but will understanding help them to escape? And if so, how?" Griffin echoed this sentiment, hinting at a major shift in the story: "With the culmination of Season Three we have, in many ways, reached the end of the beginning. In Season Four, a new journey begins. The question is whether it will lead our characters home, or deeper into this unrelenting nightmare."

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the future of From. Catch up on all episodes of FROM now on MGM+.

From From is a horror TV series centered around a mysterious town that traps all who enter. As residents struggle to find a way out, they must also contend with terrifying creatures that come out at night. The show explores the residents' fight for survival and the eerie secrets hidden within the town.

Release Date February 20, 2022 Cast Harold Perrineau , Catalina Sandino Moreno , Eion Bailey , David Alpay , Elizabeth Saunders , Scott McCord , Shaun Majumder , Ricky He , Chloe Van Landschoot , Pegah Ghafoori , Corteon Moore , Avery Konrad , Hannah Cheramy , Simon Webster , Elizabeth Moy , Deborah Grover , Angela Moore , Vox Smith , Paul Zinno , Kaelen Ohm , Robert Joy , A.J. Simmons , Samantha Brown , Benjamin Clost , Sam Haynes Main Genre Drama Seasons 3 Creator(s) John Griffin Writers Vivian Lee , Kristen Layden , Brigitte Hales Network Epix , MGM+ Streaming Service(s) MGM+ Directors Jack Bender , Brad Turner , Alexandra La Roche , Bruce McDonald , Jeff Renfroe Producers André Nemec , Anthony Russo , Jeff Pinkner , Joe Russo , Josh Appelbaum , Michael Mahoney , Scott Rosenberg , Mike LaRocca , Adrienne Erickson Character(s) Jim Matthews , Jade , Donna , Victor , Kenny Liu , Kristi , Fatima , Ellis Stevens , Julie Matthews , Tian-Chen Liu , Tillie , Nathan , Marielle Sinclair , Henry , Randall , Acosta , Guard #1 , Creature #2 (Jock) YouTube Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pDHqAj4eJcM Expand

Watch on MGM+