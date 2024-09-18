We’re only a few days away from the premiere of From Season 3, but while we count down, Amazon Prime Video has added the first two seasons to its streaming catalog. The streaming service announced this fantastic news on its social media page alongside a creepy sneak peek of the series, highlighting one of the lead stars, Harold Perrineau. Created by John Griffin, the sci-fi horror series was renewed for a third season in June 2023, about two months after Season 2 premiered on MGM+ on April 23, 2023. The very first season came to life on February 20, 2022, on Epix (now MGM+) and ran until April 10, 2022, with ten episodes. Similarly, Season 2 featured ten episodes that ended on June 25, 2023, while the upcoming Season 3 will also have the same number of episodes, set to air from September to November 2024.

Since its premiere, From has earned positive reviews from fans and critics alike, with Season 1 getting a 96% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes and described as “an intriguing journey toward a mysterious destination.” Not to mention, the much-admired series features quite an extraordinary cast, with Harold Perrineau leading the foray as Sheriff Boyd Stevens. He is joined in the main cast by Catalina Sandino Moreno as Tabitha Matthews, Eion Bailey as Jim Matthews, David Alpay as Jade Herrera, Elizabeth Saunders as Donna Raines, Scott McCord as Victor, Ricky He as Kenny Liu, Chloe Van Landschoot as Kristi Miller, Pegah Ghafoori as Fatima Hassan, Corteon Moore as Ellis Stevens, Hannah Cheramy as Julie Matthews, Simon Webster as Ethan Matthews, Avery Konrad as Sara Myers, and Elizabeth Moy as Tian-Chen Liu.

What to Expect in 'From' Season 3

Although Season 3 of the MGM Television production will premiere on Sunday, September 22, details about the cast have been kept under wraps. However, we can assume that most of the main stars will return, with several characters from From Season 2 also joining. Some of these include Deborah Grover as Tillie, Angela Moore as Bakta, Kaelen Ohm as Marielle, A.J. Simmons as Randall and Nathan D. Simmons as Elgin.

Like the cast, plot details are yet to be unveiled, but given how the last season ended, fans can expect to see more of the "outside world" come into play. If Tabitha has actually broken through the supernatural bubble and into reality, then Season 3 will likely focus on her trying to solve the mystery from the outside. In addition, Fatima and Ellis' child may play a major role in the plot of the new season. As fans know, Fatima was confirmed to be infertile by doctors before arriving in town. However, given the town's "magic" playing a part in her becoming fertile, it’s safe to assume that the child will have some connection to the supernatural.

From Season 3 will arrive on Sunday, September 22. Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Prime Video.

From From is a horror TV series centered around a mysterious town that traps all who enter. As residents struggle to find a way out, they must also contend with terrifying creatures that come out at night. The show explores the residents' fight for survival and the eerie secrets hidden within the town.

Release Date February 20, 2022 Cast Harold Perrineau , Catalina Sandino Moreno , Eion Bailey , David Alpay , Elizabeth Saunders , Shaun Majumder , Scott McCord , Ricky He , Chloe Van Landschoot , Pegah Ghafoori , Corteon Moore , Hannah Cheramy , Simon Webster , Avery Konrad , Paul Zinno Seasons 3 Creator(s) John Griffin Writers John Griffin , Jeff Pinkner Expand

