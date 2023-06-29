MGM+ has announced today that its contemporary sci-fi horror series From, created by Crater's John Griffin has been renewed for a third season. Set in a cloak-and-dagger styled town, that traps all who venture in, From has gone on to become one of the network's most popular original series, achieving strong critics' score on platforms like Rotten Tomatoes.

The ratings for From have been exceptionally strong with the sci-fi horror series the second-most watched series in MGM+ network history, behind only the Emmy-winning series, Godfather of Harlem starring Forest Whitaker. As part of the renewal announcement, official description of the new season states, "In the wake of Season Two’s epic cliffhanger, escape will become a tantalizing and very real possibility as the true nature of the town comes into focus, and the townspeople go on offense against the myriad horrors surrounding them." The nightmarish day sleeping monsters in From are ser to return in 2024.

Helmed by Lost alum Harold Perrineau, From has been a brilliant success over its first two seasons and Michael Wright, head of MGM+ is looking forward to the story progressing even further, saying:

“The first two seasons of ‘From’ captivated critics and terrified and engaged fans, who have formed a thriving online community that is trying to put the pieces together week by week as the secrets of the nightmarish town—and possibly beyond—are slowly revealed. We can’t wait for fans to see the surprises ahead in Season Three, which promises more scares and mysteries, but also more answers.”

From's executive producer Jack Bender added in the wake of the announcement:

"We're so grateful for the support of our fans and FROMily this season. We have a lot more story to tell ... and shocking, weird roads to take you on, with plenty of answers along the way."

The From Team

From is a co-production between MGM+ Studios and Amazon’s Pan-English scripted TV. Alongside Perrineau, the series also stars Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Corteon Moore, Pegah Ghafoori, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Elizabeth Moy, Avery Konrad, and Scott McCord. Joining the Season 2 cast were Nathan D. Simmons, Kaelen Ohm, Angela Moore, A.J. Simmons, and Deborah Grover.

Wearing a two pronged hat alongside Griffin and Bender is Jeff Pinkner, who serves as executive producer and showrunner. Other executive producers include Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Scott Rosenberg from Midnight Radio, Anthony & Joe Russo, and Mike Larocca from AGBO and Lindsay Dunn. Midnight Radio’s Adrienne Erickson serves as co-executive producer.

From Season 3 is set to return in 2024. Watch the trailer for Season 2 below: