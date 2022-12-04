Both film and television have continuously graced their audiences with remarkable families that viewers would love to be a part of. All different and unique in their own way, hardly anyone remains indifferent to these bloodline dynamics. While some bring the word "dysfunctional" to a whole another level, others put the "I.L.Y." in "family."

These families are all compelling to watch on screen, from the Mikaelsons (The Vampire Diaries and The Originals) to the Addams (The Addams Family and Wednesday). Still, you'd probably want to be in one over the over, depending on how well they all get along.

The Mikaelsons

Although they try, this vampire family is quite possibly the most toxic one out of the bunch. While it is true that they all deeply care for each other and usually have each others' backs at the end of the day, there are ultimately many questionable aspects of their dysfunctional bond.

Nevertheless, we would be lying if we said that the Mikaelsons are not one of the coolest and strongest fantasy households on-screen, even if they easily turn on each other (and dagger their siblings for decades). Although chaotic and mistrustful, when the Originals join forces, they become unstoppable.

The Maximoffs

There are many great things about the Maximoffs. Them not being real but rather a fragment of Wanda's imagination throughout her grieving journey? Definitely not one of them. As much as we are all about this quirky, witchy family and their amazing superpowers, it's kind of disappointing to learn that they do not, in fact, exist.

Either way, the WandaVisioncharacters easily make for one of the best and most caring fictional families—their connection is so strong and genuine it's almost palpable through the screen. Plus, what's not to love about Elizabeth Olsen as a badass, protective mother?

The Starks

Yes, the fan-favorite series Game of Thrones counts on multiple remarkable families. Nevertheless, thanks to their moral compass, honorable nature, and dutifulness, the Starks are perhaps the clan that stands out the most. Whether they are flashbacking to fond memories with their siblings or participating in intriguing family feuds, their love for each other is quite noticeable.

While the Starks may be flawed and hardly one of the best fictional families, they surely carved their name on-screen as one of the most memorable.

The Pevensies

The Pevensie children are definitely a huge part of (almost) every Gen-Zer's childhood, and for a good reason. Consisting of three engaging films, The Chronicles of Narnia greets its audience with a beautiful family bond of four united siblings that do the most for each other without asking for anything in return.

In addition to all the delightful scenarios and enthralling storytelling, there is no doubt that the Pevensies' warm family dynamic is one of the best things about the treasured franchise. Getting to watch them grow up together is just a bonus.

The Cullens

Make way for the most iconic found family of bloodsuckers out there. Although the Cullens are seen as a secretive, peculiar bunch from the very moment they appear on-screen, audiences ultimately realize how charming and captivating they actually are as soon as a deeper dive into their intriguing vampiric lives is provided.

Twilightis far from being a perfect movie (or even book), but the characters and their loving bonds are undoubtedly a huge part of what makes this series such a comforting watch. At the end of the day, who wouldn't love to be a part of this awesome blue-tinted universe?

The Spellmans

There are lots of great things to say when it comes to the spellbinding Spellmans, starting with the growth of their almost impeccable family dynamic ever since the first season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, not to mention how Zee's (Miranda Otto) wonderful character development positively impacted her relationships with both Hilda (Lucy Davis) and Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka).

After everything they have endured together, the Spellmans are simply one of the best and most consolidated on-screen families of all time. Thick as thieves, this bewitching household will fight for what they believe is right and won't think twice before risking their lives for their nearest and dearest.

The Weasleys

If there is anything Harry Potter has taught its audience, it is that human connection, including family—either the one you're born with or the one you choose—is one of the most important things in the world. The Weasleys are proof of that.

The altruistic, red-haired Gryffindor family we all love (who is just as pure of blood as the Malfoys, except that they won't rub it in anyone's face) is perhaps the most welcoming and heartwarming out of all on-screen households. Kindly taught to help people without expecting anything in return (even if it doesn't have much for itself), generous, and empathetic, the heart of a Weasley is always in the right place.

The Addams

All hail the most iconic household of all! Equal parts morbid and beguiling, the Addams indisputably take the most wholesome and most celebrated fantasy family. Exuding power and wealth, this unique spooky bunch takes great comfort in the macabre and couldn't care less about what others might think.

Inclusive and open-minded, the Addams are perhaps the least judgemental family out there. Whether we're talking The Addams Family, Wednesday, or any other on-screen depiction of the beloved family, these fascinating characters are quite the perfect clan and never fail to provide their audience with an insanely good time.

