There's no one quite like Quentin Tarantino; his dedication and love for cinema have gifted the world of film some of the most iconic films. Unafraid to explore and blend genres, he has become a true storyteller.

Aside from his artful manipulation of non-linear storytelling and masterful cinematography, Tarantino has created a legacy with his range of characters. His fascinations with having deep and well-rounded characters make it hard to narrow down which ones come out on top, but plenty stand out.

The Bride — 'Kill Bill Volume 1 & Volume 2' (2003-2004)

"The deadliest woman on the planet" has become one of the most iconic female characters of the 21st century. Providing an accessible insight into the kung-fu genre for audiences, Beatrix Kiddo (Uma Thurman) brings a new feminine take on a revenge movie. Her fight to find her daughter and take out the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad has audiences awe of her strength and skill.

Colonel Hans Landa — 'Inglorious Basterds' (2009)

One of the most vicious villains of cinematic history, cold-blooded SS officer Hans Landa (Christoph Waltz) is an antagonist that audiences love to hate. His high intelligence and sharp wit keep viewers guessing. Devoid of humanity and empathy, his immorality is unmatched.

Mr. White/Larry Dimmick — 'Reservoir Dogs' (1992)

Tarantino's directorial debut in 1992 gifted the audience an ensemble of immense talent, none more so than Harvey Keitel. Arguably one of his most significant roles, his twisted moral compass as Mr. White guides him through the botched diamond heist with a sense of charm. Although Keitel's role in Pulp Fiction as The Wolf is iconic, this crook's empathy and fatherly instincts toward Mr. Orange give him higher standing.

Django Freeman — 'Django Unchained' (2012)

A tribute to the Spaghetti Westerns of the past, Tarantino's seventh film follows freed slave Django (Jamie Foxx) saving his wife (Kerry Washington) from a vile plantation owner played by Leonardo DiCaprio. Django's journey from slave to legend is entertaining and moving, with Jamie Foxx in his most vital role to date. His perseverance and undying love for his wife make him one of Tarantino's best heroes.

Zoë Bell — 'Death Proof' (2007)

Quentin Tarantino's go-to stunt woman, Zoë Bell, plays herself in the female revenge film Death Proof. Her fearless attitude is a fine addition to Tarantino's list of strong female characters. Her talent is given the spotlight, seen in her incredible stunt, the "Ships' Mast," where she is hanging with one hand on the hood of a speeding car. All the female characters in this film are incredible, but Zoë Bell stands out.

Daisy Domergue — 'The Hateful Eight' (2015)

With a ten thousand dollar bounty on her head, Daisy Domergue (Shosanna Dreyfuss) is the sister of the gang leader Jody and an intelligent and malicious character. In true Tarantino fashion, Daisy's witty and sharp tongue, partnered with her violent streak, is a solid addition to the ensemble of characters in The Hateful Eight. Her brutality in a room full of brutes stands out, with her getting her revenge and punishment swiftly afterward.

Jackie Brown — 'Jackie Brown' (1997)

Paying homage to the blaxploitation films Tarantino grew up with, Jackie Brown features the legendary star of the genre, Pam Grier. Audiences forgive her criminal activities due to her strength and relentless fight for financial security and freedom from her lawless life. Her back and forth with Samuel L. Jackson's character is a joy to witness, with her usually outwitting him.

Mia Wallace — 'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

Considered one of the most influential and prestigious of Tarantino's films, Pulp Fiction was the launched the director even further into fame and created some iconic characters, none more so than Mia Wallace. Her recognizable bob haircut and chic style were imitated around the world. Mia's reckless but calm nature quickly wins over the audience, not to mention her quintessential dance routine with John Travolta himself.

Shosanna Dreyfuss — 'Inglorious Basterds' (2009)

This Tarantino character has the most tragic past out of all of them: a Jew in Nazi-occupied France, Shosanna (Shosanna Dreyfuss) spends her life in hiding. With her hatred of the Nazi regime driving her, she meticulously plans their demise when an opportunity falls at her feet. Her determination and intelligence are admired and celebrated throughout the film and by audiences everywhere.

Vincent Vega — 'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

John Travolta lends his groove and charm to the role of lovable assassin Vincent Vega. His nonchalant nature towards his profession results in some comedic relief in the criminal world. His rapport with his partner Jules and Mia and his signature hair make him a character for the history books.

Stuntman Mike — Death Proof (2007)

This sociopathic serial killer was creepy just as much as he was scary. Kurt Russell's spine-chilling performance contributes to this character's legacy. His charm and charisma hide his true sadistic self. His stalking of the group of women throughout the film constantly leaves audiences on edge.

Jules Winnfield — 'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

No one can forget his rendition of Ezekiel 25:17. His charismatic nature and desensitization to his violent lifestyle make him effortlessly cool. Samuel L. Jackson's persona lent perfectly to this role, making the character come alive with style.

