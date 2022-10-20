To fit in with the Halloween-spooky season there are many scary sci-fi movies that will keep us up on these cold nights. And they are not for the faint of heart. Science fiction adds a unique subgenre to horror movies as they give us a sense of possible reality, that these scenarios could possibly occur in real life.

Grab some popcorn, light the fire, and get a cozy blanket to hide behind with a friend as you check off this list of movies. Some movies that are not to be watched alone are A Quiet Place, Dark Skies, Under the Skin, and Invasion of the Body Snatchers.

'The Thing' (1982)

The Thing is a horror, mystery, sci-fi film released in 1982. This movie follows an American research team who discovers a Norwegian research team in Antarctica has been hunted and killed by a shape-shifting alien who takes on the appearance of its victims.

It's a thrilling watch as you never know who the alien's latest victim was, meaning there is a lack of trust in every character throughout the movie within ourselves and the other characters. The Thing keeps you on the edge of your seat and leaves you with many trust issues.

'Annihilation' (2018)

Annihilation is a dramatic adventure-horror movie released in 2018. It follows a biologist who signs up for a very secretive, dangerous expedition into an unexplainable zone where the laws of nature do not exist. She signs up for this expedition to find out what happened to her husband.

This movie leaves you with many questions about what is going on in the area. It is filled with many unexplainable creatures and leaves the audience trying to make a reasonable conclusion that would make sense to the human mind. It contains confusion about the meaning behind this mysterious area and its intentions.

'A Quiet Place' (2018)

A Quiet Place is a dramatic sci-fi horror movie released in 2018. It shows a family trying to survive after the world had been attacked and destroyed by monsters with ultra-sensitive hearing. The family has trained themselves to survive in silence to avoid danger.

The only problem with this plan is they have the liability of a crying baby. You will catch yourself so engrossed in this movie that you will be trying to stay as silent as possible as well. A Quiet Place II has also been released, showing what happened just before and during the monster invasion.

'Under the Skin' (2013)

Under the Skin is a dramatic horror mystery movie released in 2013. It follows an alien who has inhabited a woman's body to seduce men and take them into a terrifying dimension. However, she begins to discover that she is a human, thus opening up tragic consequences.

This movie has a beautifully unique angle that is a must-watch for those who love mind-bending movies that create their own path. The lead actress, Scarlett Johansson, was told there were no other main actors included in the cast. This lead to Johansson's movie victims being random, non-acting men off the street of Scotland. The men were only told it was a part of a movie afterward.

'Invasion of the Body Snatchers' (1978)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers is a horror sci-fi movie released in 1978. This movie follows the story where mysterious seeds drift into the earth from space and result in strange pods growing with the intention to invade San Francisco.

This invasion is less violent and more intelligent, as it occurs by replicating the city's residents one body at a time. This seems to be a real-life fear for some as it can never be known if alien species are subtly slowly inhabiting our planet even now.

'Super 8' (2011)

Super 8 is a mysterious action sci-fi movie released in 2011. This movie takes place in 1979 when a group of friends observes an intensive train crash that seems to have released a mysterious presence into their small town. The kids decide to investigate the consequential, unexplainable events occurring after this crash in their town.

This movie will resonate well with anyone who loved Stranger Things as it revolves around the same plot; a group of kids witnessing strange and unexplainable events, the military trying to stop them as the kid and deputy try to save the world.

'The Faculty' (1998)

The Faculty is a mysterious horror sci-fi movie released in 1998. It follows a high school student, Casey Connor, who discovers mysterious and terrifying events occurring in his high school. Faculty members are killing other faculty members, yet they are still showing up alive the next day.

Casey takes these dangerous events under his own investigation, discovering aliens are slowly invading earth, starting with their high school. The aliens are replicating the faculty's and students' bodies to invade the world. However, Casey knows their weak spot, but who can he trust when the aliens have replicated many of their bodies?

'Signs' (2002)

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

Signs is a dramatic mystery sci-fi movie released in 2002. It follows the story of a widowed reverend living on a farm with his children and brother. This lifestyle turns for the worst when unexplainable crop circles appear in their fields.

These circles are first dismissed by the family as pranks but soon become suspicious of alien activity due to news reporting circles appearing worldwide. The family begins to feel trapped and terrified as it seems the aliens are hunting them while they try to escape and survive the horror.

'Fire in the Sky' (1993)

Fire in the Sky is a dramatic biography fantasy movie released in 1993. It follows a logger, Travis Walton, and his team who witness a mysterious light in the forest. Travis travels closer to the light to investigate but seems to get too close as he is taken by a UFO.

His friends go to the police where they are not believed but actually taken as suspects in his disappearance. Travis reappears after 5 days with no memory of what has happened. As the story progresses, there is insight into the horrors of what went on during the 5 days.

'Dark Skies' (2013)

Dark Skies is a horror, sci-fi, thriller movie released in 2013. It is a terrifying film following a loving family living in the peaceful suburbs. Their lives are turned upside down when strange things begin occurring around the house that escalates into horrific events.

A deadly alien force is seemingly after this innocent family, taking over their bodily functions and minds while they experience blackouts. The family attempt to protect one another from this terrifying force wreaking havoc around them. Are they able to come out of this alive?

