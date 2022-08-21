The magic of dialogue might be one of the most underappreciated aspects of a movie's screenplay. Good or bad dialogue can go so far as to make or break a film; that power is especially true of opening and closing lines.

First impressions matter and last impressions do, too. While a good opening line can function as a hook to reel the audience in, a good, memorable, creative closing line can be the thing that seals the deal and makes the film impossible to forget.

'Goodfellas' (1990): "I'm an average nobody. Get to live the rest of my life like a schnook."

Based on a true story, Martin Scorsese's Goodfellas tells the story of Henry Hill (played by the late Ray Liotta) and his life in the mafia, from his relationship with his wife to his partnership with Jimmy Conway (Robert De Niro) and Tommy DeVito (Joe Pesci).

There's a bittersweet irony in the contrast between the opening line of Goodfellas and the last one. Henry, the man who always wanted to be a gangster due to all the money and power that life offered, will now be forced to live the life that he wanted to avoid.

'Before Midnight' (2013): "It must've been one hell of a night we're about to have."

Richard Linklater's Before Trilogy is one of the most beautiful love stories ever to grace the silver screen. Before Midnight, the saga's conclusion, finds protagonists Jesse (Ethan Hawke) and Celine (Julie Delpy) together in Greece nearly two decades after they first met.

The whole final scene of the movie is gorgeous and heartbreakingly realistic, with the closing line serving as the cherry on top. It's followed by Jesse and Celine staring each other in the eye, seeing their past, present, and future inside each other's souls.

'Sunset Boulevard' (1950): "Just us, and the cameras, and those wonderful people out there in the dark. Alright, Mr. DeMille, I'm ready for my closeup."

Billy Wilder's film noir masterpiece Sunset Boulevard is a grim drama about a screenwriter (William Holden) hired to write a screenplay for Norma Desmond (Gloria Swanson), a former silent film star who has faded into obscurity.

Norma's message to classic Hollywood director Cecil B. DeMille is the most iconic line from the film, but the one that precedes it is just as important to the movie's closing message about the destructive nature of Hollywood, if not more. This ending monologue makes the conclusion of the film so powerfully tragic and bleak.

'Back to the Future' (1985): "Roads? Where we're going, we don't need roads."

One of the most popular and widely beloved movies of the 80s is Back to the Future, about a teenager called Marty (Michael J. Fox) who's accidentally sent back in time, inadvertently disrupting his parents' first meeting.

When Christopher Lloyd's Doc Brown comes to seek Marty's help dressed in rather peculiar attire, and then says such a mysterious and exciting thing before the DeLorean time machine takes off into the air, it's impossible not to be intrigued. It's not simple sequel bait but rather a representation of the thrilling potential of the future.

'The Apartment' (1960): "Shut up and deal."

There's hardly a more perfect rom-com than Billy Wilder's The Apartment, winner of 5 Oscars including Best Pictures. It's a movie about C.C. Baxter (Jack Lemmon), a clerk in a New York insurance company who climbs the corporate ladder by lending out his apartment to the executives as a place to take their mistresses.

The movie's last line is so touching and memorable because of everything that has come before. The Apartment has one of the most beautiful depictions of love in movie history; sometimes, the strongest feelings are those that go unspoken. Love is impossible, complex, and all too real. So, sometimes it's better just to shut up and deal.

'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' (2004): "Okay."

Directed by Michel Gondry and featuring one of famous screenwriter's Charlie Kaufman's best scripts, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is about Joel (Jim Carrey), a man who's heartbroken that his girlfriend Clementine (Kate Winslet) underwent a procedure to erase him from her memory, prompting him to do the same.

Joel and Clementine realize that their relationship will never be as amazing as they may wish, but that suddenly brings them peace and excitement instead of anxiety. They mutter the most profound, complex, and meaningful "okay"s ever spoken in movies.

'The Truman Show' (1998): "What else is on? Where's the TV guide?"

In this deeply existential film about meaning and identity, Truman Burbank (Jim Carrey) is aware that he's the star of a 24-hour-a-day reality show broadcasting every aspect of his life.

Contrary to popular belief, the last line of The Truman Show isn't Truman's iconic phrase "In case I don't see ya, good afternoon, good evening, and good night." Rather, the last thing audiences see is a pair of security guards who, after Truman breaks free of his chains and the show ends, nonchalantly move on to the next show. It's both a hilarious final joke and thought-provoking social commentary.

'Chinatown' (1974): "Forget it, Jake. It's Chinatown."

Perhaps the greatest American neo-noir ever made, Chinatown follows a private investigator played by Jack Nicholson who's swept into a vortex of double dealings and deadly deceits tangled in a web of personal and political scandals.

Whereas most neo-noirs have stories that start out feeling incomprehensibly big and then slowly the mystery is resolved, and the story feels smaller, Chinatown has a story that feels increasingly gargantuan and larger-than-life until it culminates in a truly breathtaking third act. The last line's message is clear but tragic: The rich and powerful can get away with anything, so people might be better off just walking away.

'Casablanca' (1942): "Louis, I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship."

Another Best Picture Oscar recipient, Casablanca sees a cynical American expatriate in Morocco meet a former lover in the middle of WWII, with unforeseen complications.

Unarguably one of the most quotable movies ever made, Casablanca is full of masterfully written dialogue. One of the most iconic lines comes at the end of the film, after a showstopping third act. It beautifully encapsulates the film's tone and closes off two flawless arcs of a pair of truly memorable characters.

'Some Like It Hot' (1959): "Well, nobody's perfect."

Another Billy Wilder film (looks like the guy really knows how to write closing lines!), Some Like It Hot is about two musicians who witness a mob hit, finding that their only opportunity to escape is to join an all-girl band on tour disguised as women.

The final gag in the film is nothing short of one of the funniest scenes in all movie history, thanks to the awfully clever and masterfully delivered punchline. What makes it even sweeter and funnier is that one can't shake the feeling that somehow Osgood knew all along.

