All of these books should be read at least once in a lifetime.

Apart from sitting in front of a screen, picking up a book also makes for an entertaining leisure activity that allows one to kill time, dwelling on countless immersive stories. Although there are a great number of contemporary books that are definitely worth the read, some pieces are simply, timelessly brilliant.

Enduring classics like The Picture of Dorian Gray and Pride and Prejudice remain big names in literature even today, and whether or not one has actually read these essential novels, it is almost inevitable not to have at least heard about them. From To Kill a Mockingbirdto The Great Gatsby, below are mandatory classic literature picks for anyone who appreciates concise writing and powerful storylines.

'To Kill a Mockingbird' by Harper Lee

Focusing on the childhood chronicles of Scout, Jem, and Dill Finch as their lawyer father defends a black man who is falsely accused of a devastating crime, To Kill a Mockingbird is a powerful coming-of-age novel that reflects on justice and the consequences of racism and prejudice.

Written from a child's perspective, this Southern American classic novel is heartbreaking and breathtaking; the only potentially bad thing (for a very small group of people) about Harper Lee's piece may be the fact that it doesn't actually teach you how to kill a mockingbird.

'Pride and Prejudice' by Jane Austen

Jane Austen is one of the most well-known authors even today, and for good reason! Although Persuasion and Emma are equally good reads, Pride and Prejudice is an unmatched romance novel that remains highly praised nowadays. Centering around the Bennett family—essentially Elizabeth Bennett, who is not interested in marriage, unlike her sisters—this enchanting 1813 novel will sweep readers off their feet as Elizabeth and Mr. Darcy's intriguingly clashing relationship unfolds.

Never short on passion and flirtation and equally filled with a generous amount of comical moments, Austen's "own darling child" is beyond a doubt an essential to anyone who appreciates romance.

'The Picture of Dorian Gray' by Oscar Wilde

Revolving around the young and handsome Dorian Gray and a painting that has been made of him, this worldwide celebrated novel tackles topics of crime, obsession, and sensuality. While Dorian's body doesn't seem to grow any older during the course of the book, the youthful and vigorous character begins to notice repulsive changes in his intriguing painting day by day.

The Picture of Dorian Gray is more than a book—it's a beautiful, bittersweet experience that one can not put down as soon as its world starts unveiling in front of their eyes. On top of the deeply captivating plot and all the messages behind it, Oscar Wilde's prose is gorgeously written.

'Frankenstein' by Mary Shelley

As Halloween approaches, Mary Shelley's Frankenstein pops out of our bookshelves. This compelling gothic horror novel (the first work of science-fiction, too) follows a gifted scientist named Victor Frankenstein. Although Victor accomplishes his goal of giving life to a being of his own, the result of the experiment isn't nearly as perfect as he expects it to be.

Being a satirical take on the pursuit of knowledge and scientific advancement during older days, this clever and treasured novel also highlights the fact that "monsters" are, more often than not, not born as one.

'Anna Karenina' By Leo Tolstoy

Leo Tolstoy's Anna Karenina tells the story of a polished, sophisticated woman who feels empty and unfulfilled as the wife of Karenin, and turns to Count Vronsky to satisfy her passionate nature—needless to say, this doesn't end well. Honest and beguiling in its own way, Tolstoy's novel also offers an interesting prospect of contemporary life in Russia.

Considered by many to be one of the best novels ever written, this fascinating book offers a new perspective on how to perceive the world differently, reflecting on how easy it is to miss what's hidden in plain view right in front of one's eyes.

'1984' by George Orwell

Published in 1949, this "most solid, most brilliant" dystopian science fiction novel takes place in 1984 London after it is torn down by war and rebuilt under a new government. George Orwell's stirring novel follows the life of Winston Smith, a low ranking man who works in the Ministry of Truth and fighs against the all-pervading totalitarianism Party.

Timeless and still relevant, 1984cleverly warns readers of dangers of totalitarian government and political system while examining manipulation of truth in politics.

'Crime and Punishment' by Fiódor Dostoiévski

After committing the perfect murder without any remorse or regret, former student Raskolnikov (who believes that the world’s most extraordinary men should be permitted to commit any crime in pursuit of the greater good) begins to question his integrity as his conscience begins to weigh him down.

Fiódor Dostoiévski is undoubtedly one of the most talented writers ever, and Crime and Punishmentjust proves that. Exploring unattainable ambitions and pride, this iconic novel perfectly depicts alienation from society and the consequences of the superiority-complex.

'Jane Eyre' by Charlotte Brontë

Jane Eyre tells the story of an orphaned child who has felt like she didn't belong anywhere her entire life. When she is hired by arrogant and disdainful Edward Rochester to care for his ward Adèle, Jane finds herself falling deeply in love—what she doesn't know, of course, is that there's a huge secret surrounding the place.

Shining a light on overcoming oppression as well as patriarchal domination, which are things Jane struggles against, Charlotte Brontë's incredible novel easily earns a spot in this list of most memorable classics.

'One Hundred Years of Solitude' by Gabriel García Márquez

Gabriel García Márquez tells the story of the Buendia family in the span of seven generations since the beginning of their lineage and the town of Macondo, whilst also showcasing a hundred years of tempestuous Latin American history, from the 1820s to the 1920s.

One Hundred Years of Solitude is a mystic magical realism must-read for everyone who enjoys the genre. Not only is the author's writing style absolutely stunning and unique, but it is also incredibly immersive if one really takes the time to read every page carefully.

'The Great Gatsby' by F. Scott Fitzgerald

Taking place in 1920s America, this novel revolves around extravagantly wealthy Jay Gatsby and his unexplainable love for the beautiful and charming Daisy Buchanan. From lavish parties on Long Island to toilet sets made of gold, this bold novel depicts luxury at its finest.

Whether we're talking about a movie adaptation or the novel itself, it is somewhat hard to find someone who has yet to hear about The Great Gatsby. F. Scott Fitzgerald's beloved tale—and unarguably finest achievement of his career—is exquisitely written and successfully exposes the illusion that is the American Dream. With only 208 pages, it is the perfect pick for anyone who wants a quick read.

