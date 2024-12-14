Since the ABC hit series Lost ended its six-season run in 2010 with its polarizing finale, a handful of shows have been labeled as "the perfect replacement" for the series. It makes sense that networks would want to find the "next Lost," since it's considered one of the best series of all time, but none have truly hit the mark. Single-season shows like ABC's FlashForward and NBC's The Event, as well as longer-running shows like Fringe, while not without their strengths, failed to capture the enduring success and popularity of Lost. However, there is a sci-fi horror series that just wrapped up its third season that is not only a great successor, but is a fantastic show in its own right.

The MGM+ series From, while sharing some similarities with Lost, brings a fresh and original take to the genre. Leaning into horror and focusing on rich character development, From is considered one of the best shows on TV right now. Even though the series doesn't have the same reach as a typical broadcast show, airing on streamer MGM+, From has gained a massive following and has become the platform's most watched show. Both Lost and From star actor Harold Perrineau, though the latter gives him the leading role that he's always deserved.

Like 'Lost,' 'From' Leans on a Great Ensemble Led by Harold Perrineau

Close

Both Lost and From are character-driven dramas that give viewers a look into the lives of their ensemble casts. Lost set the standard, showing how the survivors of Oceanic Flight 815 each carry their own personal baggage and backstories, revealed through a compelling series of flashbacks. Similarly, From introduces a group of strangers, trapped in a mysterious town, whose histories unfold in the present as they navigate working together to survive.

The show has a great ensemble, led by Perrineau, who puts on an acting masterclass in everything he does, bringing depth and authenticity to the role of Boyd Stevens. While his dynamic performance as Michael Dawson in Lost showed his incredible talent, it's his leading role in From that gives him the space and material to show his gravitas and range. Even without the episodic real estate that Lost had, From still manages to delve into other characters' storylines, which is brought to life by a strong cast, notably Scott McCord, Catalina Sandino Moreno, David Alpay, Ricky He, Elizabeth Saunders, Corteon Moore, Pegah Ghafoori and many more.

'From' Leans Even More Into Supernatural Horror Than 'Lost'

Image via MGM+

While Lost built its drama around the discovery of the island and its unfolding mysteries, From stands out by presenting characters who are already settled in, where survival has been the priority. While the supernatural dangers on the island are truly terrifying, the relentless nature of the creatures in From raises the stakes to a whole new level. Survival is much more difficult day-to-day, which allows for much deeper character development throughout the cast, delving into the psychological aspects of living in a place that's constantly trying to kill you.

Lost used the isolation of the island to show the differences in characters. For example, Locke (Terry O'Quinn) and Sawyer (Josh Holloway) found the island to be freeing and didn't want to leave, despite the dangers, while characters like Michael were desperate to leave and get back to their lives. In From, Boyd wants to leave the town just like everyone else, but knows that survival day-to-day is vital, as he struggles to keep everyone safe. Both shows set up great tensions and stakes between the characters, with From leaning more into the daily fears in the town and the emotional toll it takes on everyone trying to survive.

'From's Mysteries Are a Slower Burn Compared To 'Lost'

Image via MGM+

Even though Lost had the luxury (or curse, depending on how you look at it) of having long network seasons, it still tended to throw a lot of mysteries at its audience at once. There were a lot of layers to the mystery of the island, which could be intriguing, but also confusing at times. From avoids getting too complex, dropping breadcrumbs of information that may answer one question, but asking another. Perhaps it's because they have less air time to fill with shorter seasons, but the pacing of its storytelling is much more satisfying as a viewer.

In the past, Lost had been criticized for the "mystery box" trap, introducing a bunch of unanswered questions without a clear and deliberate path forward. However, From's mystery reveals feel very deliberate and well planned-out, especially in moments like in Season 3, when the existence of time travel answered a burning question from Season 2. Even the fact that, in the pilot episode, Jade (Alpay) and the Matthews family arrived in town on the same day, which means a lot more now, given Jade's connection to Tabitha (Moreno).

Out of all the shows labeled as "the next Lost," it's clear that From is its true successor. It was announced earlier this year that From would be returning for Season 4, which gives creator John Griffin and his creative team more time to see their story through. While there's no official return date for the show, the Season 3 finale was left on an epic cliffhanger, so fans will have to wait patiently to see what comes next to see how From honors it predecessor while paving a path all its own.

