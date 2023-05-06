There’s a series airing right now that should have just as many people on the edge of their seats as a current show like Yellowjackets or a past series like Lost — and that show is called From. Don’t let the preposition-only name fool you. This show has as many twists and turns and tense moments as any mega-hits that have captivated us before.

Created by John Griffin, From also has some recognizable producers behind it, particularly the Russo Brothers, who also currency are behind Citadel. From is in the midst of its second season, which is airing on the new streaming service MGM+, formerly known as Epix. While adding another subscription may not be something you want to do, consider the free week trial to binge the first season of From. This is a mystery that deserves to be hyped up more on a mainstream level for a variety of reasons.

RELATED: 'From' Season 2: Premiere Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need To Know

'From' Is Home to Many Thriller Tropes That We Love

Image via MGM+

Like any good psychological thriller, there has to be a lurking threat. In the case of a show like Lost, it can be a mysterious entity that doesn’t have a face. With a show like Yellowjackets, it can be the possibility of a physical being or group that is out there to go along with the supernatural. With From, it’s a little bit of both as there’s a clear danger in the woods. Without giving too much away, these threats are in the form of humans (who have a haunting smile and seem so nice) who, once allowed inside a house, will quite literally rip their victims apart limb by limb. As the show progresses, the question of who or what these things are is asked, but more is learned about the damage they can cause in Season 1 if the proper defenses aren’t set up.

While there’s a physical being that From shows us in this barbaric group that only comes out at night, there is the supernatural of it all that is slowly being built up in Season 2. Similar to how Yellowjackets is diving more into this world in its second season, so, too, is From. The ways in which these demons can be quelled may not make sense (how can a rock with a symbol really scare these things off) but that’s what this series is diving into as it gets more into the lore of this town.

'From' Has Some Clear Connections to 'Lost'

Image via Epix

In case you hadn’t noticed the references, there’s a clear comparison to Lost here. Not only are these people stranded, but there’s also a mysterious force that can cause serious damage lurking in the wilderness. This makes sense, considering some of the producers, like Jack Bender and Jeff Pinkner, also were EP’s on Lost.

There’s also a familiar face starring in Harold Perrineau. (For Lost fans, that would be the character of Michael Dawson.) In From, Perrineau plays the town sheriff whose responsible for finding the only way up to this point of protecting themselves against the night beings. Perrineau anchors the series by convincingly portraying the threat that is out there while also stressing the seriousness of it all, adding the necessary suspense to make a show like this work. There are even some secret underground tunnels going on, as well as different hiding spots that really call back to the hatch in Lost.

'From' Features a Creepy Isolated Setting

Image via MGM+

Perhaps the main aspect of this show isn’t the face-eating, bone-breaking creatures out in the wild, but the town itself. That’s because the entire mystery of the show is really based on this location. Just as Lost has the island and Yellowjackets has the wilderness. From has a nightmare-inducing town. There are even points through the show’s first 12 episodes where there isn’t any screen time given to these creatures; instead, the emphasis is always on the mystery of where these people are trapped. The town itself has a collection of people who all were transported here while driving and encountering a fallen tree on the road. There’s not much else known about this place, though it’s existed for quite a few decades, and it also isn’t centrally located in any one place as evident with the map that charts where each stranded individual reported they were driving (it’s across the entire country).

Is this some multi-dimensional world? Are the residents stuck in a black hole of sorts? As with all shows of this nature, the potential watercooler talk is endless. There are plenty of theories about where these people are from, where the monsters come from, and from when in time this town is functioning.

The town of From is ultimately what makes this series so interesting. One spoiler-free moment that can be teased occurs when a group arrives via bus just as night is approaching. The locals must relay this imposing life-or-death threat that is coming, which sounds ridiculous to these newcomers, while those that just arrived feel as though this is all some weird act being performed. It creates a tense exchange with each new arrival, as they must quickly learn that the world they are in now is not the one they came from. (Hey, maybe that’s why the show’s called From!)

From is currently available to stream on MGM+.