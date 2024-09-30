The Season 3 premiere of From feels like a miracle to fans of the Harold Perrineau-led supernatural horror series. All too often, shows with a mystery angle get canceled before they can reveal any substantial answers, or they’re forced to wrap things up too quickly to be satisfying. But From is still going strong, thanks to its incredible cast, genuine frights, and captivating mysteries. A key aspect of its success comes from trimming the fat, so to speak, which you see often in “stranded in a strange place” style media. Shows like Lost or Yellowjackets pull a lot of conflict from the struggle to gather resources like food and shelter. But Lost had over double the number of episodes per season to explore its many secrets and Yellowjackets' supernatural dangers are much more ambiguous than the outright monsters murdering people in From. From keeps its narrative squarely in the middle of interpersonal drama and batshit mystery by barely touching on resource management for the first two seasons, allowing it to be tightly paced and leaving plenty of room for terrifying moments.

‘From’ Keeps Its Characters Trapped in a Strange Town Full of Mysteries

Anyone who’s ever been on a road trip through country backroads knows that there can be something creepy about a run-down rural town. From uses that sense of unease as its main premise, telling the story of unrelated groups and individuals driving through a small town and discovering that they can’t leave. Every road out of town leads right back to its borders, and the surrounding woods are filled with monsters and virtually unexplorable at first. These creatures appear human but underneath their plastered-on smiles and strangely outdated clothing lurk terrifying beasts that not only kill but violently maim their victims.

Until a solution was found by Harold Perrineau’s character Boyd, early inhabitants of the town were forced to hide at night while the monsters slowly stalked them until morning. But even after they were able to sleep safely inside the houses around town, there were still plenty of unexplainable phenomena to keep the characters on edge: trees with portals to random places, dreams that can kill, electricity from wires that don’t actually connect to anything, etc. As the characters try to keep themselves safe from the nightly monster attacks, they also try to figure out how to leave; but in order to do that, they have to learn more about a town whose secrets seem to be never-ending.

‘From’ Doesn’t Waste Time Explaining the Mundane Aspects of Survival

With only 10 episodes per season, From has to keep its scripts tight and fast-paced. There’s no time for filler, even though filler episodes can make for some fantastic character development. Instead of sacrificing that character development, though, From simply does away with the most mundane part of a survival story: resource management. In short, the characters rarely have concerns about their food supply or shelter needs, which means there's more room to build suspense around relationships and the supernatural elements. Sure, before Boyd and his family arrived, the people stuck in the town had to hide wherever they could to avoid the monsters. But the show explains almost immediately that they now have talismans to protect them, so they can live somewhat normal lives inside perfectly livable houses. They dedicate one episode to explaining how Boyd discovered the talismans, but that in itself is a byproduct of explaining Boyd’s past and uncovering more of the town’s history.

Even if the houses are protected by talismans, it would be hard to be productive without power, so From simply allows electricity to exist as part of the rules of the weird place the characters are in. This kills two birds with one stone: the pre-existence of electricity greatly shortens the timeline for establishing a livable situation, and it also serves as the catalyst for some characters to delve further into the secrets of the town than anyone who came before them. A crackling radio gives Jade (David Alpay) the idea to try and boost the signal to reach outside the town. Meanwhile, Jim (Eion Bailey), and Tabatha (Catalina Sandino Moreno) realize that the power set-up of the town shouldn’t be possible, and hope that finding the answer to that mystery will help them find a way home.

Food Doesn’t Become a Real Problem Until Season 3

When it comes to food, From takes an even easier route than it did with electricity: there is literally no explanation. During Boyd’s first forays into the woods, he discovers a goat they can rear, and they later find cows and chickens as well. In Episode 2, Kenny explains that they have no idea where the animals came from and not much else is said; the characters have access to milk, eggs, and even meat when things get desperate, and that's that. It's convenient for the plot, but that isn’t a criticism of the show – in fact, it’s a compliment. In a town where nothing makes sense and everything seems impossible, the mysterious appearance of livestock slots neatly into the world the show’s creators have built, just like the electricity and houses. It could even be a sign of confirmation for some of the theories characters have about what exactly is going on. Someone or something caused those animals to appear, which could indicate that there’s a force trying to help them (by not letting them starve), or at the very least, there’s some intelligent being in charge of their situation who allowed the livestock to appear for their own reasons.

It’s not until the very first episode of Season 3 that the townspeople have to worry about something other than being killed by the monsters (or each other). There were a few references to the food supply shrinking in past seasons, notably the canned peaches that Victor loves so much finally running out and smaller crops than usual that have to be preserved. But those aren’t immediate issues when compared to people falling into a deadly sleep or getting shot and stabbed by other townspeople. They do serve as a proper build-up for when the food supply does become an immediate issue, though, so the situation feels organic rather than abrupt.

As some of the characters inch closer and closer to the heart of the town's secrets and thwart at least some of the supernatural threats, the struggle for food finally comes into play. Putting this conflict later in the series is a fresh mix-up of an otherwise played-out trope and allows the show to focus more on character and establishing the town's many secrets. And the sudden food scarcity itself comes with a whole host of new questions, meaning that just because resources are now a real issue, the mysteries that are the driving force of From aren't getting sidelined.

