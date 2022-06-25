Not content with letting players rest after releasing their brutally difficult, widely beloved magnum opus Elden Ring in February, FromSoftware has a new game that's already in the "final stages." Hidetaka Miyazaki, president of FromSoftware and director for Elden Ring, Dark Souls, and Bloodborne among other giant titles for the studio, spoke with the Japanese outlet 4Gamer about various games in the works at the studio when he noted that this mystery title was developed alongside their smash hit and was already nearing completion.

Naturally, speculation is already running wild as to what FromSoft has up its sleeves. Although Miyazaki kept everything close to his chest, all information currently out there suggests the game is the long-in-the-works sequel to the studio's legacy series Armored Core. Before making their beloved Souls series, FromSoft developed the third-person shooter mech series which put players into the cockpit of their own deadly military robot. It hasn't seen a new game since 2013, but leaked screenshots and gameplay seem to make it a prime candidate. Of course, as is wont for FromSoft fans, the inevitable hope for a sequel to Bloodborne is sure to emerge.

Elden Ring, the latest massive title from the studio, was easily their biggest game yet, selling an unfathomable 12 million copies in three weeks and easily surpassing its next highest title, Dark Souls 3, which sold over 10 million copies. At 13.4 million sold as of May, the dark fantasy RPG outsold juggernauts like Call of Duty: Vanguard, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Critical acclaim was equally rosy with the title earning universal acclaim and holding a stellar 96 Metacritic score. Miyazaki also brought along another fantasy giant, George R.R. Martin, for the ride to help flesh out the world. Whatever Miyazaki and company have in mind is sure to capture the attention of the gaming world after such a massive success.

"In the final stages" doesn't necessarily mean a release is coming very soon. As proven with Final Fantasy XVI and Naoki Yoshida recently, even the last comb through a title for bugs and polishing can take some time. If the game is that far in development, however, it could mean an announcement, or one of FromSoft's cryptic teasers, may not be far off.

Among other things, Miyazaki also spoke with 4Gamer about continuing to update and bring more content to the world of Elden Ring. Since it was released, the game has regularly received patches fixing any remaining glitches and adding in side quests that didn't quite make it for launch. He had no real word on DLC, however. FromSoft has also started recruiting for new titles. With the ever-growing popularity of the studio, it has steadily been growing in numbers to continue work on multiple projects and create larger-scale productions. Miyazaki also stated he'd like his next game as director to be an even more abstract fantasy title, albeit with ideas that are somewhat divorced from the tone of the Soulsborne games.

Elden Ring is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. You can watch the story trailer for the game down below.