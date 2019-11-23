‘Frozen II’ Wins (& Revitalizes) the Friday Box Office with $42 Million

0

It’s gonna be a big weekend for Disney with Frozen II arriving in theaters as the holiday moviegoing season gets going. Frozen II‘s predecessor, Frozen, was a smash-hit when it was released back in 2013. Since then, the movie has become one of the House of Mouse’s most popular animated releases in recent memory. As such, the hopes are very high for the sequel —which sees the return of key cast members Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad — to do well at the box office.

As one might suspect, Frozen II is already off to a good start with $41.8 million earned domestically. Of that nearly $42 million taken in, $8.5 million was earned during Thursday night previews. The animated feature opened in 4,440 theaters nationwide, averaging $9,414 per theater. Frozen II can also boast an A- CinemaScore, with an A rating given to the film from female audience members 25 and under.

Frozen II is off to an equally strong start in international markets, too. The Disney feature earned $57.8 million internationally on Friday, making for a $99.6 million global opening day total. Frozen II‘s international opening day has not only secured financial wins across the board in markets abroad, but also earned some unique new honors. In China and Poland, Frozen II has the #1 Disney Animation/Pixar opening day; in the U.K., the movie has the #1 Disney Animation opening day; in India it’s the #1 western release; in Japan, it has the #2 western animated opening (coming in behind Toy Story 4); and in Spain, India, and Vietnam, Frozen II has the #2 Disney Animation/Pixar opening day.

The gap between Friday’s number one release, Frozen II, and the number two film, fellow new release A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood starring Tom Hanks as children’s TV icon Fred Rogers is noticeable. The latter reeled in $4.54 million domestically through Friday evening with $900,000 of that total taken in during domestic Thursday night previews. The picture opened in 3,235 locations nationwide and averaged $1,405 per theater. The third new release, 21 Bridges starring Chadwick Boseman and Sienna Miller, came in fourth place with $3.3 million pocketed domestically from its 2,665 locations across the nation.

Last week’s top film, Ford v. Ferrari, is entering its second weekend at number three in the box office race. The Christian Bale and Matt Damon-front racing drama dipped more than half in its week-to-week (59%, to be exact), earning $4.5 million domestically across its 3,528 locations. Rounding out the top five at the Friday box office is Roland Emmerich‘s latest war epic Midway, which enters its third weekend in theaters with $1.4 million earned domestically.

