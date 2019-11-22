‘Frozen 2’ Box Office off to a Solid Start and Headed into a Record-Setting Weekend

0

Frozen 2 is off to the box office races already with numbers coming in for the Disney sequel’s Thursday evening previews. Boasting $8.5 million ahead of its domestic debut, Frozen 2 gets a strong start. That tally compares to Disney/Pixar’s recent summer preview frames for films like Aladdin ($7 million) and Toy Story 4 ($12 million). And that’s just on the domestic front.

Frozen 2 started its international rollout on Wednesday in 26 markets, bringing in $18.6 million as it opened at #1 in all of them. It also set the highest animated opening day of all-time in Korea, Indonesia, Turkey, Philippines, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and UAE; France’s opening day was the highest Disney Animation opening day of all-time, followed by other solid debuts throughout Europe. Some big international markets open up today, including China (with its opening day prediction of $11.4 million, which would set a record for the Highest Disney Animation/Pixar opening day of all-time), as well as Japan, Mexico, UK, and Spain.

Disney’s highly anticipated animated sequel to the worldwide phenomenon that launched back in 2013 should easily take in over $100 million this opening weekend, something last weekend’s Top 10 couldn’t manage to do in total. Early signs are good for Disney since Frozen 2 already set records for pre-sales earlier this month at both Fandango and Atom Tickets. It’ll easily eclipse the current record holder for best November opening weekend for an animated film (2004’s The Incredibles with $70.4 million) and could take in as much as $115 million if predictions are accurate; it could even exceed this limit.

Are you going to check out Frozen 2 this weekend, or are you waiting for the Thanksgiving holiday? Let us know, and be sure to read Matt Goldberg‘s review here if you want a second opinion. Oh, and stick around after the credits roll.